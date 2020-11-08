Eyebrow serums have lots of purported benefits, and while they can help promote a thicker, fuller appearance, it's important to note that they won't actually grow back new hair, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Craig Ziering explains to Bustle. These over-the-counter products use peptides, emollients, humectants, thickeners, conditioners, and occlusive agents to repair the appearance of dry, brittle brows, but when shopping for the best eyebrow growth serums in particular, Look for formulas that contain things like hyaluronic acid, amino acids, and vitamins and minerals (such as biotin and panthenol).

Azi Sacks, an NYC-based eyebrow expert, says that using these serums consistently is key. Otherwise, when you stop, your brow hairs can shed and return to their original state. To further support brow growth, she advises keeping your brows moisturized using natural emollients and plant-derived oils (such as castor oil, almond oil, and coconut oil). It's also wise to stick with gentle cleansers and moisturizers, because the other products you use near your brows can absolutely affect their appearance, too. "Don't underestimate how delicate this area is. Give it lots of love!" Sacks says.

Finally, if you're experiencing more severe hair loss, Dr. Ziering suggests speaking with your dermatologist to discuss everything from lifestyle changes to prescription treatments to transplantation options.

With those tips in mind, scroll on to shop some of the best eyebrow serums (and other brow-boosting products) on the market right now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

2. Runner Up Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum $70 | Amazon See on Amazon This cruelty-free brow serum contains amino acids, which help boost the building blocks of hair proteins to improve the density and overall appearance of your brows, says Dr. Ziering, as well as conditioning hyaluronic acid and other nourishing botanicals like ginseng, chamomile, and aloe. Like with all brow serums, you'll need to use this consistently for at least six to eight weeks before noticing any changes.

3. Best Budget Serum LxH Eyelash Growth Serum & Eyebrow Serum $25 | Amazon See on Amazon You can apply this LxH Serum to your eyebrows and lashes to encourage a fuller, thicker appearance in both areas. Key ingredients in here include biotin, collagen peptides, squalene, and castor oil — and best of all, it rings up at just under $30.

Also Consider: An All-Natural Alternative Kate Blanc Organic Castor Oil $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Sacks recommends applying pure castor oil to your brows twice a day to encourage growth. (This, too, can be applied to both your lashes and brows.) It conveniently comes with all the application/dispensing tools you'd need, and it's even been certified organic by the USDA.