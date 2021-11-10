Everything You Need To Know About Lisa From BLACKPINK’s Collab With MAC

BLACKPINK may not be in your area, but they can be in your makeup drawer. Or, at least, one member can be. The iconic rapper of the group, Lisa, is teaming up with MAC to drop her first-ever makeup collection. The star has some of the best makeup game in the world, and now you can copy her look right down to a T. And, yes, the BLINKs are already gagging over it.

Lisa and MAC’s relationship goes way back. As a brand ambassador, she’s starred in a few campaigns for the makeup brand. “I have always been a big fan of MAC,” Lisa said in a press release back in 2020. “I like how the brand turns makeup into a form of self-expression, which always gives me great confidence on stage.” Now, she gets to take her love even further by launching her debut makeup line.

This collection is going to feature some of her favorite products as well as some totally new shades, so get your wallet ready. Below are all the details you need to know about Lisa’s debut MAC makeup line. Cue up “How You Like That” and get ready to upgrade your makeup collection.

How much does BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s MAC collection cost?

MAC’s not an exorbitantly expensive brand, so you’ll be able to grab Lisa’s collection without needing to take out a loan. Prices range from $24 (for the Brushstroke 24-hour liner) to $52 for the M·A·C x L Eye Shadow Palette.

When does BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s MAC collection drop?

Sadly, you’ll be waiting about a while to get in on this new collection. The Lisa and MAC collab is dropping on Dec. 3, so you can shop it in time for the holidays. It’s a limited-edition release, so if you’ll have to act quickly or risk missing your chance of grabbing this Lisa-approved makeup line.

What’s included in BLACKPINK’s Lisa and MAC’s collection?

It wouldn’t be much of a makeup collection without eyeshadow, and Lisa and MAC are dropping a 12-pan palette. In a press release shared with Elite Daily, the rapper said that “wanted the M·A·C x L Eye Shadow Palette to be a versatile lineup that can effortlessly create naturally soft and sultry looks for every day – or glam looks for a night out by embracing a bold balance of mattes, shimmers and glitters.” Alongside that, you can also snag Lisa’s go-to, on-stage lip look with MAC’s Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Color. The BLACKPINK member helped come up with three new shades, so there’s a color for whatever look you’re going for.

Given how sharp her winged eyeliner is, you won’t be shocked to hear that Lisa’s first-ever makeup line includes Brushstroke’s 24-hour Liner. If it can last through Lisa’s intense dancing during a performance, it’ll last you through the day. The drop also features a powder blush and the ever-so-captivating Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter.