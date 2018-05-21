When you have oily skin, getting your makeup to stay put can be a challenge. That's why it helps to introduce one of the best setting powders for oily skin into your routine. That way, no matter what activities you have in store for your day, your makeup won't fade or slide down your face even if oil builds up on the surface of your skin.

As you look into the best setting powders for your skin, you'll see two different types emerge: loose and pressed setting powders. What's the difference? Loose powder has long been a recommended option for people with oily skin, as it absorbs the excess sebum that oily skin produces. However, it can be messier to apply than a pressed powder. And while pressed powder is great for on-the-go touchups, it's usually a heavier formula that features more oils than loose powders.

You'll also want to ask yourself: translucent or tinted? For a surefire powder that works on most skin tones, a really good translucent powder can provide a natural finish to your overall regardless of skin tone. Tinted setting powders, however, provide a more even tone to your overall complexion and can help eliminate redness if you have sensitive, oily skin, or other skin concerns.

But to make your decision even easier, I've rounded up the best setting powders for oily skin on this list. You'll find six sworn-by options below.

1 The Best Translucent Loose Powder For Oily Skin Amazon Aesthetica Translucent Loose Setting Powder $19 AmazonBuy Now For a natural, fresh look, this translucent setting powder for oily skin can't be beat. Thanks to the colorless formula, the powder adheres to skin for long-lasting hold that soaks up excess oil built up on your skin. The vegan, cruelty-, and gluten-free formula is gentle enough for all skin types and it comes with a velour puff for easy application. Simply pat the puff into the powder and tap it over your face makeup for the perfect final step to your beauty routine. And reviewers with oily skin love this powder. Fans say this powder is an "absolute game changer" for oily skin, and that, "I will only be buying this powder from now on."

2 The Best Loose Powder If You're On A Budget Amazon Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder $6 AmazonBuy Now For the most tried-and-true setting powder for oily skin, look no further than this cult-favorite loose powder that has been around for decades. Available in six different tones (including a translucent option), this option covers a range of skin tones. And, at just $6, this is the most affordable option on this roundup, and can be used as both a setting powder or a light powder foundation, making it a super versatile, budget-friendly buy.

3 The Best Translucent Pressed Setting Powder Amazon Dermablend Loose Setting Powder for up to 16-Hours of Makeup Coverage $27 AmazonBuy Now No time to clean up the inevitable spillage from a jar of loose setting powder? Thank your lucky stars for this compact translucent setting powder for oily skin from Dermablend. Designed to coat skin in a sheer, matte finish that will last up to 16 hours, this non-comedogenic, ultra-refined formula is a shoo-in for anyone looking to throw their setting powder in their purse for on-the-go touch-ups. And since it's free from fragrance, phthalates, sulfates, it's a lot less likely to irritate sensitive, oily skin, as well. This pressed powder also comes in four different loose powder shades, so if loose powder is what you're after and you have sensitive skin, this brand has plenty of options for you.

4 The Best Tinted Setting Powder Specially Designed For Warm And Dark Skin Tones Amazon Black Opal True Color Soft Velvet Finishing Powder $14 AmazonBuy Now It's no secret that many beauty brands fail to cater to a truly diverse range of skin tones, and tinted powders specifically tend to come in a very limited range of shades. Black Opal, however, was founded to celebrate the nuances of black skin and this loose tinted powder does just that. Not only does it come in a range of dark shades, it's made with Shade ID color-adjusting pigments so that it blends seamlessly into your skin. Available in four tones (neutral light, medium, dark, and black), this hypoallergenic formula is great for oily and sensitive skin types. One reviewer says, "I am super oily & even on the hottest day, this finishing powder kept me semi matte for hours."