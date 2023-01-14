Rule number one of laying out your travel wardrobe: Only bring the most versatile pieces, like the best travel skirts ahead. Whether you’re wearing them en route or at your destination (or both), travel-ready skirts are adaptable, comfortable, and are ready to be mixed-and-matched with other pieces in your suitcase.

What To Consider When Shopping For Travel Skirts

Travel-Friendly Features

Of course, finding a skirt that matches your vacation style is a key consideration (more on that in a bit), but when it comes to travel, minding the practical details will benefit you in the long run. Look for skirts with pockets for keeping essentials at hand (bonus points if it has a zippered pocket for not losing the hotel key). Wrinkle-free skirts will save you the stress of tracking down an iron, too. Generally speaking, the more dense or complex the weave, the more likely the fabric is to resist creasing. Synthetic fabrics like polyester, rayon, nylon, Tencel, or spandex, knits woven with wool, or denim (especially those blended with stretch) are all exceptional options. There are even skirts made of quick-drying materials that are perfect for bringing along on outdoor adventures.

Style

Focus on skirts that make sense for travel day and your planned activities on the ground. In tropical locales, lightweight wrap skirts are perfect for beachside cocktails when paired with heeled sandals, but can double as swimsuit cover-ups if needed. If you’re on an active trip, bring along a tennis skirt or other athletic skirt with features like adjustable hemlines and pockets — it’ll look just as appropriate off the trail or court when paired with a cute cropped cardigan. Or maybe you want a skirt you can wear on the plane; in that case, try a maxi skirt in a stretchy knit that’ll cover your legs against the chill, and allow for plenty of movement. When in doubt, opt for simplicity; a basic slip skirt in a neutral color is guaranteed to go with everything, and can work either day or night.

Ready to jet? Scroll on to shop 13 of the best travel skirts, whether you’re on the go or on the ground.

01 The Best Travel Skirt With Pockets (& It Comes With An Adjustable Hem) Cakulo Knee Length Athletic Skort Amazon $33 See On Amazon This skirt is sure to come in handy on your vacation — it features an adjustable hem so you can choose your preferred length (at its longest, it’ll reach around your knees), and it has built-in shorts and pockets. And not only will the quick-drying nylon and spandex blend move and stretch along with you — great for hikes or long walks — but it’ll resist wrinkles, too. Rave review: “This skort hits all the marks! Great quality suggests it will last. It can be worn in the water or when hiking or golfing bc of the fast drying material and of course the adjustable length is the selling point! I am definitely getting at least two other colors! Oh yea that’s another great point; it comes in soooo many different colors!” Sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 16 | Material: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex

02 This Fan-Favorite Pleated Midi Skirt With Pockets EXLURA Pleated High Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon An Amazon best-seller with over 17,000 ratings to date, this midi skirt features a comfortable, elasticized waist and an easy-breezy silhouette — and it has pockets, so if you don’t feel like carrying a purse, you can still stash your phone and hotel key card. Effortless in more ways than one, the cute ditsy floral print can be dressed up or down, and the polyester construction won’t wrinkle. Rave review: “This skirt traveled all over Ireland rolled up in my bag and every time I pulled it out, it looked perfect! It didn’t wrinkle, the pattern is really versatile and can be styled in a variety of ways.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: 100% Polyester

03 A Long Travel Skirt That’s Comfortable Enough For Flights Amazon Essentials Lightweight Knit Maxi Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Got a long flight coming up? Wear this long travel skirt on the plane — the ankle length will protect your legs from chilly airplane air conditioning, and it’s made from a soft and stretchy jersey that will resist wrinkles and allow for ease of movement, so you can shift in your seat as much as you like. It has an elasticized waistband and a cute little side slit, and it’s easy to dress up, too. Wear it with sneakers and a cozy sweater on the plane, and switch to heels and a crop top for cocktails once you reach your destination. Rave review: “I love how soft this skirt is! It’s a great basic to add to your wardrobe. You can dress it up or down. I pretty much live in maxi skirts, but don’t have any with a small slit. [...] The waistband is perfect and the length is great on my petite stature. [...] It washes really well and doesn’t shrink! Bonus!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 95% Viscose, 5% Elastane

04 This Best-Selling Tennis Skirt That’s Surprisingly Versatile SANTINY Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll wear this best-selling tennis skirt for way more than just exercise; the kicky silhouette would look adorable with a cropped sweater and sneakers for a casual lunch. Made with four-way stretch, it features a zipper pocket at the back to hold keys or a credit card, as well as a hidden inner waistband pocket; and the breathable, attached shorts also have a phone pocket, so you can have all your essentials secure without the need to carry a bag. There’s a ball pocket too, just in case you’re in the mood for a spot of tennis. Rave review: “Fits perfectly! Love the way it feels! Perfect for our trip to Theme Parks! I even ordered more for our trip to Disney!” Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 25 | Material: 87% Polyester, 13% Spandex

05 This Wrinkle-Free Skirt For Travel In A Comfortable Stretch Knit Jessica London Travel Knit Maxi Skirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing this travel skirt on the plane or pulling it from your suitcase, the wrinkle-resistant fabric blend ensures you’ll always look put-together. That stretchy material is comfy enough to withstand long flights and action-packed days, and the long length can be dressed up or down — for business trips, pair it with a button-down silk shirt over a fitted tank; when you’re headed out for dinner, add a pair of heeled sandals for an effortless evening out. It’s a travel skirt no-brainer. Rave review: “Good long length. Nice drapey fabric that does not wrinkle easily. Looks and feels good on.” Sizes: 12 Plus — 30-32 Plus | Colors: 1 | Material: Polyester/Spandex

06 This Denim Skirt That’s A Fun Alternative To Your Go-To Jeans Amazon Essentials Classic 5-Pocket Denim Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon For a jeans alternative, bring this denim skirt along on your next trip. It has a hint of spandex like your favorite stretchy jeans, in a versatile black wash that will pair with any tops in your suitcase — although it’s available in blue and white washes, if you prefer. Play with the fitted, knee-length silhouette (complete with a subtle slit in the back for ease of movement) by adding an oversized sweatshirt and a pair of tall (and on-trend) lug-sole boots. Rave review: “It hits right at my knees, has just the right amount of stretch and is just so comfortable. The slit in the back is not too high and I love the pockets. It can be dressed up or down and is a great core piece for a wardrobe.” Sizes: 0 — 40 Plus | Colors: 5 | Material: 79% Cotton, 18% Polyester, 3% Elastane

07 A Stretchy Midi Skirt With A Subtle Side Slit The Drop Veronique High Waist Slit Skirt Amazon $30 See )n Amazon Incredibly wearable, this skirt is made of a stretchy ribbed knit with an elasticized high waist that’s comfortable enough to run from museum to museum by day, but with a subtle side slit that’s statement-making enough for going out at night. The below-the-knee midi length is versatile, too; whether you pair it with a comfy sweater or a crop top, the silhouette will remain balanced. Rave review: “This skirt is fabulous. Dress it up or down. Great fabric for traveling and/ or packing.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 5 | Material: 56% Cotton, 36% Polyester, 8% Elastane

08 A Travel Set You’ll Wear On The Plane & On The Ground Daily Ritual Crewneck Sweater & Pencil Skirt Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made of a stretchy wool blend, this knit skirt set (comprising a mock-neck sweater and a high-waisted, midi-length skirt) has all the warmth and stretch you need to keep cozy on chilly airplanes, and the matching set is instantly coordinated — so you’ll look put-together, whether you’re just coming off of an eight-hour flight or heading out for a day of adventures. Pair it with sneakers for a casual look, or loafers if you’re on a business trip; plus, you can split up the sweater and skirt for even more travel wardrobe versatility. Rave review: “The set looks great and feels great. Slight tightness in the waistband, but still looks nice and [is] comfortable enough for travel.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 40% Nylon, 33% Acrylic, 25% Wool, 2% Elastane

09 This Adjustable Columbia Travel Skirt For Outdoorsy Trips Columbia Anytime Casual Skort Amazon $21 See On Amazon Perfect for active trips, this Columbia travel skirt has built-in shorts for added coverage during activities, and you can adjust the length with its side ties — and the material is even treated with UPF 50 sun protection. The waistband is adjustable too, and there are two side pockets and a back pocket for personal items in case you want to go purse-free. It’s even water-resistant, so you can take this skirt to the beach, the lake, the mountains, theme parks — basically, there’s nowhere this skirt can’t go. Rave review: “This is a very ideal skort to travel with! It is comfortable for all-day wear. The fabric is quick-drying. I washed it at night during my trip and it dried next morning for wearing. It is also light weigh and compact, perfect for packing. The shorts inside are thin and not tight. Will buy other color for next travel.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X | Colors: 24 | Material: 96% Nylon, 4% Elastane

10 This Lightweight Wrap Skirt For Your Next Beach Vacation Newchoice Midi Wrap Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon The breezy, wraparound style of this flowy wrap skirt is perfect for warm climates; and unlike tie-waist wrap skirts, this one closes with a hidden button for more security. Bring it along on your next beach vacation and wear it out to drinks with a crop top and heels, or even as a swimsuit cover-up with your flip-flops. Take your pick from 23 vacation-ready colors and prints, like leopard print and pastel florals. Rave review: “Loved this skirt! Super light weight [...] Fabric is not see through or too thin. I bought this for vacation and it was perfect!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 23 | Material: 100% Polyester

11 A Chic & Versatile Slip Skirt That’ll Help You Pack Light The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This slip skirt is made of lightweight satin that may get wrinkled in your suitcase, but since it’s so chic and versatile — and it can fit into even the most tightly packed suitcase — it’s still worth considering. Available in 23 chic color choices, including the vibrant hot pink pictured, it features a midi length that’ll pair with any shoes you pack, whether tall boots, sneakers, or heels, and it’s appropriate for so many seasons and climates. Wear this with a sweater and sneakers for day, and toss on some heels and a bandeau for night. You’ll keep reaching for this skirt long after you’ve returned from your trip. Rave review: “This is a great skirt to have in your closet, versatile enough to dress it up or down depending on the occasion. I also like how light weight these skirts are for travel and again you can get multi-use out of them depending on the top and shoes you pair them with.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 23 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

12 This Knee-Length Travel Skirt Made Of Wrinkle- & Odor-Resistant Tencel Toad&Co Chaka Skirt Amazon $42 See On Amazon This knee-length skirt is made of a thoughtful (and travel-friendly) blend of Tencel, organic cotton, and elastane for a piece that’s breathable, lightweight, and eco-friendly. That material blend is also naturally odor-resistant, so you can wear it several times over the course of your trip and still feel (and smell!) put-together. Featuring a non-constrictive ruched elastic waistband, this versatile skirt will keep you comfy en route, but it’ll fold or roll up nicely into a suitcase, too. Rave review: “Good fit; colorful, can be worn with tops of many different colors. Lightweight, great length (I'm 5'1") and wonderful for travel, can be dressed up.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 15 | Material: 48% Tencel, 48% Organic Cotton, 4% Elastane