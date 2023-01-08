Figuring out your skin type is its own difficult process. But determining which products work for you can involve even more trial and error — especially if you have combination skin that’s oily in your T-zone and dry around your cheeks. If you’re on the hunt for a new foundation, the best drugstore foundations for combination skin are lightweight, high-performance formulas that won’t cost you more than $20. Those who tend to experience breakouts around the oily areas of their face will want to look for a mattifying foundation that’s oil-free and noncomedogenic. Other combination skin types may prefer a more moisturizing formula with a semi-matte or natural finish that smoothes over dry areas without leaving a greasy residue behind.

No matter which foundation you choose, you’ll find that the steps you take prior to applying it really matter when it comes to giving your makeup better wear and longevity. In addition to starting with clean skin that’s been moisturized, celebrity makeup artist Mallorie Mason previously explained to Elite Daily that makeup primers can be mixed and matched for combination skin types. “Depending on the skin type, you can do a mattifying primer or a hydrating primer, but lately I’ve been doing a bit of both,” Mason shared. “The mattifying primer would go on the forehead, the nose, the chin, and on the part of your cheeks closest to your nose. And then I do a little bit of a hydrating primer on the cheekbone.”

Many of the foundations on this list have thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, but none can quite compare to the more than 75,000 (!!!) five-star ratings that Maybelline’s Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation has. Ideal for combination skin types that are also prone to experiencing breakouts, thiss matte-finish formula is oil-free, noncomedogenic, and fragrance-free (that last one helps minimize any risk of irritation). In addition to skin-smoothing vitamin E and glycerin, the allergy-tested formula contains micro-powders that work to absorb excess oil while blurring the look of enlarged pores.

Finish: Matte Available Shades: 40 Beneficial Ingredients: Vitamin E, Glycerin, Silica Non-Comedogenic: Yes Cruelty-Free: No

Relevant Review: “I love how matte my face looked throughout the day! I am not really a fan of drugstore foundations, but this one is definitely one of the best I’ve tried. I have combination/acne-prone skin with quite a bit of scarring, and this really helped blur those imperfections. And for the price…what more do you want?”

Another matte-finish option, this Revlon ColorStay Longwear Makeup may be a lightweight formula, but it has maximum staying power with a formula that’s transfer-resistant and waterproof for up to 24 hours. Mineral powders in the formula help to prevent excess oil from shining through, while ingredients like vitamin E, bisabolol, and mallow flower extract soothe skin and leave it feeling smoother. Plus, you’ll get an extra boost of sun protection with this foundation thanks to the SPF 15, which comes courtesy of the mineral sunscreen ingredient titanium dioxide.

Finish: Matte Available Shades: 44 Beneficial Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide, Vitamin E, Bisabolol, Mallow Flower Extract Non-Comedogenic: No Cruelty-Free: No

Relevant Review: “Love this stuff. I searched for best low priced combination skin foundation and found this so I tried it out. It works awesome. Shade matches my skin perfectly and my skin doesn't look too dry or too oily like most other foundations I've tried. Makes me feel so much better about my skin.”

If you often struggle to find foundation that matches your skin tone, you may want to check out this one from Black Radiance, which is offered in 15 darker shades ranging from tan to deep. While nearly all of the foundations on this list offer a comprehensive shade range, this one is still worth shouting out thanks to its ultra-reasonable price tag. The Color Perfect Liquid Makeup is a full-coverage formula for combination skin types that moisturizes skin without adding shine. At just under $5 on Amazon, what’s not to love?

Finish: Natural Available Shades: 15 Beneficial Ingredients: Aloe Vera, Evening Primrose Oil, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract Non-Comedogenic: No Cruelty-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: “Not only does it match extremely well with my skin, but it works surprisingly well on my oily-combination skin type. I ordered it without seeing the shade in a store but it worked out pretty well. It doesn't leave dry patches and doesn't make my oily areas look greasy even after a few hours. It's super cheap, so if you're looking to try new foundation without breaking the bank I definitely recommend it.”

If you’re not a fan of the flat finish that matte foundations provide, this e.l.f. Flawless Satin Foundation offers a semi-matte finish that keeps skin hydrated (but not greasy) with glycerin. Though it’s a buildable formula that can go from medium to full coverage depending on how you apply it (try a Beautyblender for sheerer coverage and a densely packed kabuki brush for a more full-coverage effect), it was designed to feel weightless on your skin. And as with all e.l.f. products, the foundation is also cruelty-free and vegan.

Finish: Semi-Matte Available Shades: 23 Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Silica Non-Comedogenic: No Cruelty-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: “I've only used BB creams the last few years because I couldn't find a foundation that had good coverage without feeling heavy. I also didn't want to shell out lots of cash for just foundation! This elf foundation gives me everything I'm looking for! I have combo skin, and this evens out my skin giving it a luminous, dewy (not oily) glow. [...] I will continue to use this, very happy!”

For a multi-tasking drugstore option that’s suitable for combination skin types, this hybrid formula from Milani pairs the liquid matte formula of a foundation with the coverage of a concealer. Applying the thinnest layer of the foundation will give you full coverage, and it’s waterproof and sweat-proof for a long-lasting finish. For combination skin types that struggle to keep their T-zone from looking shiny halfway through the day, note that the formula is also oil-free.

Finish: Matte Available Shades: 44 Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Silica Non-Comedogenic: No Cruelty-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: “My goodness I love this foundation it is so beautiful. It looks so natural and it has such good coverage. I am so happy I found this. I have combination skin and it lasts a really long time and my T zone doesn’t get oily.”

If you’re not into full-coverage foundations, try a water-light formula like the L’Oréal Paris True Match Hyaluronic Tinted Serum. The hybrid foundation/serum offers the sheerest coverage on this list with a formula that leaves your skin looking luminous and more hydrated (not greasy). Hyaluronic acid, which is known for its skin-plumping and hydrating benefits, is the star ingredient in here, but it also contains ingredients like Moroccan lava clay and silica to help absorb excess oil.

Finish: Natural Available Shades: 14 Beneficial Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Silica, Moroccan Lava Clay, Glycerin, Vitamin E Non-Comedogenic: No Cruelty-Free: No

Relevant Review: “I’ve tried a ton of different lightweight foundations in the past year or so, and this has been one of my favorites. [...] I also have combination skin, and I’ve found that this foundation has been working well even on hot summer days. It’s really lightweight so it essentially melts into your skin and leaves a sheer tint. I’ve been using this for a couple of months so far and this has worked great. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants a lightweight foundation that still offers buildable coverage.”

