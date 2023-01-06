You may have seen shampoos that help lighten blonde hair, but for brunettes, similar products don’t actually exist. Instead, celebrity colorist Jenna Perry tells Elite Daily that, when it comes to hunting for the best shampoos that lighten brown hair, you’ll want to focus on formulas that combat brassy tones and dullness. “While there aren’t shampoos and conditioners out there to lighten dark hair, you can easily give your hair a boost by brightening and enhancing its color,” she says. “The key to brightening brown hair is to get rid of any tones or shades that will make it look brassy, so you’ll want to find products that have blue tones in them,” she explains, noting that shampoos with blue pigments will get the job done without actually dyeing your hair. That said, if you really want to lighten your brown hair, you’ll have to make an appointment with a professional.

Jenna Perry is a colorist and the founder of Jenna Perry Hair Studio in New York City. She has more than 15 years of professional experience, with an ever-expanding roster of celebrity clients that includes Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner.

Ideally, you should pair your blue shampoo with the ancillary conditioner, and Perry recommends using the duo every other time you wash your hair (you can alternate with your usual shampoo and conditioner of choice). To ensure that you’re getting the most color-enhancing benefits, let the shampoo sit in your hair after lathering up for three to five minutes before rinsing your hair clean. If your brown hair is color-treated, you may want to look for a blue shampoo that’s sulfate-free. And parabens should also be avoided by both color-treated and natural brunettes. “They won’t help with brightening,” Perry says, noting that parabens can make your color look faded and dull. Lastly, to give your hair a boost of shine, apply a few pumps of oil through your hair while it’s damp or after styling.

Shop The Best Shampoos To Brighten Up Your Brown Hair

In a hurry? Here are the best shampoos that will help keep your hair looking bright and fresh:

1. Best Shampoo & Conditioner Set Under $20

“The John Frieda Blue Crush Shampoo and Conditioner have a completely stain-free complex of crushed blue, green, and violet pigments that instantly combat even the most stubborn warm, orange tones,” says Perry, who serves as the brand’s celebrity colorist. While these products can absolutely be used on natural brunette hair, the combination of tone-correcting pigments was specifically designed for highlighted brown hair. For super-shiny results, you can use the brand’s Brilliant Brunette Luminous Glaze once a week after shampoong and conditioning with the Blue Crush duo.

Key Ingredients: Glycine, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Glycerin Size: 8.3 oz. Sulfate-Free: No Paraben-Free: Yes Cruelty-Free: No

Relevant Review: “I have blackish-brown hair that gets super brassy from working outside daily. I bought this shampoo and conditioner not expecting a difference, but it actually works. I use it about one to two times a week, and it cools down the brassy tones considerably. It also smells nice and doesn’t dry out my hair.”

2. Best Prestige Shampoo & Conditioner Set

For a sulfate-free option, this Redken Color Extend Brownlights Shampoo and Conditioner set deposits blue pigments while gently cleansing your hair. Not only does this color-correcting shampoo work to neutralize brassy tones, but the brand notes that it’s also helpful for brunettes looking to prolong the coverage of unwanted grays in between hair-coloring sessions. The shampoo is also formulated with citric acid and hydrolyzed wheat protein to strengthen and repair dry, damaged hair. Plus, the larger 34-ounce size means you’ll be stocked for a while (especially as you’ll be using this every other shampoo).

Key Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Glycerin, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium, Citric Acid, Salicylic Acid Size: 33.8 oz. Sulfate-Free: Yes Paraben-Free: Yes Cruelty-Free: No

Relevant Review: “I got this because my hair always gets brassy/orange between salon visits. I haven’t had my hair colored for almost a year now and it was getting really bad. I’ve been using the blue shampoo 1-2 times a week for 3-5 min each wash for about two months. It’s made all the difference! Very impressed and will continue to use this!”

3. Best Shampoo & Conditioner Set For Neutralizing Red Tones

For black or dark brunette hues that don’t have any highlights, you may have noticed that your hair naturally has some red undertones. Those red tones can become more noticeable from exposure to sunlight or even excessive heat styling, but similar to yellow and orange tones, they can be neutralized with the right color-depositing shampoo. Enter Matrix’s Total Results Dark Envy Green Toning Shampoo and Conditioner, which were formulated to restore depth and cool tones to darker hair colors. This won’t lighten your hair per se, but it will take away any unwanted red undertones that are messing with your color.

Key Ingredients: Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium, Citric Acid, Salicylic Acid Size: 33.8 oz. Sulfate-Free: No Paraben-Free: Yes Cruelty-Free: No

Relevant Review: “This shampoo is amazing! I have dark hair and dye it maybe once every 6 months. My regrowth is never super obvious other than a few grays here and there. My hair color itself tends to get a little dull after so many washes though. This shampoo has added a lot of color, vibrance and dimension to my otherwise lifeless drab hair color.”

4. Best Brightening Shampoo That Helps Control Static

For a multi-tasking option, Joico’s Color Balance Blue Shampoo pairs the color-depositing pigments with hair-strengthening and protecting ingredients. As blue pigments neutralize brassy tones, green tea leaf extract and UV absorbers offer protection from exposure to environmental elements that can cause color fading and tonal changes. Additionally, ingredients like rosehip oil, arginine, and hydrolyzed keratin were included in the formula to help moisturize the hair, boost shine, and minimize unwanted frizz. Though you’ll have to purchase the conditioner separately, it also contains the same hero ingredients.

Key Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Keratin, Rosehip Oil, Arginine, Green Tea Extract, Panthenol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium, Citric Acid, Salicylic Acid Size: 10.1 oz. Sulfate-Free: No Paraben-Free: Yes Cruelty-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: “I have brown hair with the balayage style. This really makes my hair stay fresh looking. My hair would turn brassy after a while, but thanks to this product it stays bright and blonde.”

5. Best Brightening Shampoo In A Recyclable Bottle

If you’re particular about the brands you use when it comes to ingredients and sustainability, try Eva NYC’s Brass To Sass Brunette Shampoo. The bright blue shampoo is packaged in a 100% recyclable aluminum bottle, and the brand is B Corp certified for its commitment to improving its social and environmental impact. Free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and gluten, the shampoo is instead packed with moisturizing and antioxidant-rich botanical extracts like blue tansy, spirulina, and juniper berry. The cruelty-free and vegan shampoo is even safe for keratin-treated, Brazilian-treated, and color-treated hair.

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Spirulina Extract, Blue Tansy Extract, Juniper Berry Fruit Extract, Shea Oil, Avocado Oil, Citric Acid Size: 8.8 oz. Sulfate-Free: Yes Paraben-Free: Yes Cruelty-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: “I live by this shampoo! I’m a brunette with some low lights and I paid a lot of money to have a “cool” tone for my hair. This shampoo paired with the Tone It Down conditioner is an amazing pair! Keeps my hair looking like I just went to the salon and it’s been over a month of using it! I wash my hair two to three times a week and don’t really use any heat. The smell is great, quality is great, and overall have no complaints about this product or the Tone It Down conditioner!”

