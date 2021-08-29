So you’re in the market for the best glitter nail polishes. Even when you narrow your search down to sparkly polishes specifically, there are countless options to choose from. As a result, before you add anything to your cart, you’ll first want to consider the polish type and the quality of the brand.

First, pick a formula: regular, gel, or dip powder are among the most common polish options. Even though it’s not the longest-lasting or the quickest to dry, regular nail polish is still the most popular option because it’s affordable, easy to apply, and simple to remove. Gel nails, on the other hand, last longer and dry quickly, but you’ll need a special UV lamp to cure them, not to mention a special base and a topcoat. Powder dip nails are also quick to dry and last upwards of weeks, and while they don’t need a lamp, they do require a base coat, a curing coat, and a topcoat. (If you don’t have any of the necessary extras for gel or dip polishes, consider investing in a starter kit like the ones below.) However, with both gel and powder dip, removal requires a little more time, equipment, and technique.

Once you’ve settled on your nail polish type, it’s time to find a look you love from a brand you trust. These 12 options come in all different types, colors, and glitter styles, but they all have one thing in common: They have extremely high reviews because past buyers love the overall look, the quality of the formula, the ease of use, and the chip-resistant wear. (It starts with regular polishes then goes into gel and finally dip powder.)

1. The Best Essie Glitter Nail Polish

Essie is a trusted brand for both professional salons and at-home use, and A Cut Above is one of their most popular glitter shades. The rose-gold color and jewel-like sparkles combine to create an eye-catching look, and as always, the coverage is flawless, the brush glides smoothly, the formula is formaldehyde-free, and the finish is much more durable than many competitors’. (For the same pink look with subtler sparkles, consider Essie’s Birthday Girl.)

One reviewer wrote: “I am so obsessed with the glitter! It looks so good and it also looks like I got my nails professionally done! [...] I can’t rave enough about this.”

2. The Best OPI Glitter Nail Polish

OPI’s Shine Bright collection has almost 2,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall. All of its colors (including To All A Good Night, shown here) feature unique shades and varying levels of glitter, from subtle shimmers to large holographic sparkles. Even though it’s a standard polish that comes off easily with remover, it’s designed to provide up to 11 days of wear.

One reviewer wrote: “I love OPI! They never miss with their holiday collections. This was definitely love at first sight with the GLITTER.”

3. The Best Clear Glitter Nail Polish (& Top Coat In One)

With a clear glitter coat, you can add sparkle to any color in your collection — but the benefits of INM’s Northern Lights don’t stop there. Yes, it gives you a dazzling silver holographic look, but it also dries in 45 seconds and doubles as a protective topcoat for longer wear. Needless to say, reviewers are obsessed, which is why this polish has earned over 1,000 five-star ratings. (Just make sure you shake it up really well.)

One reviewer wrote: “I'm absolutely in love with this top coat and I feel like putting it on top of every base colour I use for my designs. It dries really fast, the formula is thin and easy to apply and the best thing of all is that it leaves your nails sparkling like jewels.”

4. A Gorgeously Subtle Glitter Nail Polish

Who says glitter polishes need to be bold? Get style and subtlety at the same time with ILNP’s Birthday Suit, which comes in a soft cashmere pink and has a touch of holographic silver sparkles. The formula is cruelty-free, vegan, and non-toxic, and over 2,500 reviewers have awarded it a 4.5-star rating overall. While it’s chip-resistant, it’s also a breeze to remove.

One reviewer wrote: “This is my first time purchasing this brand of polish and it didn't disappoint. [...] this color has that extra wow factor due to the bits of glitter to give it a shimmery shine.”

5. A Black Glitter Zoya Nail Polish That’s 10-Free

Zoya’s angle is that every color features a “10 Free Formula,” meaning that it’s always free from 10 chemicals (like formaldehyde, lead, and parabens) commonly found in nail polish. Pixiedust is no exception, and according to reviewers, it has great coverage, dries quickly, and lasts for quite a while. In short, if you’re looking for a regular black glitter polish, this is the way to go.

One reviewer wrote: “I really love this polish! I have gotten so many compliments. The base color is matte but it's really super sparkly in the light. It's really beautiful.”

6. The Best Holographic Nail Polish

As ‘90s trends make a comeback, holographic textures are just about everywhere. This PURE Ultra Holographic color from ILNP has nearly 3,000 positive ratings because it’s opaque and satisfyingly multicolored. It’s also quick-drying and long-lasting. Plus, the formula is cruelty-free and non-toxic.

One reviewer wrote: “This is the highest quality formula I've ever used and I've used Dior and Estée Lauder etc. It goes on like butter and wears like iron and looks fabulous! Even after 4 days it was perfect.”

7. A Fun Rainbow Glitter Nail Polish

This Orly Lacquer in Turn It Up looks like a party on your nails, thanks to its chunky sparkles in every color of the rainbow. Apply a single coat for a confetti-like look over any color, or keep going to cover the whole nail. The formula is fast to dry and formulated with UV-inhibitors for extra protection.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought this because it just looked like fun in a bottle and I was right. It's beautiful when it's on and it makes me happy every time I look at my nails. The color went on easily with two coats and it lasts an extremely long time.”

8. The Best Terrazzo Glitter Polish

You’ve probably seen terrazzo prints all over social media lately, and now you can bring that trend to your nails. KBShimmer’s Oh Splat has a smooth white base with chunky, multi-colored sparkles added, so it mimics the retro terrazzo look. Plus, the application brush is designed to be flat for improved control.

One reviewer wrote: “Such a fun color! It is very easy to apply - some nail polishes are painfully obvious if you've been sloppy and this one is very forgiving.”

9. The Best Individual Gel Glitter Polishes

Elite99’s gel polish has thousands of five-star reviews and offers loads of glitter options, from thick silver sparkles to shimmery brown. When cured underneath a UV lamp with base and top coats (not included), it dries instantly and lasts up to three weeks. According to reviewers, it also has an evenly spreading formula with great coverage in two coats.

One reviewer wrote: “Love love love this one. It gives the perfect amount of sparkle, and is my favorite polish! Stays on very well too.”

10. The Best Glitter Gel Starter Set

If you’re looking to achieve a sparkly gel manicure, but you don’t have the tools yet, opt for the Modelones starter kit. This one comes with a base coat, six different colors (including glitter shades), a matte topcoat, and a shiny topcoat, so you have ample combinations to choose from. It also has a UV light and all the extra tools you’ll need to achieve salon-quality nails at home. If you like the idea but not the shades, check out the other color options here.

One reviewer wrote: “This is the perfect starter kit! I had previously been using a different, more expensive brand of polishes, but they were much pricier and no matter how I prepped my nails they always peeled. I never have that problem with these polishes!”

11. The Best Individual Glitter Dip Powder

For those who already have the dip powder nail basics at home, Kiara Sky is a fan-favorite brand with nearly 5,000 reviews. With its champagne-colored sparkles, Time For A Selfie is one of the top-selling choices — but Wine Not, Sterling, and Pixie Dust are great glitter options, too. No matter which shade you opt for, the formula is lightweight, strong, easy to use, cruelty-free, and made without harmful chemicals.

One reviewer wrote: “Not knowing quite how sparkly this would be, I dipped twice and my nails are like glitter bombs. Next time I’ll dip in a light pink and just do one dip in the sparkles. The product itself is fantastic.”

12. The Best Glitter Dip Powder Set

Finally, there’s the Modelones dip nail kit, which is the most value-friendly way to start your powder dip collection. It comes with 12 powders in all different glitter colors, plus the activator and two-in-one base and topcoat. Reviewers have awarded it 4.4 stars because it’s affordable, easy to use, and lasts a surprisingly long time.

One reviewer wrote: “If you want deep, shimmering, blinding, beautiful glitter buy this now! [...] They are the glitter that unicorn dreams are made from! I’m pretty excited I can get nails like this without paying $95.00 at a salon.”