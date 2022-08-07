Whether you wear your eyebrows au natural or you’ve mastered the art of creating perfectly symmetrical arches, clear brow gel is a makeup-bag necessity. Surprisingly, though, not all eyebrow gels are created equal. To be more specific, the best clear brow gels use polymers to give your eyebrows long-lasting hold, and they won’t make your brows feel overly crunchy or stiff. And not all of the best brow gels necessarily come in mascara-like tubes: there are also brow waxes and brow soaps, which can be used just like brow gel to fluff up and shape your brows sans pigment.

While you might just be looking for a clear, basic gel to keep your brows in place, these days, you can also find serum-like formulas out there. Look for ingredients like panthenol, vitamin E, or castor oil, which will condition your brows and help promote growth as the gel provides shape and hold.

From under-$10 drugstore finds to the buzziest brow product of the moment, keep scrolling to shop the best clear brow gels worth adding to your kit. And for other great eyebrow products approved by our editors, check out these guides to the best brow pomades, the longest-lasting eyebrow pencils, and the eyebrow pens the pros swear by.

Shop The Best Clear Brow Gels

In a hurry? Here are the best clear brow gels:

1. Best Drugstore Clear Brow Gel

There are nearly 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for this drugstore brow gel, many of which report that it's a great dupe for more expensive formulas. NYX’s Control Freak Eyebrow Gel is a cruelty-free and vegan formula that gives brows hold without leaving them feeling crunchy or sticky. And best of all, it rings up at less than $10 on Amazon.

Relevant Review: "This is the perfect brow gel no matter what you use to fill in your brows. I must admit, I love to play with makeup. I have brow pencils, pomade, and a powder. I enjoy changing up how I do them depending on my mood, but how I finish them is always the same. This gel works wonderfully on any product I use to fill them in. It gives a perfect finish, and I feel confident all day that my brows aren't going to get smeared or rubbed off. It looks very natural as well. […]"

2. Best Clear Gel For Feathered Brows

Fluffy, feathery brows are undoubtedly having a moment, but they require a brow gel that truly doesn't budge to keep every last hair lifted throughout the day. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze is the strongest-hold brow product that the brand makes, as it uses styling waxes to sculpt and tame your brows. The formula is also cruelty-free and vegan, and it doesn't contain any alcohol, parabens, or oils. You'll need to purchase a spoolie separately for this one (or use a spoolie that you might already have).

Relevant Review: "This product is like a super hold gel for hair, except that it remains soft to the touch. It will keep your eyebrows shaped in the direction you want. When I put this on and brush mine upwards, they look laminated. […]"

3. Best Clear Brow Gel With Conditioning Ingredients

This Grande Cosmetics Volumizing Brow Gel gives you flexible hold that's never crunchy as it adds oomph to your brows with volumizing mini fibers. It also contains conditioning peptides, glycerin, panthenol, and vitamin E to strengthen existing brow hairs and promote new growth. Plus, it comes in several tinted options, too, if you're someone who can never have enough eyebrow products.

Relevant Review: "Recommended to me by my brow guru. Great brow mascara! It coats and holds everything in place without looking too "overdone." And the price is relatively inexpensive compared to the others I've used. Great product.”

4. Best Brow Soap

Soap brows are another way to fake fluffy, feathered brows (or even laminated brows). Beauty Glazed’s Brow Styling Soap is a completely transparent soap that's fragrance-free and free from foaming agents, so it won’t lather up on your brows. In addition to the waterproof and sweat-proof formula, the kit also comes with two angled spoolies that were specifically designed to brush through your brow hairs more easily. To master this method, you'll want to dip your spoolie in water first before wiggling it back and forth over the soap and brushing your brows into place. Best of all, this method ensures your brows will stay in place all day (or night) long.

Relevant Review: "When I first tried this, I was worried the soap would leave a white cast on my brows, but they dried totally clear. The product kept my brows in place and the brow hairs only felt slightly stiff, but not crunchy as I was envisioning! The brush seems decent quality and overall this works well for the price.”

5. Editor’s Pick

“I’ve been using Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Clear Brow Gel forever — literally — because a single tube has lasted me more years than I care to admit,” says Elite Daily beauty editor Adeline Duff. “The fluffy brush is big enough to use on your lashes in lieu of mascara, too, and I also use it to smooth down flyaways around my hairline. All in all, this is one of the best $20 purchases I ever made.”

Relevant review: “Keeps my brows in place all day, gel is clear and doesn't form little white balls of gel towards the end of the day like other [eyebrow] gels I've used.”

About The Author:

Marissa DeSantis has worked as a beauty writer and editor for nearly 10 years. Her pieces can be found across print and digital publications like Bustle, Evening Standard, Teen Vogue, and InStyle.