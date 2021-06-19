If you have oily skin, it can be hard to find blushes that won’t disappear off your cheeks after an hour, unless you know what types of blushes to look for. Charlie Riddle, Global Beauty Director at Stila Cosmetics, is one of those people — so Elite Daily spoke with him to find out more about the best blushes for oily skin. Riddle says that stains and gels provide the longest-lasting pigment on oily skin, and that cream blushes should be avoided because they will separate.

No matter what kind of blush you prefer — stain, powder, or gel — Riddle says the best way to apply your blush so that the color sticks around is by putting some translucent powder on your skin first. Then, apply the brush, and set it with some more translucent powder. Riddle also suggests using blotting sheets before you apply any blush to reduce excess oil, which should also help your makeup apply more smoothly.

Below, you’ll find seven gorgeous blushes in a range of colors — including two the expert loves — all of which are perfectly suitable for oily skin. From blush/bronzer duos to multitasking lip and cheek tints, you’re bound to find your perfect match among the products ahead.

1. Expert’s Pick: Best Brush/Bronzer Duo

Riddle’s go-to blush for giving oily skin a long-lasting flush? stila’s Putty Blush/Bronzer Duo, which is offered in four glowy, complementary duos. “These blushes smooth out the skin and have a blurring effect,” he says. “They also help keep shine under control. It’s a unique texture so it goes on well over liquids and powders and doesn’t separate when you get oily or hot.” This duo comes packaged in a sleek gold compact with a built-in mirror, which is especially handy for on-the-go application.

2. Expert’s Pick: Best Powder Blush

This is another pick from Riddle, who says, “The amazing thing about [Black Radiance Artisan Color Baked Blushes] is you can use them two different ways, dry or wet. I love to use them on clients wet in the summer because it gives you a more intense payoff that lasts.” These blushes come in four brown and pink shades (listed below) that look stunning on Black skin. Some of them can also be used to do some light contouring.

3. Another Great Powder Blush For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin

If you’ve got oily skin and are prone to breakouts, you may want to try a mineral-based blush, like jane iredale’s PurePressed Blush. It’s made with gentle, noncomedogenic ingredients that help keep skin soothed and comfortable, and it’s offered in an impressive 14 shades that are classified by their undertone (cool, neutral, or warm), so selecting the right color for you should be simple, even online.

4. Best Lip & Cheek Tint For Oily Skin

Though this trio of tints from Korean beauty brand Etude House is *technically* designed for your lips, they work just as well on your cheeks. Since these are stains that feel as light as water, they absorb into your skin, rather than sitting on top of it, and offer long-lasting color, which is why they’re so ideal for people with oily skin. Though the three-pack rings up at under $15, you can also buy each shade individually for about $5 each.

5. Best Gel Blush For Oily Skin

For an easy way to swipe some color on your cheeks anywhere, anytime, pick up one of these lip and cheek gels from Flower Beauty, Drew Barrymore’s cruelty-free makeup line. They’re ideal for people with oily skin who want a dewy, natural-looking flush, thanks to their lightweight gel texture. They’re pretty sheer, too, so they blend into skin beautifully without looking caked on or clownish. Choose from three pretty shades.

6. Best Blush With Primer

Primer helps your makeup stay put, so a blush with primer built into it, like the Buxom Wanderlust Primer Infused Blush, is going to offer added staying power. Buxom’s sweat-proof, mineral-based powder blush has a 14-hour wear time, comes in six shades (named after locations like Goa, Havana, and Mykonos), and contains hydrating hyaluronic acid to nourish your skin without making it feel greasy. Best of all is that it offers a buildable, natural color with a slightly luminous finish.

7. Best Waterproof Blush

Though it’s only sold in two shades, Cargo Cosmetics’ “Swimmables” blush is designed to stay put even if you’re swimming or sweating. That’s thanks to the silicone-coated pigment that clings to your skin until you decide to take it off with your makeup remover of choice. Like the Buxom blush above, the brand says that this blush will stay on for up to 14 hours, even in the rain. How do they know? They had the makeup artists from the Dancing with the Stars live tour test it out on their clients.

Expert:

Charlie Riddle, Global Beauty Director, Stila Cosmetics