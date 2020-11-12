BLACKPINK has been hard at work this year. Between dropping its first full-length album and releasing a documentary on Netflix, the K-Pop group is doing the most. And that's not even all. After being named a global brand ambassador for MAC Cosmetics, BLACKPINK's Lisa is starring in MAC's holiday 2020 campaign. You can even shop the star's favorite products, including an eyeshadow palette and creamy lipsticks, advent calendars, and gorgeous sets available at Nordstrom and on MAC's website.

"Being home for the holidays is one of my happiest memories,” Lisa said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “I can’t wait to spend time with family again and gifting my favorite MAC products to celebrate with my loved ones!” Naturally, MAC's 2020 holiday line, the Frosted Fireworks Collection has 11 new, limited-edition kits that make great presents for family, friends, and (perhaps most importantly) yourself.

In an Instagram picture posted by the beauty brand, Lisa shows off some of the new products, looking incredibly dewy. She rocks the deep peach, pressed lipstick "Mull It Over," available in the Showstopper Powder Lipstick Kit ($58, MAC). For eyeshadow, Lisa wears a hint of shimmer from the Rocket to Face Eyeshadow Palette ($32, MAC) and sharp wings created with the Brushstroke 24-Hour Liner ($22, MAC). For her iridescent, luminous skin, Lisa used the Flashing Ice Skinfinish Trio ($32, MAC) in gold. All in all, it's the perfect look for all of your holiday events, from a New Years' Eve backyard gathering to family dinner.

“I have always been a big fan of MAC,” the singer said when she was first announced as a global brand ambassador. “I like how the brand turns makeup into a form of self-expression which always gives me great confidence on stage. Together with MAC, I am excited to invite and empower more audiences as we both have individuality and diversity at our core.”

You can shop the Frosted Firework collection now. It's limited-edition, so move quickly — you don't want to miss out on these products while you have the chance.