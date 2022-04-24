When it comes to fashion, anyone should be able to wear anything they like — but if you have broad shoulders like I do, online shopping can be a bit of a challenge. The best tops for broad shoulders will (first and foremost) fit comfortably, and starting with a loose or stretchy fabric that moves with you is a great place to start. That said, there are also certain designs that inherently accommodate wider shoulders, and when it comes to my own wardrobe, I’ve found the following features to be especially helpful:

Puff sleeves: The puff-sleeve trend is back in full force, and I for one couldn’t be more thrilled. The bigger the sleeves, the more room you’ll have for your shoulders — especially if there’s some elastane or spandex thrown into the mix.

Off-the-shoulder necklines: To ensure a secure, nonslip fit on any body, off-the-shoulder blouses usually have tons of stretch around the top, which is great news for those with wider shoulders since this ensures a comfortable fit without limiting your mobility.

Square necklines: I love square necklines because they highlight my collarbones while still offering coverage for my arms and shoulders. When paired with a stretchy fabric, they’re my go-to for most casual outfits. (I wear the below bodysuit roughly once a week.)

Halter necklines: Thanks to their around-the-neck straps, halter tops free your shoulders from any restrictive fabric. Finally, they’re easy to layer and are breathable and cooling in hot weather.

Tunic silhouettes: These loose, flowy tops offer plenty of room everywhere. Bonus points if they have trumpet or butterfly sleeves, both of which allow more space and mobility for your shoulders (See: puff sleeves).

Below, you’ll find some of my favorite tops from my own wardrobe — as well as several Amazon best-sellers reviewers with broad shoulders swear by.

01 A Casual Puff-Sleeve Blouse Romanstii V-Neck Puff-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This puff-sleeve T-shirt has plenty of broad-shoulder-friendly qualities: a soft, stretchy fabric, roomy sleeves, and a loose silhouette. Then, there are the dozens of colors and patterns to choose from (in both long- and short-sleeve options) plus a deep-V neckline for some elevated flair. Last but not least, it’s easy to wear with jeans, over leggings, or tucked into a skirt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “Bought XL as I am large breasted and broad-shouldered with a small waist. I bought more colors!!! Worth the money!!”

02 This Square-Neck Bodysuit I’m Obsessed With MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This square-neck bodysuit makes it into my wardrobe rotation at least once a week. I pair it with skirts, toss it on with some jeans, and layer it under cardigans and jackets, but thanks to its dual snap buttons between the legs, it never comes untucked. While it’s available in ample color options, I find the black to be the most versatile — especially since the square neckline lends itself well to both formal and casual outfits. Best of all, the jersey material is both soft and stretchy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “I didn't think I was going to like this as much as I did! [...] It stretches really well, and really [works well with] my broad shoulders. 10/10 would buy again.”

03 A Stretchy, Versatile Padded Cami Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Tank Amazon $21 See on Amazon Here’s another Amazon top-seller that’s also made it into my own personal wardrobe. Since it’s stretchy all over (including on the spaghetti straps), the cult-favorite Lemedy padded tank moves with you and doesn’t feel restrictive in the slightest — even when you’re working out. It has removable pads, and you can wear this one as a bra or instead of one. Get it in your choice of 20-plus colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “I’m always wary of buying clothes from Amazon especially sports bras. I have a very small chest but my shoulders and back are larger [...] I love these bras I am probably going to buy every color. You can wear them underneath a shirt or by itself because it’s long enough it looks a crop top.

04 A Wrap Blouse With Flowy Sleeves Romwe Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $31 See On Amazon Available in solid colors as well as floral patterns, this peplum wrap blouse is as gorgeous as it is comfortable. The fabric might not have much stretch, but the butterfly sleeves, tunic silhouette, and adjustable waist tie ensure that the top is adaptable, so it should come as no surprise that it’s a fan favorite among those with broad shoulders. Pair it with jeans to dress up a casual look or with slacks for a more dressed-up style. Available sizes: Medium — 4X One reviewer wrote: “This top is gorgeous! [...] Quality is great, slightly sheer but not overly. I have broad shoulders so I always worry about tops fitting - and this is adjustable and fits great!

05 This Best-Selling Balloon-Sleeve Top MIHOLL Long Balloon-Sleeve Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Thanks to its 40,000-plus reviews and best-selling status, it’s virtually impossible to ignore this balloon-sleeve top. It comes in versions with both textured mesh sleeves and lace sleeves in a huge range of colors and patterns, and because of the loose fit and comfortable, stretchy fabric, it’s ideal for those with broader shoulders. Reviewers have also described it as “super soft” without being “clingy” or “itchy.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “[As someone] with long arms and broad shoulders this top worked AMAZING! Super comfortable and breathable, the sleeves are long enough and it’s all around really adorable. It is pretty sheer in white so will be wearing it with a cami definitely, but this top will definitely be in the regular rotation!”

06 A Casual Halter In Dozens Of Colors & Patterns LouKeith Racerback Halter Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Free your shoulders entirely with this racerback halter top. It’s breathable enough for hot weather, yet easy to layer when the temperature drops. You can pick from tons of solid colors as well as patterns like camouflage, stripes, florals, tie-dye, and animal prints. Finally, since it’s soft and stretchy, you can size down for a tighter fit or size up for a tunic-like style. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I have broad shoulders and an athletic build, i.e. I can bench press 200 lbs. [...] I love this top.”

07 This Stylish Off-The-Shoulder Blouse Asvivid Smocked Off The Shoulder Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder smock encases your shoulders in a soft lace design, but thanks to the elastic ruching, there’s still plenty of stretch and mobility. According to reviewers, it “goes great with jeans,” but if you’re “looking to add more nice dressy shirts” to your closet, this one is “a winner,” too. Either way, the roomy sleeves and tunic silhouette are comfortable and elevated. It comes in three colors: black, white, and sky blue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “A gorgeous lilac colored off the shoulder blouse perfect for that early fall nights or those early spring days. Not too sheer. Small [fits] perfectly for a 5’2 gal with broad shoulders.”

08 The Best Basic T-Shirt For Broad Shoulders MIHOLL Loose Casual T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Due to my broader shoulders, I find that tight-fitting short-sleeve tops tend to cause chafing and discomfort around the arms — but this casual T-shirt is cute without being overly constrictive. The sleeves are looser, the V-shaped neckline is elevated, the breast pocket is stylish, and the cotton-polyester fabric is soft and flowy. It comes in dozens of solid colors and patterns. Plus, it looks just as good worn loose or tucked. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love this shirt and will be purchasing more colors. The material is nice and thick, not see-through at all and holds well in the wash. It's very nice quality for the price. I ordered a size large and have broad shoulders/arms from weightlifting and it's the perfect loose casual fit.”

09 A Tunic T-Shirt With Some Crocheted Detailing Just My Size Bib Tunic Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon The dolman sleeves, wider tunic silhouette, and soft, stretchy fabric are all great for broad shoulders. That said, the Just My Size bib top also offers ample style with its split neckline, high-low hem, and crocheted detailing on the chest. In addition to the black, you can get it in five brighter colors. Available sizes: 1X — 5X One reviewer wrote: “Perfect with leggings. [...] It's breezy and very loose. It's cut generously. If you have boxy shoulders, you'll love it.”

10 This Chiffon Tunic With Plenty Of Room In The Shoulders Neineiwu Butterfly Sleeve Chiffon Tunic Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Coverage, quality, and style come together with this butterfly-sleeve tunic. The non-stretch chiffon fabric and scoop neckline help you to look especially put-together, but it’s the loose, split sleeves and wider silhouette that make this an easy option for date nights, work events, parties, and more. Opt for a solid color for versatility or choose a bolder pattern (including animal print, polka dots, and florals) for a little more flair. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “I bought this for a semi-dressy event. I am very pleased with the fit, particularly how comfy it fits in the shoulders.”

11 This Cold-Shoulder Top With A Halter Neckline Bluetime Cold Shoulder Lace Tunic Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon I’m still a regular passenger on the cold-shoulder bandwagon. Why? As long as the top is made from soft, stretchy material, this fashion trend shows a little skin and frees my broad shoulders from restriction while still offering coverage for my chest and arms. This cold-shoulder tunic top has more than 6,000 five-star ratings because it has a cute halter neckline with lace detailing, while its butterfly sleeves and flowy design offer plenty of room for broad shoulders. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “I have a long sleeve version of this shirt in black and absolutely love it so I decided to try the short sleeve version. It's just as beautiful. [...] I'm broad-chested. I followed the fit guidelines in the picture (I strictly ordered by bust size) and fit was perfect.”

12 This Cozy Off-The-Shoulder Sweater EXLURA Off Shoulder Batwing Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon When a sweater is advertised as “off-the-shoulder” or “oversized,” it usually ends up as a scoop-neck on me. According to reviewers, though, this off-the-shoulder batwing sweater is “actually very loose in the best way.” It’s sold in several solid colors and prints, but whichever one you choose, it’s stretchy, soft, cozy, and breathable. The brand even advertises the collar measurements for each size, so you can be sure it’ll fit as intended. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — XX-Large-3X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I bought this in black first, just to try. And it's PERFECT. I'm tall (5 11), so ‘slouchy’ isn't really a thing for me, and neither is off the shoulder, as I'm broad-shouldered af. THIS SWEATER WAS NOT A LET DOWN!”

13 The Best Flannel For Broad Shoulders SheIn Plus Drop Shoulder Flannel Amazon $23 See On Amazon Since they tend to be pretty structured, it’s hard to find a flannel or other button-up that fits a broader frame, but this one has dropped shoulders, longer sleeves, and a looser silhouette with a curved hem. It also comes in a huge range of plaid colors for any season — including the ever-popular layered-over-leggings look. According to reviewers, the polyester material is “soft and comfy.” Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus One reviewer wrote: “If you have broad shoulders and a smaller waist it will fit perfectly.”

14 A Tie-Knot Blouse In Eye-Catching Patterns Asvivid Printed Off-The-Shoulder Tie-Knot Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Yes, it’s plenty stylish with its flared bell sleeves and adjustable knot-tie design — but if you have broad shoulders, those features are as practical as they are pretty. This off-the-shoulder top is also stretchy, lightweight, and sold in stripes, polka dots, florals, and solids — you name it. No wonder it has nearly 30,000 ratings on Amazon. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “I am 5’8, weigh 176 have very broad shoulders and a long torso. I purchased a large but honestly I think a medium would have fit. I just tied the front a little tighter and it’s perfect! The material is super soft and feels great. I am so in love with this top!”