You don’t need to pull up your natal chart to know that an astrology manicure is written in the stars for you. There are so many ways you convey your love of the cosmos, and shouting out your sun sign on your nails is a great place to begin. Whether you prefer opulence like a Taurus or would rather keep things subtle and light like a Cancer, there’s a perfect astrological manicure out there for you.
Beyond being very TikTok trendy, your zodiac sign likely means a fair deal to you, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you check Co—Star every day, just like me. Even if you don’t believe in the zodiac, it’s a fun way to look into yourself and examine your faults and winning traits. Besides, imagine the power of simply showing off your nails the next time someone asks you what your big three is.
So, here’s a roundup of nail ideas you could easily DIY, and a few you’ll find yourself calling your nail technician for. Honestly, there are options for every type of nail style you love. No matter what your zodiac sign is, you’ll find yourself in desperate need of a nail touch-up once you check out all these astrology-inspired manicures and nail art ideas.