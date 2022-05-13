At the end of the day, how you choose to manage your body hair is totally your call. But if you opt for hair removal at home, waxing is one of the best options. Back in the day, at-home hair removal could be messy, painful, and potentially dangerous due to chemicals found in hair-removal creams and a limited selection of waxing products that could lead to burns if heated incorrectly. Thankfully, times have changed. These days, the very best at-home hair removal products, according to experts and users alike, make the process relatively pain-free, affordable, and easy.

When it comes to at-home hair removal, many experts are fans of a good old-fashioned waxing with some modern updates for comfort and safety. This is, in part, due to the fast-acting effects and long-lasting results of waxing. “Compared to other forms of hair removal, like shaving, waxing removes the whole hair down to the follicle,” says Angelica Sele, waxing expert and founder of Angelica B Beauty. “In time, the hair will become weaker and the follicle won't produce any more hair. Long term, it will lessen the amount of hair that you have.”

The same goes for Nair-type cream removers, shares beauty expert and makeup artist Neil Scibelli. “I also tend to like waxing kits better because there aren’t harsh chemicals and odors like some of the traditional hair-removing creams,” he says. While waxing clearly comes out ahead of shaving and chemical creams, it might seem like a less-obvious winner when it goes head to head with IPL (intense pulsed light) technology that zaps hairs down to the follicle and slows or stops hair growth over time. “IPL can be extremely effective,” says Scibelli, “but can take a little time, and may require more than one session to see total hair removal.”

It’s also expensive — the latest and greatest IPL devices are available at Target, but will set you back over $300 — and lasers can potentially scar or cause hyperpigmentation on deeper skin tones. “For those who have more pigment in the skin, waxing, especially with proper aftercare, won't cause or worsen hyperpigmentation,” says Sele. “It reduces the chance of ingrown hairs and, unlike frequent shaving, it's less irritating to the skin — both can contribute to the discoloration of the skin.”

When you consider all these factors, waxing is among the best at-home hair removal options, and these 13 products are among the best for at-home waxing, according to thousands of Amazon reviewers.

Neil Scibelli is an NYC-based MUA and beauty expert who focuses on sharing beauty education when he’s not creating looks for celebrity and fashion clients. Angelica Sele is the founder of Angelica B Beauty, a licensed esthetician, and holistic waxing expert.

01 Hard Wax Beads for Sensitive Skin GiGi Hard Wax Beads, 32oz Bag Amazon $30 See on Amazon Hard wax, according to Sele and Scibelli, is the most straightforward option when it comes to at-home waxing. Rather than using strips, hard wax stiffens up as it cools on your skin and you yank off the wax itself. “Dodging the strips may be one of my favorite things about some of today’s new waxing kits, especially for a more painless approach,” says Scibelli. Reviewers agree. These hard wax beads have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 4K reviews. “I have very, very sensitive skin,” wrote one reviewer. “Would highly recommend. This wax is gentle on the skin and easily removed.”

02 Easy-To-Spread Hard Wax Beads Lifestance Hard Wax Beads Amazon $19 See on Amazon Hard wax beads are pretty much the top-rated hair removal products on Amazon and these beads from Lifestance are among the cream of the crop with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 9.4K reviews. “I've tried multiple waxes and this one is by far the best. It is painless, pulls easy, and has a good consistency,” wrote one happy customer. “This product really is as amazing as they say it is! I've tried many in home wax kits over the years and all of them have been absolute failures,” shared another. “These beads are amazing, easy to use and clean up after, and the best part is THEY REALLY WORK!!”

03 Hard Wax Beads For Coarse Hair KoluaWax Hard Wax Beads Amazon $20 See on Amazon Aside from not requiring any strips, hard wax beads are an expert and home-waxer favorite because they’re considered low-temperature waxes. “For at-home use, the safest waxes that melt at low temperatures are your best options to help avoid burning and scarring of the skin,” says Scibelli. These hard wax beads from KoluaWax are low-temp and have an average rating of 4.5 stars based on 15K reviews. One reviewer wrote, “I’ve been an esthetician for 15 years and over the years, very few products have impressed me. [This wax] melts evenly which is very important in protecting the skin, it adheres to even the toughest hairs, cleans up incredibly well (not tacky, sticky, or cracking because it’s too thin). I just couldn’t believe how versatile, consistent and effective this wax is.”

04 Solid Wax Gel The Original Blue Wax by Perron Rigot Amazon $24 See on Amazon This hard wax is *elite*. It has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 24.7K reviews and has been around forever. One reviewer nicely summed up what has tens of thousands of people obsessed with this wax: “This is the best, and easiest to use wax I have ever tried. It dries super quickly and when it dries it creates a vacuum seal around the hair. It does not stick to skin in the slightest and cuts the pain down 75%. I would pay $150 for this stuff because it is so good.”

05 Hard Wax Beads With Aloe GiGi Nourishing Aloe Hard Wax Beads Amazon $19 See on Amazon “If your skin is sensitive, it’s always helpful to look for waxing kits that contain soothing ingredients like chamomile, aloe, and other anti-inflammatory properties,” says Scibelli. These hard wax beads have an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 4.4K reviews and include aloe to soothe skin while you wax, even in the most sensitive areas. “I have super sensitive skin so the biggest difference I also noticed was that I wasn’t swollen or sensitive right after which I always am after a Brazilian wax. This was a huge win for me,” shared one happy reviewer.

06 Full Service At-Home Wax Kit Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit Amazon $48 $23 See on Amazon If you’re new to waxing, a low-temp wax kit like this one from Bliss might be the way to go. It comes with everything you need including a pre- and post-wax chamomile soothing oil. “I truly love the Poetic Waxing kit by Bliss because it’s like taking the spa right into your home,” says Scibelli and reviewers agree. “This waxing kit is fabulous! I've used it consistently for several years for underarm and lip waxing and probably saved hundreds of dollars,” shared one happy shopper.

07 Hair Removal Wax With Vitamin E Satin Smooth Aloe Vera Hair Removal Wax Amazon $14 See on Amazon Hard wax beads don’t require strips, but soft waxes do and there are times when soft wax might be the more appropriate choice for you. “Soft wax is best for larger areas and also for fine hair, as you can guarantee it will pick up everything,” shares Sele. “It's also gentle, even on the most sensitive skin.” This soft wax from Satin Smooth is made with aloe and Vitamin E to soothe the skin during the waxing process and the reviews from folks with sensitive skin are glowing. “I have to say, it was super easy to use and I love the results!!” wrote one satisfied customer.

08 Resizable Wax Strips Tifara Beauty Non-Woven Body and Facial Wax Strips (Pack of 200) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Hard wax beads don’t require strips, but soft waxes do. Depending on where you’re waxing, you’ll require a range of wax strip sizes which makes this 200-piece back of wax strips from Tifara a great at-home hair-removal staple. This pack of wax strips has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 9.8K reviews, many of which mention that these strips make waxing easier and less painful. “I used them yesterday, and WOW! It was so much easier, no pain at all, almost no clean up needed, all around great!” wrote one reviewer. “These wax strips stick so well to my wax! They stick and help pull out the hair so smoothly; it has made waxing so much easier,” shared another.

09 Hard Wax Beads With Coconut Oil Nacare Hard Wax Beads Amazon $13 $10 See on Amazon These hard wax beads with moisturizing coconut oil have a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on 1.3K reviews. These beads are especially well-loved by professionals and folks looking to get every last fine hair off an area. “I’m a licensed aesthetician and I’ve tried a bunch of waxes. This one got up fine hair and all!” wrote on customer. Another shared that, “ It gets every hair and for me, it doesn't hurt.”

10 Stripless Wax Kit Maxpearl Wax Kit Amazon $37 $26 See on Amazon Waxes needed to be warmed up before they’re applied and while some folks use candle warmers or microwaves, if you get really into waxing you’re going to want a full kit. This set from Maxpearl comes an electric warmer, waxing sticks, and a range of wax beads for different types of body hair and has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on 6.1K reviews. “The warmer worked fast and the wax beads melted quickly to the perfect temperature. I used the cream white beads that were included in the packet and OH MY GOD this thing worked perfectly! I could not believe how every strand of hair was removed! I had originally thought it didn't work because I felt zero pain whatsoever, but I looked at the area and there wasn't a strand of hair left on me!” wrote one very happy customer.

11 Soothing Lavender-Infused Soft Wax GiGi Lavender Creme Hair Removal Soft Wax Amazon $20 See on Amazon Another highly-rated soft wax option, this creme wax from GiGi has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 7.7K reviews. That said, soft wax can get very hot, which can cause burns. So while this soft wax does come highly rated, it may not be the best option for beginners. That said, more experienced reviewers agree this is a top-shelf soft wax at an affordable price. “I prefer this cream wax to the hard wax,” wrote one reviewer. “It is easier to control, so I am able to get more accurate shaping. You don't need very much at all and it gets all those fine hairs that the hard wax misses. Very satisfied.”

12 Post-Wax Treatment Oil Clean + Easy Calm Post-Wax Treatment Amazon $10 See on Amazon Waxing can be a pain, no matter how well you arm yourself with the right wax and the right technique. That’s where calming after wax treatments like this oil come into play. “The ‘calming & soothing’ effect that it has on freshly assaulted skin of the most tender areas is unbelievable. For me, it was pure bliss to apply this oil to my screaming red skin after ripping off a strip of hard wax. Instant pain relief,” wrote one reviewer.

13 Post-Waxing Wax Removal Oil Clean + Easy Remove - After Wax Remover Amazon $14 See on Amazon One step some at-home waxers don’t realize they’ll need to take is removing any leftover wax that gets stuck to the skin. This after-wax remover treatment has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon based 1.2K reviews. “Removes wax very easily and leaves skin silky smooth,” wrote one shopper. “I love it. It easily removes wax from body and even from surfaces....makes life easy,” shared another.

