Even if you don’t have blue eyes, you can — and should — rock blue eyeliner from time to time. So, how do you choose the right one? Well, it all depends on how, when, and where you plan on wearing it. The best blue eyeliners for everyday wear are typically dark blue shades like sapphire or navy; but if you’re using blue eyeliner to create a bolder look, you can play around with aqua, pastel blue, cerulean, and teal.

From Florence Pugh to Vanessa Hudgens to Mandy Moore, it seems like everyone is experimenting with blue eyeliner these days. There are plenty of ways to wear the trending eyeliner shade, but if you like to keep things simple, simply swap out your go-to black pencil with a navy or sapphire one instead. To make a bolder statement, go graphic with a blue liquid liner in an exaggerated shape, or consider opting for a baby blue shade as seen on Cara Delevingne. Blue eyeliner can also look cool lined with black eyeliner — that’s right: lining your liner is, in fact, a thing.

Whether you’re searching for a shimmery blue eye pencil or an indigo liquid liner, this list has it all — so keep scrolling to discover the best blue eyeliners worth adding to your makeup collection.

1. Best Blue Eye Pencil Shades

NYX’s Slim Eye Pencil is sold in three blue shades: Baby Blue, Sapphire, and Electric Blue (pictured left to right). This is a classic, sharpenable pencil with a creamy feel and reasonably long wear time, and it’s easy to wash off at the end of a long night. At just $5 a pop, it’s worth adding a few of these to your makeup bag.

2. Best Navy Blue Eye Pencil

If you’re looking for a subtle blue eyeliner to incorporate into your everyday makeup routine, pick up this L’Oreal eye pencil in the shade ‘Navy.’ It hails from the brand’s Infallible line, which focuses on long-wearing makeup, and has a wear time of about 16 hours. Best of all, it has a built-in sharpener in the cap, as well as a smudger on the other end. Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this long-wear formula.

3. Best Royal Blue Eye Pencil

For something a bit brighter, try Julep’s When Pencil Met Gel eyeliner in ‘Ocean Blue.’ The gel pencil has a creamy feel and super-smooth glide, and purportedly lasts for 10 hours. If you love the formula but not the shade, note that it also comes in a black-blue color called ‘Navy Smoke.’

4. Best Sapphire Blue Eye Pencil

For all the Maybelline devotees out there, there’s this versatile blue eyeliner in a subtle sapphire shade. So dark it’s nearly black, it’ll make a great alternative to your go-to liner on days when you want just a hint of color. Some key highlights: The formula is waterproof, the pencil is self-sharpening, and it apparently stays on for a whopping 24 hours. This is the one to reach for when you plan on being out all day — or all night.

5. Best Bright Blue Eye Pencil

Get creative with this Palladio eye pencil in ‘Ocean Blue’ — the shade is practically begging for a graphic moment. As for the formula, it’s waterproof and long-lasting, while the pencil’s fine, pointed tip makes it easy to draw on precise wings and lines. It’s a twist-up liner, so you won’t need a sharpener for this one.

6. Best Shimmery Blue Eye Pencil

For a night on the town or your next music festival — or maybe you just love a glittery eye moment — turn to Urban Decay’s 24/7 eyeliner in ‘LSD.’ It’s a medium-blue shade with a hint of sparkle, and while it lends itself perfectly to bold, party looks, it would also work great with a classic black or gray smoky eye. If you love Urban Decay eyeliners but prefer something without glitter, this pencil also comes in three other blue shades: ‘Cobalt,’ a striking matte blue; ‘Mainline,’ a unique green-blue; and ‘Sabbath,’ a super-dark blue with black and purple undertones.

7. Best Midnight Blue Liquid Eyeliner

Prefer a liquid liner? Then you may have already heard of (or tried) stila’s cult-classic Stay All Day eyeliner. The waterproof formula is known for its smooth glide, long wear time, and super-fine tip that makes drawing on cat eyes a breeze. For a fun (but still subtle) alternative to black, pick up the shade ‘Midnight,’ which is a navy-like color that complements all skin tones beautifully. The marker is versatile, too, in that it can draw on thin or thick lines depending on how much pressure you apply.

8. Best Bright Blue Liquid Eyeliner

The last blue eyeliner on this list also happens to be the cheapest, so adding it to your cart is a no-brainer. For just $3, pick up this Wet n Wild MegaLiner in the shade ‘Voltage Blue’ and get in touch with your inner artist. The bold blue shade will inspire you to experiment with all different types of makeup looks and line shapes. Need some inspiration? Just check out Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy’s Instagram page.