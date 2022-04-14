Ever since their first launch in 1982, Nike’s Air Force 1s have been one of the most popular sneakers, and the shoe its celebrating its success with a new collection. The one and only Billie Eilish reimagined Air Force 1s (also known as AF1s) with a new color palette, sustainable materials, and of course, her oversized-loving mindset. Under Eilish’s eye, these new AF1s pay homage to the classic style with plenty of creative, modern twists.

Eilish added four straps covering the laces as well as a fifth one going all around her ankle for her AF1s. Rather than the white we’ve all come to expect from these sneakers, the “bad guy” singer chose a mushroom shade. So while they’re not the clean color you know, love, and have come to expect from the brand, these new AF1s are still very tonal and will go with all your outfits. They also feature a chunkier sole to help you really feel all in on your Eilish fantasy.

“The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own,” Eilish said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.” Eilish didn’t skimp on the sustainable materials, either. These new shoes feature 80% recycled leather on the top as well as a 100% recycled polyester sole.

What’s included in Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 collection?

Eilish isn’t one to do things in halves, and she has more than just sneakers up her sleeve. She created a whole collection to go with her new kicks. To complete the look, Nike and the Happier Than Ever artists are dropping a matching hoodie, sweatpants, and t-shirt, all in Eilish’s beloved oversized style.

Where can you shop Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 collection?

This collection has a two-fold drop. You’ll be able to find and shop the sneakers and clothes on both Nike’s website as well as Eilish’s merch site.

When does Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 collection drop?

If you absolutely cannot wait to get your hands on Eilish’s AF1s collab, write this date down: The collection drops on her merch site on Sunday, April 24. However, you’ll also be able to snag it all on the following day, Monday, April 25 on Nike’s website and app.