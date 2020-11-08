Eyebrow serums have lots of purported benefits, and while they can help promote a thicker, fuller appearance, it's important to note that they won't actually grow back new hair, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Craig Ziering explains to Bustle. These over-the-counter products use peptides, emollients, humectants, thickeners, conditioners, and occlusive agents to repair the appearance of dry, brittle brows, but when shopping for the best eyebrow growth serums in particular, Look for formulas that contain things like hyaluronic acid, amino acids, and vitamins and minerals (such as biotin and panthenol).
Azi Sacks, an NYC-based eyebrow expert, says that using these serums consistently is key. Otherwise, when you stop, your brow hairs can shed and return to their original state. To further support brow growth, she advises keeping your brows moisturized using natural emollients and plant-derived oils (such as castor oil, almond oil, and coconut oil). It's also wise to stick with gentle cleansers and moisturizers, because the other products you use near your brows can absolutely affect their appearance, too. "Don't underestimate how delicate this area is. Give it lots of love!" Sacks says.
Finally, if you're experiencing more severe hair loss, Dr. Ziering suggests speaking with your dermatologist to discuss everything from lifestyle changes to prescription treatments to transplantation options.
With those tips in mind, scroll on to shop some of the best eyebrow serums (and other brow-boosting products) on the market right now.
1. The Fan Favorite
Created by an ophthalmologist, the best-selling RevitaBrow Advanced serum from RevitaLash contains biotin and panthenol to promote stronger hair, along with amino acids, peptides, and natural ingredients such as green tea, ginseng, and calendula. It has tons of fans both IRL and across the internet who swear by its hair-boosting abilities, and it's even won beauty awards from Allure, Harper's Bazaar, and NewBeauty. The formula is vegan, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and oil-free as well.
2. Runner Up
This cruelty-free brow serum contains amino acids, which help boost the building blocks of hair proteins to improve the density and overall appearance of your brows, says Dr. Ziering, as well as conditioning hyaluronic acid and other nourishing botanicals like ginseng, chamomile, and aloe. Like with all brow serums, you'll need to use this consistently for at least six to eight weeks before noticing any changes.
3. Best Budget Serum
You can apply this LxH Serum to your eyebrows and lashes to encourage a fuller, thicker appearance in both areas. Key ingredients in here include biotin, collagen peptides, squalene, and castor oil — and best of all, it rings up at just under $30.
Also Consider: An All-Natural Alternative
Sacks recommends applying pure castor oil to your brows twice a day to encourage growth. (This, too, can be applied to both your lashes and brows.) It conveniently comes with all the application/dispensing tools you'd need, and it's even been certified organic by the USDA.
You May Also Like: These Hair-Boosting Supplements
Some studies have shown that Latisse [Bimatoprost], a prescription medication in the form of a drop applied to the lash line or directly to bald patches, can improve hair growth, says Dr. Ziering, especially when supported by Viviscal supplements. If you're using Latisse, or even if you just want to ensure you're getting all the essential vitamins and minerals you need, consider taking these supplements, which are designed for people with thinning hair or hair loss. Choose from a 30- or 90-day supply.
Experts:
Dr. Craig Ziering, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Ziering Medical
Azi Sacks, an NYC-based brow expert (bookings available at Hawthorne Studio)