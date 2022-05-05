The New AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection Means 45% Off Your Cult Faves

It’s not every day that cult-favorite brands drop a beauty box with full-size products on super sale that also gives back, but the AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection is here, and it’s major. In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, some of the biggest brands in the skin care, hair care, and beauty game joined forces — think The Avengers, but make it beauty — to deliver their most iconic products in a limited-edition collection that gives back to the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Cocokind, Glow Recipe, Fable and Mane, Hero Cosmetics, JINsoon, Live Tinted, Mount Lai, and Tower 28 all contributed one of their bestselling products to the box, which costs $100. Before you flinch at the price tag though, take note: Every product in the box has been marked down by a whopping 45%. If you were to buy each one individually, you’d be set back $183. Basically, the AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection is a major deal and also a major deal. Here’s a breakdown of what’s inside:

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

One of the reasons I’m so excited about this beauty box is because it gives skin care, hair care, and beauty lovers the opportunity to support brands founded by members of the AAPI communities. Way too often, beauty rituals from these cultures go viral without any acknowledgment of where they came from. Traditions become trends, sources aren’t cited, and the end result is a kind of erasure. By supporting AAPI-founded brands, you’re acknowledging and honoring what Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures have contributed to beauty around the world. This is important because, spoiler alert, they’ve contributed *a lot*. In the words of these brand founders themselves, “We've joined together to curate a collection of the most-wanted beauty products to celebrate our beautifully diverse cultures and highlight their collective impact on the global beauty industry.”

Not only are the products in the collection tried, tested, and lusted-after favorites, but the box itself is creating positivity through charitable giving. $10 from every box sold will be donated to AAPI non-profit organizations benefiting the communities, including Heart of Dinner, a charity that fights food insecurity and isolation within NYC's elderly Asian American community.

The AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection is available on participating brands’ websites, including cocokind.com and glowrecipe.com, for a limited time.