Hair oils are pretty straightforward products, which means you don't have to spend a ton of money on one from a luxury brand to reap those smoothing and moisturizing benefits. No, a drugstore hair oil will do just fine. And though the best drugstore hair oil for you will depend on your hair type and primary concerns (think moisture, frizz, thermal protection, scalp itchiness ...), they all cost well under $20 and won't make your hair feel weighed down or greasy.

Okay, well, obviously, if you use too much hair oil, it might make your hair feel or look greasy. So for best results, use just a dime-sized amount and focus on your ends, rather than your scalp. Some other hair oil tips? You can use them on both wet and dry hair, but if you're dealing with extreme damage, you can use a bit more as an overnight treatment and wash it out in the shower the next morning (like you would with an overnight hair mask).

1. Tie: The Overall Best Drugstore Hair Oil Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Pretty much anyone — regardless of hair type — will benefit from this Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum. Made with argan and apricot kernel oils to provide luster and moisture, and silicone for glossiness and smoothness, it's great for reducing unwanted frizz and giving your hair a generally sleek, shiny finish. Plus, you get a pretty massive, 5.1-ounce bottle for just $5, or you can pick up a two-pack for under $10. It's one of the most popular hair products on Amazon, too, with over 6,000 five-star ratings (and counting).

2. Tie: The Overall Best Drugstore Hair Oil L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Deep Nourishing Treatment $6 | Amazon See on Amazon The Extraordinary Oil Deep Nourishing Treatment from L'Oréal's damage-repairing Elvive line is another popular, drugstore hair oil that works nicely on all hair types. Using a combination of several plant-derived oils (including camellia, sunflower, soybean, and coconut), it helps restore moisture while promoting smoother, shinier, silkier hair and leaving behind a warm, floral scent. Coupled with its $6 price tag, it's easy to see why over 2,000 Amazon reviewers left this a glowing five-star rating or review.

3. The Best Drugstore Hair Oil For Thick, Curly, And/ Or Damaged Hair Carol's Daughter 7 Oil Blend Scalp Oil $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Like most Carol's Daughter products, their 7 Oil Blend Scalp Oil was designed with curly hair in mind — but it'll work beautifully for anyone with thick and/or damaged hair as well (it may be a bit too heavy for people with fine or thin hair). It contains a blend of sunflower, olive, jojoba, coconut, castor, flax, and black cumin oils, which work together to deeply nourish weakened hair and repair damage like breakage and split ends.

4. The Best Drugstore Hair Oil For Thinning Hair Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil $18 | Amazon See on Amazon On the other end of the spectrum, if you're experiencing thinning hair, you can use Weleda's Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil as a natural overnight treatment. (While Weleda might not be a drugstore brand in the traditional sense, you can find it in German drugstores and at Whole Foods, so it still counts, right?). When I spoke with dermatologist Michelle Henry, M.D., about thinning hair, she said massaging rosemary oil onto your scalp can be beneficial. In fact, the doctor said that one recent study showed it to be equivalent to using 2% minoxidil. This oil isn't just a fantastic way to nourish your scalp, though. It can also be used to soften hair, add shine, and minimize the appearance of split ends.