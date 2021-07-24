In need of a new piece of swimwear for your next outing to the beach, lake, or pool? The best tankinis should be comfortable to wear, provide your preferred amount of coverage, and offer your ideal amount of support. A big part of finding the best tankini for you is making sure you look for a suit that truly fits you well — this means getting the proper size (it can help to purchase multiple and return the ones that don’t fit) or looking for customizable options with features like adjustable straps or removable padding. Tankinis come in a bunch of different styles, and choosing between them is all about what works makes you feel comfortable. Just know that tankini tops and bottoms are typically sold in sets together, so you’ll need to pay attention to both pieces when purchasing.

When it comes to tankini tops, there are a ton of different fit, coverage, and support options. Ruched picks tend to hug the body closely, blouson-style picks gather at the waist but are looser up top, and swing or peplum options should be nice and flowy throughout. The top’s neckline should be taken into account, too. Strapless bandeaus won’t result in tan lines on your shoulders if that’s something you care about, while thin spaghetti straps provide some support without being too bulky. High-neck tops offer more coverage, halter tops can be more supportive, and unique options like one-shoulder styles add plenty of visual interest. Another factor to consider? The top’s length — some picks are long enough to just cover your midsection, while others can cover both your midsection and the bottoms that you’re wearing. Determine whether you’d like a pick with some type of built-in bra as well — this can be in the form of padding (which can be built-in or removable), or even a full underwire bra for even more support.

Tankini tops can be paired with bikini-style bottoms, shorts, or skirts, and choosing one over the other is all about determining the amount of coverage that you desire — bikini-style bottoms will cover your hips and butt, while shorts and skirts provide more coverage overall. Some tankini bottoms are also high-waisted with extra fabric in the mid-section, so be on the lookout for that if you like more fabric or a retro vibe.

There are tons of design features to be aware of that set all of the different tankini options apart. Details like mesh, cutouts, extra straps, and ruffles are super stylish. And of course, there are a massive amount of color and pattern options to choose from, too!

Get ready to hit the water; these twelve tankinis are the best of the best on Amazon, according to reviewers.

1. A Fan-Favorite Tankini In A Wide Range Of Prints

Buying a swimsuit online can sometimes be a little bit tricky, but this tankini from SouqFone is backed by more than 19,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.4-star rating overall, so you can rest assured that it’s a high-quality option that’s well worth an “add to cart.” The tankini features an ultra-flowy top with soft, removable padding and multiple adjustable straps in the back to help you achieve the best fit. The bottoms are ruched and high-waisted.

Choose from a wide range of pattern options — from animal prints to florals to polka dots, and everything in between. Sometimes it’s the top that’s printed, sometimes the bottom, and sometimes both pieces, so you can choose whether you prefer a coordinated or fully matching look. However, this pick is hand wash only.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Hands down this is my favorite swim suit! [...] I would say it is true to size. It fits so nice. I love that it has adjustable straps and was able to tighten up. I also love that it has the look of a one piece, but is a two piece which makes restroom breaks easier than if it were an actual one piece lol!”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2. A Tankini With A Flouncy Peplum Top

The flouncy top of this tankini from Yonique is seriously stylish, catching the eye of the more than 1,700 reviewers on Amazon that have given this pick a solid 4.4-star rating overall. Removable and adjustable shoulder straps, removable padding, and criss-cross details in front are a few other features that you’ll adore about this pick’s top. When it comes to this swimsuit’s bottoms, you’ll find that they’re high-waisted and boast a matching criss-cross design on the sides for a little extra flair.

This pick is available in a range of solid and print options, including some unique ones like American flag, sunflowers, and red leopard.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This seriously could not be cuter! I’m absolutely obsessed with the bottoms! [...] They have that fabulous 1950’s retro look, with the super high waist but these are low cut down the leg like a boy short panty. They’re seriously my favorite bikini bottoms & they pair adorably with the peplum top. The cutouts on the top are modest but really [sexy]”

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 22 Plus

3. A Tankini With A Skirt Bottom & Underwire Top

If you’re interested in a tankini with a skirt bottom, this one from AZOKOE is calling your name. The skirt even has a zippered pocket to stash a couple of small items, a detail that’s hard to come by in a swimsuit! When it comes to the top, it’s fitted and has a sweetheart neckline, plus an underwire that provides plenty of support. The thin shoulder straps are adjustable, allowing you to achieve a secure yet comfortable fit.

Choose from a range of color-blocked options, and some slightly different styles, too. The swimsuit is even machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This may be the cutest bathing suit I’ve ever owned. I got so many compliments on it and felt really confident wearing it. [...] Covers up just enough while still being flirty. Skirt is the perfect length.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4. A Wildly Popular Tankini With A High Neckline

With an impressive 9,000 and growing reviews on Amazon and a knockout 4.4-star rating overall, it’s clear that this tankini from Holipick is a favorite on the site. And it’s easy to see why people are into it. For one, the swimsuit’s top is fitted, with a high neckline and scoop back that are both oh-so stylish. And the built-in padded push-up bra (with removable cups) offers plenty of support. The bikini-style bottoms provide coverage of your hips and butt.

This swimsuit comes in a range of different options — either the top or the bottom feature a fun pattern, and then the other piece of the pair is a coordinating solid color.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I am so happy with this swimsuit! [...] really nice material and fits perfectly. I was looking for a high neck and this is really nice! I was hesitant with buying a swimsuit online but my pool is open and the stores are still closed so I took a chance to buy one online and it paid off! Colors are really vibrant. I just purchased a 2nd one in a different print because it is that nice. Fits true to size. The price is amazing for a 2-piece tankini that is of superior quality. Check it out!”

Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

5. A One-Shoulder Tankini

Amazon reviewers are wild about this tankini from Tempt Me, which boasts a solid 4.2-star rating overall on the site, with 7,000 and growing reviews. The swimsuit features a one-shoulder, asymmetrical strap on the top that’s a serious showstopper, plus it has built-in padding and super cute ruching for support and style. And when it comes to the bottoms, this swimsuit boasts bikini-style bottoms that loads of reviewers commented fit comfortably.

Choose from a wide range of solids and some prints, too. This pick is hand wash only.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “The material is soft and thick and holds its shape beautifully. The color is vibrant and is exactly as shown. This suit does not disappoint.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6. An Extra-Long Tankini That Looks Like A Dress

If you’re seeking a swimsuit that provides a bit more coverage on the bottom, this tankini from FINWANLO has an extra-long length, plus a flowier fit than most. The tankini top features strappy design details, a stunning V-neckline, and thin, adjustable shoulder straps. The bust has removable padding. On the bottom, this pick has coordinating boy shorts that hit right at the mid-waist, though they’re pretty much covered up by the longer length of the top. All of this for a price tag of under $30? What a steal.

Choose from a variety of print options like stripes, leaves, and flowers. This swimsuit is hand wash only.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Absolutely one of the BEST FITTING swimsuits I’ve ever had! True to size and felt GREAT in it! I’m small breasted which always makes buying a suit difficult, the cups in this suit are soft & flexible, making this suit a nice fit for anyone. Thank you for a suit that I can wear with confidence! [...] Will be ordering other suits from this company without any hesitation!”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7. A Tankini With A Twisted Bandeau Top

Thanks to its removable straps, the top on this tankini from BIKINX can be converted to suit your needs — wear the straps in a straight or cross-back position for some added support, or remove them altogether. Side ruching and a twist in front are two other design details that you’ll love, too. Oh, and let’s not forget the fact that it also has removable cups. The tankini bottoms are a standard cut.

This pick comes in a range of solid color options and two prints — a floral pick and a blue stripe. It’s hand wash only.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are great suits! I bought two. Yellow and red, beautiful, brilliant color. Same quality as found in much more expensive suits. Wash up nicely, no snagging when sitting on sand and pavement. Will have for many years. A true favorite brand.”

Available sizes: 0-2 — 16-18

8. A Tankini Top With A Balconette Bra

When it comes to support, it’s hard to beat a swimsuit with a built-in bra. And luckily, this tankini top from Panache actually features a full balconette-style one with underwire cups that provide comfortable support. The fully adjustable straps have rubber on the inside, ensuring that they won’t slip off your shoulders — a major plus, particularly for when you’re active. The hook-and-eye closure on the back of the top can be adjusted.

This swimsuit top is available solely in this black and white polka dot print, and it’s the only pick on this list that includes just a tankini top, so you’ll need to purchase Panache’s matching bikini-style bottom separately, or pair it with any other bottom you’d like.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love this swimsuit!! It has an actual underwire bra in it and has wonderful support. It is comfortable enough to wear all day around the pool or at the beach. I love that even though it fits a larger bust the rest of the too isn’t too large or baggy. Definitely recommend!!”

Available sizes: 32E — 42J

9. A Blouson-Style Tankini With Side Cutouts

Fitted at the waist but loose up top, this blouson-style tankini from Dokotoo has rave reviews on Amazon — it boasts a stellar 4.2-star rating overall, among 7,000 and growing reviews — with people commenting note that it’s comfortable, well-fitting, and stylish. The top features removable padded cups, adjustable straps, and side cutouts to help you stay breezy cool. The coordinating bottoms have side ties for customization.

Choose from a variety of prints, and some other styles, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Wow, I ended up loving this swimsuit. Don't like to order bathing suits online but I wanted a tankini. I read lots of reviews and it fits great. [...] The top is a perfect fit, just snug enough and [comfy]. I always struggle with the bottoms being too small or too big, but the bottoms fit well too. It looks like a one piece. It was a great price too.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10. A Tankini With Tiered Ruffles

Ruffle lovers will be infatuated with this tankini from Younique, which has several tiers of this design feature down the front of the top. Beyond being adorable, this tankini top is super comfortable thanks to adjustable straps, a wire-free built-in bra, and a stretchy band at the back for added support. When it comes to the bottoms, this pick boasts adorable high-waisted boy shorts.

Choose from a variety of print options like leopard and polka dots, and some solid colors, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love everything about this suit, it's pretty, good quality, comfortable, supports the parts that we need supported (LOL), but most important of all,, I feel comfortable and confident while wearing it. I will be ordering another in a different design for back up! If you're hesitant, don't be! You won't be disappointed.”

Available sizes: 10 Plus — 22 Plus

11. A Halter Tankini Under $30

Halter top swimsuits are known for offering support, and that’s certainly true with this tankini from GRND. The top of this pick boasts a tie-adjustable halter top (you can wear it as tight or as loose as you need), plus padded cups that are removable. The high-waisted bottoms are ruched and offer more coverage than your average bikini style.

This pick should be hand-washed in cold water to keep it looking its best. Choose from a range of solid color options, and a few prints, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love this suit! Fits great. [...]Nicely made. Material is good quality, nice and thick not skimpy and flimsy. Would definitely buy again in other colors!”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12. A Flowy Mesh Tankini

This tankini from Nicetage is super unique in that it features a mesh design (don’t worry, it’s lined with a solid fabric) and a fabulous flowy, A-line top. Adjustable straps and removable padded cups are two other details you’ll love about this pick. The swimsuit comes with high-waisted bottoms that are ruched.

Choose from three color options — gray, black, or blue.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Great price, quality fabric, and very well made. I wore it for the first time yesterday and I liked the fit. I was worried about the quality because of the price, but I was pleasantly surprised.”