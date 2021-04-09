You're probably already a fan of Korean and Japanese skin care, but there are so many more Asian-, Asian-American-, and Pacific Islander-owned beauty brands that should be mainstays in your bathroom. Aside from the wealth of innovative, efficacious products available that'll transform your beauty routine in myriad ways, shopping Asian-owned beauty brands is a meaningful way to support talented creators every day and lift up the AAPI community.

Attacks on Asian-Americas have been on the rise in the U.S. Since one man fatally shot eight women — six of whom were Asian — in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, March 19, there has been an outpouring of support for Asian, Pacific Islander, and Asian-American communities. There are several different ways you can help, too. Elite Daily previously shared a list of organizations you can donate to if you have the means to; PBS reported different action items, from bystander intervention training to breaking down how best to check in with your friends. You can always uplift Asian and Asian-American creators through straightforward financial means, like shopping from AAPI-owned brands.

Below is a non-exhaustive list of some of the incredible Asian- and Asian-American-owned beauty brands out there. We'll continue to add to this list with even more stellar brands.

SKIN CARE

Shop here for: skin care focused on celebrating meaningful Indian beauty rituals. A portion of all sales are donated to the Shanti Bhavan Children's Project to aid children in India's lowest socioeconomic class.

Shop here for: minimalistic makeup and skin care products that work on their own and within any existing (no matter how extensive) routine.

Shop here for: all your skin care essentials and some easy-to-use makeup sticks. There are body lotions, eye creams, masks, sunscreens, highlighters, and more.

Shop here for: clean, fruit-based skin care in super fun packaging that'll give you a healthy-looking, glassy glow.

Shop here for: vegan, sustainably-made beauty products designed to challenge gender norms.

Shop here for: cult-favorite skin care products designed to combat acne in every form.

Shop here for: nourishing skin care products inspired by Indonesian beauty rituals. Through the end of April, 10% of proceeds from select products will be donated to Stop AAPI Hate.

Shop here for: sustainable and recyclable beauty products designed with the ethos of understanding your skin before attacking it with every skin care trend that pops up.

Shop here for: low-waste beauty made for your head to your armpits to your toes.

Shop here for: a seemingly never-ending array of spa-grade, toxin-free Korean skin care.

Shop here for: a modern take on Asian beauty routines and rituals made specifically to target problem acne.

Shop here for: luxury skin-care products with formulas inspired by classic Japanese beauty practices.

Shop here for: award-winning cleansers, oils, serums, and more, all beautifully packaged and designed to give you a relaxing, nourishing skin-care experience.

MAKEUP

Shop here for: every type of makeup product imaginable, whether you like to keep it natural or layer on the glam.

Shop here for: genderless, clean, and inclusive cosmetics that look as gorgeous on you as they do in their packaging.

Shop here for: heavy-duty, chic nail lacquers and calming candles for your next self-care day.

Shop here for: cosmetics made with all the minimalistic luxury of Swedish-inspired makeup.

Shop here for: multipurpose beauty products made for a diverse range of skin tones.

Shop here for: runway-ready cosmetics that are incredibly easy to apply and almost too pretty to wear.

Shop here for: practically every color (glitter included!) nail polish imaginable that'll give you a professional-grade mani every time.

Shop here for: good-for-your-skin cosmetics that help color correct a wide range of skin tones.

Shop here for: cosmetics celebrating South Asian beauty traditions in bright and bold colors.

Shop here for: luxury, affordable, celebrity-loved makeup in mauve and neutral tones.

Shop here for: buzzy, sensitive skin-friendly makeup, including formulas that are hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and dermatologist-tested.

Shop here for: vegan, spa-level manicure and pedicure products and polishes in a wide array of colors.

Shop here for: all your lash, mascara, and eyeliner needs.

Shop here for: aesthetically-pleasing cosmetics that can take your multi-step beauty routine down to only a few, multipurpose items.

