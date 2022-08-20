‘Fits to wear while working from home are a whole new, fashion ballpark. The days of needing to own a million blazers, pencil skirts, and a wide variety of trousers are over (unless you love business attire, then have at it). As you bounce from Zoom meeting to Zoom meeting, there’s just no need to be as buttoned up as days in the office once required which is why WFH athleisure sets are all the rage. They’re easy to dress up and down, incredibly comfortable, and you can wear them from work to the gym to a night out, although a shower in between is advisable.
While you don’t necessarily have to leave your bedroom for a full day of work, you do still have to look somewhat put together. The easiest and most comfortable way to do that is with a workout set. They give all the feelings of being put together and ready to take on the day without restricting your movements or pinching your skin. Not to mention, they’re all so cute. Have you seen what a workout set can do to your butt? It’s magical.
Each of the athleisure sets below is more than just comfortable There are some options here that you can wear to your favorite high-impact, workout class as well as others that are designed for reaching your peak relaxation level. No matter which set is your style, these are all ‘fits that you can wear while working out, or simply working, from home.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.