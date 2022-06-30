What’s your earliest makeup memory?

My earliest makeup memory was going to Sally's Beauty and thinking that I could cover up my entire five o'clock shadow. That was not the case, but when I started doing drag, almost 11 years ago, it was not a mainstream thing. You couldn't go on YouTube and find 5 million drag makeup tutorials so the only things that I knew were from my lesbian friend that went to Sally's. And I was like, “OK, yeah, let's go to Sally's and let's get everything.” I remember asking the people there, “What do I need for this? What do I need for that?” and them looking at me crazy, but I just remember buying whatever I could.

What’s your ride-or-die beauty product?

I don’t think I could live without my Juvia’s Place I Am Magic Foundation ($22). It’s got amazing coverage, an amazing shade range, and it gives you that satin finish. I’ve tried plenty of foundations and this gives the coverage of a queen but can be sheered [out] and a little goes a very long way.

What are some beauty brands you're loving right now?

I love Juvia's Place. It's a Black-owned company and we obviously need more of those, but it’s not only that. They make quality eyeshadows, foundations, concealers — you name it, they deliver it. And they're so reasonably priced. I also have to shout out Ms. KimChi Chic Beauty. She has a ginormous range of products, she’s a drag artist in the industry, she’s an amazing makeup artist, and the price point is so low for amazing products. I was a poor child and I still have a poor mindset, so if I can cut corners and I can get an amazing product for a very low price point, we've made it and we are here.

What boundaries does the beauty industry still need to break?

I just think that the beauty industry shoes should be a lot more open to every type of skin type and every type of influencer. What we're still seeing in the beauty industry is one type of beauty. That one type of beauty is mainstream, polished, flawless, good brows, skinny. There is a makeup artist Naezrah and, oh my God, she's amazing and everyone is copying her trends, but yet her followers are not going up. If you put her looks on, say, James Charles, then it gets millions of views. People are going to fall in love, blah, blah, blah, but someone with a darker skin tone that is more talented than a lot of influencers [isn’t getting] the time of day. It's very sad and it's very annoying, but I'm hoping that changes.