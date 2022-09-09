The world may never know if blondes really do have more fun, but one thing that's certain is that blonde hair requires more maintenance. In addition to investing in (and actually using) a purple shampoo to combat brassiness, and moisturizing and protecting products to restore chemically lightened hair, another way to stretch out your salon appointments (and keep your blonde hair looking bright) is with a lightening shampoo. According to hair stylist and salon owner Jenna Perry, the best shampoos to lighten blonde hair are free from peroxide and ammonia. "Those are really drying and can definitely do some damage," Perry says of bleaching agents that should be left to the pros. "Instead, you want to look for citrus ingredients, like oranges or lemons, fruit extracts, or flower extracts that naturally lighten and lift," says Perry, who adds that moisturizing ingredients like sunflower seed oil are helpful for blondes, too. Perry also shares that lightening shampoos can be used by both processed and natural blondes, and that natural blondes can even expect more noticeable results. "I think that with virgin hair, you don't have loads of other products on your hair, so it's easier to accomplish that lighter tone at home," Perry explains.

The Expert

Jenna Perry is a colorist and founder of Jenna Perry Hair Studio in New York City. She has more than 15 years of professional experience, with an ever-expanding roster of celebrity clients that includes Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner.

How To Use A Lightening Shampoo

One of the reasons Perry says lightening shampoos are so popular is because of their simplicity. But there are still a few guidelines to abide by. "I wouldn't recommend using a lightening shampoo every time you wash your hair," Perry says, advising that you stick to about once per week and use a good moisturizing formula in between. "You don't need to let the shampoo sit on the hair, just wash it thoroughly — really massage it in and get a good lather — and then rinse it out." The results are instantaneous, according to Perry, though they will vary depending on your specific hair color. "If you have natural, unprocessed hair, I think you get about two times the lift, whereas with processed hair, it would be a subtler change," Perry shares. And you'll also want to follow up with a lightening conditioner to get the maximum benefits. "They go hand in hand."

1. The Pro's Pick: Best Overall

"For at-home use, I love — and have actually been using a little bit on my own hair — the John Frieda Go Blonder Lightening Shampoo," Perry says of her top recommendation. The ammonia- and peroxide-free formula uses a combination of chamomile and lemon peel extracts, and yellow pigments, to lighten natural and color-treated blondes. To keep your hair moisturized and soft, the shampoo also contains ingredients like sunflower seed extract, glycerin, and grape seed extract. You'll definitely want to use the ancillary Go Blonder Conditioner with this one, and the brand has several other products dedicated to brightening blonde hair to experiment with, too.

Relevant Review: “I like the fact that Go Blonder works from the first time you use it. You actually see the lighter color on your wet hair after you shampoo. It doesn't work drastically, but lightens your hair a bit each time you shampoo.”

Active Ingredients: Lemon Peel Extract, Chamomile Flower Extract, Yellow Pigments Other Beneficial Ingredients: Turmeric Root Extract, Sunflower Seed Extract, Glycerin, Grape Seed Extract, Vitamin E, Hydrogenated Castor Oil Size: 8.3 oz.

2. Best Sulfate-Free Shampoo To Lighten Blonde Hair

If you've completely sworn off sulfates and silicones, Noughty’s Blondie Locks Shampoo was developed to be especially gentle on chemically treated hair. Lemon peel extract and chamomile flower extract are the ingredients that help to lighten blonde hair, while a blend of 11 amino acids that includes glycine, arginine, and alanine were specifically chosen to help moisturize and strengthen bleached hair. In addition to being free from other potential irritants like parabens, phthalates, and petrochemicals, Noughty is vegan and Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free.

Relevant Review: “I like this shampoo for my color treated hair. My hair is short with blonde highlights and this shampoo leaves it clean and brightened. Love the light scent too. I'll be repurchasing.”

Active Ingredients: Lemon Peel Extract, Chamomile Flower Extract Other Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Nutmeg Oil, Amino Acids Size: 8.4 oz.

3. Best Shampoo & Conditioner Duo To Lighten Blonde Hair

As Perry recommended earlier, you always want to use the complementary lightening conditioner with your shampoo, and Klorane packages their Blonde Highlights Shampoo & Conditioner together. Both formulas include chamomile flower extract to help lighten blonde tones in a formula that's free from parabens and silicones, and the conditioner gives you a bit of extra moisture thanks to the addition of glycerin and vitamin E.

Relevant Review: “This is a great shampoo. I'm naturally blonde and this shampoo enhances the natural highlights in my hair. It also smells amazing and makes my hair feel silky, smooth, and light. […]”

Active Ingredients: Chamomile Extract Other Beneficial Ingredients: Vitamin E Size: 13.5 oz.

If you're hesitant to use a shampoo that can alter your color, try a brightening formula instead. Joico’s Blonde Life Brightening Shampoo won't lighten your hair, but it will help enhance and illuminate your blonde color thanks to ingredients that were selected to neutralize chlorine and remove trace minerals that can contribute to brassiness and dull tones. You'll also get plenty of moisturizing, strengthening, and shine-boosting benefits thanks to ingredients like arginine, hydrolyzed keratin, and tamanu oil.

Relevant Review: “I love this shampoo.. my hair is always a little more blonde after use .. way better than the purple stuff.. glad my hair dresser recommended!”

Beneficial Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Arginine, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Tamanu Oil, Monoi Oil Size: 33.8 oz.

