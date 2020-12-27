What makes the following six products the absolute best hair tool organizers, out of the many, many available? In addition to their positive reviews and high ratings on Amazon, they're all reasonably priced, easy to set up, and attractive to look at (or, if not, they're easy to hide). All of these organizers can hold hot tools safely, of course, and are easy to keep clean with a damp cloth.

Beyond that, choosing the best hair tool organizer for you will mainly come down to your personal aesthetic and existing storage situation, which is why you'll find plenty of variety here: countertop organizers made of silver or brass; sliding shelves for under your sink; over-the-door organizers that'll stay out of sight; pretty pastel organizers to hang over your towel rack; and a lot more.

Read on to shop the best hair tool organizers, all available for under $45 on Amazon. Then, if you're really looking to get your Marie Kondo on, check out these other genius organizing tools to make your home as neat and tidy as possible.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Best Metal Countertop Organizer mDesign Metal Countertop Hair Care & Styling Tool Organizer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Made of sturdy steel and sold in a variety of finishes — choose between bronze, chrome, rose gold, and more — this countertop organizer will work well with any type of decor. You can use it to hold two styling tools and/or brushes at the same time, while the basket underneath is handy for holding cords and other small hair accessories. Since it's made of metal, you can place hot hair tools in this safely. Available colors: 11

2. Best Clear Countertop Organizer Spectrum Diversified Hair Care Caddy $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer clear, modern accents, go with this sleek-looking hair caddy from Spectrum. It has room for two or three styling tools/brushes, plus ample space for accessories like clips and scrunchies. Available colors: 3

3. Best Over-The-Door Organizer Alsonerbay Door-Hanging Hair Dryer Holder $21 | Amazon See on Amazon When you have zero room on your counter, make space with this over-the-door organizer that can also be mounted to a wall, if you prefer — it includes all the necessary hardware. With two tiers (top for tools and brushes, bottom for other essentials or styling products), you really get plenty of additional space out of this sturdy metal organizer. Available colors: 2

4. Best Under-Sink Organizer Simple Trending Stackable 2-Tier Vertical Bathroom Storage $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Though attractive enough to be displayed, this stackable, two-tier organizer is ideal for getting that notorious under-sink chaos under control. It takes a few minutes to set up the drawers, which slide in and out for easy access, but then, you'll have plenty of room for all your hair tools and styling products/accessories. People also use these in pantries and linen closets, and they can be stacked together to give you even more space. Available colors: 3

5. Best Towel Rack Organizer Polder Style Station $21 | Amazon See on Amazon When I lived in a tiny studio with a bathroom the same size as an airplane's, with zero counter space and nothing but a pedestal sink, I could have used this Polder Style Station to hang on my (tiny) towel rack. It holds three hot hair tools and/or brushes, with a spot in the back to place your cords so they don't get tangled. Choose from pretty pastels or classic black and white. Available colors: 5