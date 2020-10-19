BLACKPINK's Lisa Is MAC's New Global Ambassador — How You Like That?

There simply is never enough news surrounding BLACKPINK, IMO, nor do I think there ever will be. I constantly want to know what they're up to, thinking, and wearing — TBH, I'm just obsessed. Although, now that the group's new album, The Album, is finally out, I've been able to get my fix... almost. As if the new album and the upcoming documentary aren't exciting enough, there's even more news about the K-Pop group to get you hyped. BLACKPINK's Lisa is MAC's newest global ambassador. She'll be repping the trendsetting brand and working behind the scenes on some of the collections. Meaning: MAC products are about to be even cooler than they already were.

"I have always been a big fan of MAC. I like how the brand turns makeup into a form of self-expression which always gives me great confidence on stage,” Lisa said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “Together with MAC, I am excited to invite and empower more audiences as we both have individuality and diversity at our core.” As the group has shot to international fame since they began in 2016, the rapper has always been magnetic with her statement makeup, and she's been super open about how obsessed she is with beauty products. BLACKPINK's Rosé even told Get It Beauty, a Korean TV show, that Lisa not only loves to always wear bold looks, but she often spends whole days shopping for new makeup products. A whole freaking mood.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

"Lisa’s unparalleled talent and bold, fashion-forward style make her the perfect match for MAC,” Drew Elliott, senior vice president and global creative director for MAC Cosmetics, said in the release. “Always confident and never one to shy away from risks, she embodies our commitment to individuality and self-expression above all else. We can’t wait for her fans to see what she has in store for them through our collaboration."

I also can't wait to see what the rapper has in store for fans. With her always-flawless, soft complexion; sharp winged eyeliner; and high-shine lips, there are so many things MAC and Lisa could do together, I'm already beyond hyped. This long-term partnership starts on Oct. 19, and I hope it never ends.