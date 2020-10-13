These Prime Day Skin Care Deals Are Too Good To Ignore
$29 body lotion for $7? I need it.
No, it's not Cyber Monday or Black Friday, but that doesn't mean there aren't some incredibly good deals happening right now. Before you wrack your brain trying to figure out what other random holiday leads to massive sales, I'll just tell you: Amazon Prime Day, i.e. Pre-Black Friday, is here. All Amazon Prime members can shop wild deals on beauty, fashion, home, tech, and more of up to 60% off now through Tuesday, June 22. With so many items on sale, it's easy to overlook some of the best deals. But there are some Amazon Prime Day sales on skin care products you definitely don't want to miss as you try to restock your everyday essentials or peruse some early holiday gifts.
The saturation of the skin care market these days is honestly unbelievably. Between serums, toners, moisturizers, cleansers, and so much more, achieving the healthiest skin and most comprehensive skin care routine has never been easier or harder. While prices are so low, you should take every chance you get to score some great products from brands you love, like Garnier, Mario Badescu, Bliss, EltaMD, and so, so many more.
Amazon Prime Day only comes once a year, so make the most of it while it's here. There are over 20 pages of Prime Day discounts on skin care, hair care, makeup and more, but below are the absolute best Amazon Prime Day skin care deals you *cannot* miss out on.
An OG in delivering products with naturally-derived ingredients, Burt’s Bees is offering solid discounts for Prime Day, including 48% off its Daily Moisturizing Cream. Safe for sensitive skin, the formula is infused with hydrating aloe vera and rice extracts to deliver all-day, gentle hydration.
Dark spots are no match for InstaNatural’s Vitamin C Serum, which boasts hyaluronic acid and ferulic acid among its hero ingredients. Kiss any acne scars goodbye and be prepared for a naturally radiant complexion.
If you’re planning a self-care mani and pedi at home any time soon, make sure you add OPI’s Nail and Cuticle Oil to the lineup. The nourishing formula is well-loved by nail pros and will ensure your mani and the skin around your nails are Insta-ready.
L’Oréal Paris’ Revitalift Moisturizer is currently $9 off and will leave your skin feeling so smooth, firm, and bright, your skin won’t know what hit it in the morning.
The Acure Brightening Starter Kit includes a full, vegan skin care routine, perfect for the person who wants naturally glowy skin but has no idea where to start.
The Derol Lip Plumper went viral on TikTok a few months ago, and for good reason — it works. People were astounded by how much fuller their lips looked post-application. Just be careful; it’s safe, but you don’t want to go overboard.
ProactivMD’s Adapalene Gel treats acne with a powerful, effective retinoid that dermatologists long used to treat pimples, although the ingredient used to only be available by prescription. This adapalene gel will help you target multiple types of breakouts, clogged pores, acne scarring, and more.
You can save an additional 20% on Garnier products this Prime Day. And if you buy anything, let it be a two-pack of the brand’s cult-favorite Micellar Cleansing Water, an incredible gentle yet effective way to remove stubborn makeup and cleanse your skin in the process.
IT Cosmetics’ Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream is and forever will be one of my desert island products. It may be a foundation, but to me, it’s skin care. Just a little dollop gives me a full face of even coverage that leaves my skin absolutely glowing and hydrates it in the process.
Another acne-fighting favorite, Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion is among the many discounted Mario Badescu products for Prime Day. Add this to cart, and watch the price drop by 30% at checkout.
If ever there is a sale on EltaMD Sunscreen, you must take advantage. I don’t make the rules. The brand’s SPFs are loved by many professionals in the beauty industry for their hydrating ingredients and easily blendable formulas.
Aside from smelling literally divine, Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter boasts such a rich, hydrating formula, you’ll go through it faster than you think. Best to stock up on this while it’s a whopping 76% off.
