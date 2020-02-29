A hard truth: Underwire bras are usually not that comfortable. That same wire that lends you support throughout the day is prone to poking and digging into your skin. And, even if your wire stays in place, it's still likely to add pressure to your skin or leave marks behind when you take the bra off. But, not all hope is lost. The most comfortable underwire bras are flexible, designed with a thicker fabric surrounding the wire to cushion your skin, and they fit you well — so the wire is less likely to shift or cause irritation.

When looking for an underwire bra with flexibility, it can be tough to know for certain whether a bra online can move with you. Luckily, reviewers are the first to call out whether a bra is truly comfortable and they're an invaluable resource when you're shopping. (I've pored over the reviews and have you covered here.)

Consider material, of course, as you shop for a comfortable bra. Look for bras designed with a bit of spandex or other stretchy material to shape to your body. Lastly, fit is important. A general rule: Well-fitted bras will feel more comfortable regardless of the fabric and design.

Here's a roundup of some of the most comfortable bras with an underwire out there to help you get started.

1. This Everyday Underwire Bra That's Flexible & Has Plenty Of Stretch Warner's Blissful Benefits No Side Effects Underwire Bra $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This smooth underwire bra is made from a silky nylon and spandex blend which is soft to the touch and offers some stretch so that this bra moves with you throughout the day. It also features adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure, so you can find a perfect fit. But the best part about this bra is the underwire itself. It's firm enough to support you, but flexible enough that it won't poke you. The wire is also completely encased in luxe satin to keep it from digging into your skin. This bra is available in three colors, white, toasted almond, and black. According to one reviewer: "I ditched underwire bras recently and have been wearing Warner’s easy does it daily but need an underwire for certain occasions and tops. This is perfect it really fits well and for the price you can’t beat it. I really like that you can adjust the straps from the front, and there is no lace or detail on the cups that could show on a light or thin fabric. It’s almost as if a practical woman designed it. I love it so much i Just ordered the black one." Available sizes: 34B - 40C

2. This Soft Bra That's "The Holy Grail Of Underwire Bras" Warner's Cloud 9 Underwire Bra $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Described by one Amazon reviewer as "the holy grail of underwire bras," this comfortable bra is made from a soft poly-spandex blend that has plenty of give and is super durable. With light padding and smooth outer cups, the design of this bra prioritizes comfort. Plus, with an adjustable closure and straps, you can customize it to the shape of your body. This T-shirt bra is available in three different neutral colors. According to one reviewer: "I truly had very low expectations, since every single underwire bra I've ever worn starts digging in and makes me want to scream. To be honest, I am absolutely amazed in how comfortable this bra is. No digging in, no pinching, no making me want to scream. The straps are attached more toward the center back so I don't have to hook them together for some of my shirts...bonus. This also means the straps don't slip over my shoulder...double bonus." Available sizes: 34B - 40C

3. A Front-Closure Bra With A Soft Underwire DELIMIRA Comfort Underwire Bra $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike others on this list, this underwire bra has a front-closure that reviewers say is super comfortable. The seamless pads are made from a soft polyamide, and the back of the bra is made with breathable mesh to keep you cool throughout the day. Best yet, the back comes together in a low racerback style that helps distribute the weight better so there is less pressure on the wide straps and the cups (think, less digging into your skin!). The underwire is completely concealed at all angles so it offers support without pushing into your skin. It comes in nine different colors, so you can get a few to match your style. According to one reviewer: "I have it on now and am very happy with it. The straps are long enough - another area I have problems with - and they are wide enough to be comfy. The plastic clip in front doesn't move or dig into skin. All in all, it's a winner." Available sizes: 32B - 38E

4. A $10 Underwire Bra That Has Padded Straps Fruit of the Loom Women's Extreme Comfort Underwire Bra $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For a bra that truly won't budge, this soft and stretchy underwire bra is one of your best bets on a budget. For one, this features wider, padded straps that stay put throughout the day, no matter how much you move. And the underwires beneath the cups add even more structure to help keep everything in place. Many Amazon reviewers say it's a softer wire than your standard underwire bra, striking the best balance between structure and flexibility. Best yet, it's available in 13 neutral and bright colors. According to one reviewer: "The fit is VERY comfortable, the support is better than what you are used to. The price, although less than what most spend for a bra, is twice what the big box store charges...worth it. If what you are looking for is a jersey material bra, no padding, underwire, this is it." Available sizes: 34B - 42DD