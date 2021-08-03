Shop

Shop These Cute Swimsuits That'll Keep Your Boobs In Place

Consider yourself supported.

By Margaret Blatz
Sian Kennedy/The Image Bank/Getty Images

Swimsuit season may be in full swing, but it’s never too late to shop some new swimsuits — especially if you plan to flee from the cold weather to somewhere warmer. But, those with big busts know that finding bikini tops and one-pieces that keep your chest supported can be harder than it looks. Fortunately, there are tons of supportive swimsuits for bigger busts out there — you just have to do a little digging.

As someone who loves playing games at the beach (spike ball, beer dye, body surfing in the waves, you name it), there is nothing worse than feeling like you’re about to pop out of your top at any moment. Even if I’m just lounging in the sun, it sucks to have to pull at the fabric and look down constantly to make sure everything’s where it should be. That’s why I’m constantly on the hunt for swimsuits that can keep my boobs secure but is still super cute.

Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to achieve this ideal summer look. Below, find 10 swimsuits that are under $70 and offer a supportive silhouette and design, so you can have it all.

01
Maldives High Neck Bikini Top
Athleta

To get the most support possible, Athleta’s Maldives Bikini Top ($64, Athleta) uses underwire to give you the same feeling as wearing your favorite bra. The high neckline really secures your bust while the open back keeps things breathable and flirty.

$64
02
Peek & Beau Fuller Bust Exclusive Mix & Match Bikini Set in Black and White
ASOS

Available in cup sizes 6D to 18F, Peek & Beau’s Bikini Set ($59, ASOS) makes it much more likely you’ll find your ideal fit. The style gives major ‘50s pin-up girl vibes, and the gingham makes it a classic style you’ll wear for years to come.

$59
03
The V-Neck One-Piece
Everlane

Everlane’s V-neck One-piece ($65, Everlane) will undeniably become your go-to swimsuit. The style is simple and comfortable with a built-in shelf bra. This swimsuit also goes to show that you can get all the support you need while still getting to show off some cleavage.

$65
04
Curvy Sense Plus Size Color Block Zip Front One Piece Swimsuit
Curvy Sense

Curvy Sense’s Color Block Swimsuit ($42, Curvy Sense) has it all. The zippered front makes it so you can customize how much cleavage you show. There’s also a comfy U-shaped back and cheeky bottom to keep this one-piece modern.

$42
05
Sea Angel Women's Tie-Front Crop Bikini Top
Target

The patchwork style of Sea Angel’s Crop Bikini Top ($30, Target) is super stylish. Even better, the sewn-in cups keep you feeling secure, and the comfortable tank top fit will have you reaching for this all the time.

$30
06
Plus Size Sports Illustrated Swim™ Longline Triangle Top
Venus

Triangle bikinis are a go-to for all swimwear needs, and you can get a more supportive version of the look with Venus’ Sports Illustrated Triangle Top ($45, Venus). The marble top is trendy while the two sets of ties give you a bit more support under your chest.

$65
$44
07
Lightly Lined Underwire Bikini Top
Aerie

Reviewers love Aerie’s Lightly Lined Bikini Top ($27, Aerie) for its comfortable supportive fit that’s strong, but not too secure that it’s constricting. The simple silhouette and black colorway make this a timeless top that goes with anything.

$35
$26
08
High Waisted Colorful Geometric Print Plus Size Bikini Set
Rosewe

With its thick, supportive straps, Rosewe’s Geometric Bikini Set ($33, Rosewe) looks like an adorable set you’ll want to wear to way more than just the pool or beach. The little shorts are also a great way to avoid the painful thigh chafing that can happen during warm weather.

$42
$33
09
Rachel Houndstooth Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit
Cupshe

You can have your Burberry moment in Cupshe’s Houndstooth Swimsuit ($37, Cupshe). The brown plaid is a perfect mixture of print and neutrals to keep things simple yet funky.

$37
10
Printed Vintage Women Underwire Bikini Set
Meet Curve

Why not wear your favorite snack this summer with Meet Curve’s Vintage Bikini Set ($34, Meet Curve)? Rather than the classic pineapples and lemons that decorate most swimsuits, you can stand out in this avocado print. This bikini also has side bra boning to offer the most support and shaping possible.

$34