Goodbye, Money: American Eagle Is Offering 30% Off For Black Friday

You already know Black Friday is almost here, and while you’re scouring your favorite stores in person and online, you don’t want to skip American Eagle. The trendy retailer will have plenty of different sales on both its own products and Aerie’s. Just remember when planning all your Black Friday fun that it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

While Black Friday can be a mixed bag of overcrowded stores and competitive shopping, it also marks the start of the holiday season. There’s no better way to kick of the month of giving than by getting yourself some sweet new clothes... and maybe something for your friends and family members, too. Luckily, American Eagle has all the deals to get you started on your undoubtedly long gift list. You’re gonna want to take some notes.

American Eagle’s Black Friday sale will take place both online and in stores, so you can shop however you like. Naturally, there’ll always be more options if you scroll through American Eagle’s website, but nothing can beat the smell of a fresh sale in person. No matter which you prefer, here are all the details you need to make the most of American Eagle’s Black Friday sale.

Courtesy of American Eagle

When does American Eagle’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

American Eagle already kicked off its sale with some major deals. As of Friday, Nov. 19, you can get 30% off most items and 25% off all jeans. There’s even free shipping on orders over $50 for Real Rewards members, or free shipping on orders over $75 if you haven’t joined the rewards program just yet.

When does American Eagle’s Black Friday 2021 sale end?

You’ll have a decent amount of time to comb through all the deals happening at American Eagle. The Black Friday event will end on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5 a.m. EST. That’s over a full week of shopping discounted prices. And, with Aerie offering 30% to 40% off their collection, you’re going to need that extra time.

What's included in American Eagle’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

Given how many styles American Eagle has, there are a lot of items you’re going to want to check out. Select sweaters, loungewear, dresses, and tops are up to 30% off, and you can shop jeans for a whopping 25% off. To get a head start on the sale, here are a few products you can get for a steal during American Eagle’s Black Friday sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.