Pat McGrath's 'Bridgerton' Makeup Collab Will Make You The Most Regal On The Block

Your favorite regency drama is back. Well, not with a new season, but with something almost as exciting. Pat McGrath is launching a Bridgerton inspired collection. It’s reminiscent of all your favorite characters and comes in some ornate packaging. All you need is some curtain bangs and this line, and you’re sure to be the diamond of the season.

Bridgerton quickly became one of the most popular shows to come out in 2020, and as someone that’s read all the books and seen the show over four times, it’s quite honestly perfection. Seriously, wouldn’t change a thing. The drama, sensuality, intrigue, and romance of the show are just top tier, not to mention the fashion. The Ton is rife with colorful characters whose style fans want to steal so badly. But, beyond the complicated wigs and heaving bosoms, there is also beautiful, peachy makeup happening in the series.

“Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with Bridgerton,” Pat McGrath, founder of Pat McGrath Labs, told Shondaland. “I have always been obsessed with Regency-era beauty and was thrilled to interpret the era with a modern homage.” If you’re ready to delve into the early 1800s with a modern twist, here are all the details about the new launch.

When does Pat McGrath’s Bridgerton collection drop?

You don’t have to wait for Season 2 to come out in 2022 to snag the Pat McGrath Bridgerton line. The collection drops on Dec. 26, 2021, and it is limited edition, so you better get it while it’s hot. You’ll be able to shop it on Pat McGrath’s website.

How much does Pat McGrath’s Bridgerton collection cost?

The beauty brand hasn’t yet released any details about pricing for the collection, but it’s on the higher end of affordable beauty. Given the general price range of Pat McGrath, you may want to tuck away some funds early to ensure you get everything on your list.

What’s included in Pat McGrath’s Bridgerton collection?

You’re going to be feeling like a queen with all Pat McGrath has in store. There’s an eyeshadow palette with six shades, including the iconic Bridgerton blue. You can also get a Blush and Glow trio as well as two highlighters in gold and silver.