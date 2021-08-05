Not to sound dramatic, but few things in the world feel as good as your hairstylist’s magic touch or the deft hands of an esthetician leaving your skin with an other-worldly glow. And in a perfect world, you could afford to have them live in your home to achieve that look all the time. Unfortunately, this isn’t a perfect world, professional services cost money, and good things don’t last forever. That said, Elite Daily’s 2021 Glow Beauty Awards product testers pored over hundreds of at-home hair and skin tools in search of the products that are basically the next best thing.

Even though hair salons and spas have reopened (hopefully) for good, their shutdowns made one thing abundantly clear: When you can’t make it to a professional’s chair, the right tool can make all the difference. The past year’s newest hair tools, cleansing devices, and skin tools and gadgets are proof, having brought similar salon experiences — and results — to our own bathrooms. And considering new innovations bubble up by the second, Elite Daily’s best new beauty tools category was stacked to the brim. Between hair dryers with the latest and greatest technology, curling irons that are actually three separate tools in one, and skin care tools that just feel luxurious, you won’t want to ditch the salons for good — but between appointments, you might just feel like you never left.

When you have the right tools in your arsenal, achieving the look you want is that much easier. With the best new blow dryer, straightener, curling iron, skin care tool, and facial cleansing tool below, Hot Girl Summer is going year-round.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.