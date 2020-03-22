30 TMI Grooming Products That Are Totally Genius

Whether it’s daily, weekly, or monthly, everyone has a grooming ritual, but there may be a few aspects of it that you wouldn't want share at brunch or with your coworkers. But especially in stressful times, taking care of yourself and feeling your best isn't just nice — it's a necessity. Luckily, Amazon is packed with grooming products that are nothing short of amazing, and they don't cost a small fortune to be delivered discreetly right to your door in just a couple of days with Prime shipping.

Below, you'll find awesome beauty and self-care products that work from head to toe. Start with a two-part face mask made with egg protein and aloe vera that offers serious smoothing results and a shampoo with clarifying essential oils for hair that's squeaky clean, hydrated, and full of volume. Finish it off with a copper-infused foot sleeve that helps with soreness you can wear at the end of the day, or all day every day, and a foot brush that helps you get in between your toes.

Scroll on for even more genius grooming products you might not want to talk about but will make a huge difference. You might even find one or two that's so good, you won't be able not to share.

01 These Nail Brushes That Provide A Deep Clean YOFAN Nail Brushes (12-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Use these nail brushes to prep for an at-home manicure, or use them to scrub away dirt and germs from under and around your nails while you wash your hands. The brushes feature stiff bristles for a thorough scrubbing, along with handles that make them comfortable to hold. Each order comes with 12.

02 This Super Effective 2-Part Face Mask That Smoothes Your Skin Skin1004 Zombie Face Mask (8 Masks) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This face mask helps with everything from hydrating skin to reducing pore size. Made with albumin, a protein from egg, and aloe vera extract, this face mask sets tight but when you wash it off, reviewers report soft, smooth skin. But be forewarned, users often report a less than flowery, more like egg smell (that’s just the albumin talking).

03 These Post-Shave & Wax Pads That Prevent Ingrown Hairs Divine Derriere Ingrown Hair Pads Amazon $16 See On Amazon Swipe on one of these pads across your skin after shaving or waxing to soothe skin and prevent redness, irritation, and razor bumps. Safe to use on any part of your body (bikini area, legs, underarms, face), each pad is soaked in a solution of gently exfoliating formula, along with skin-nourishing camphor oil.

04 This Clarifying Shampoo For Greasy Hair & Dandruff Maple Holistics Shampoo for Oily Scalp & Hair Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a blend of clarifying essential oils, this shampoo removes oil and product buildup while improving circulation on your scalp for soft hair that's not weighed down with grease. Jojoba oil and rosemary provide deep hydration to hair follicles from to reduce scalp itch and even dandruff naturally.

05 This Fan-Favorite Microneedling Tool That Gently Exfoliates Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give yourself a microneedling session at home with this derma roller that creates tiny (painless) punctures to exfoliate, reduce the appearance of pores, and leave skin glowing. The gentle, easy-to-use roller boasts over 22,000 reviews from beauty enthusiasts on Amazon and comes with a handy storage case.

06 This Grooming Set That's Good For More Than Manis & Pedis FAMILIFE Manicure Set (13-Pieces) Amazon $12 See on Amazon This comprehensive stainless steel grooming kit goes far beyond nail care with 13 total tools including an acne needle for pimples and blackheads and eyebrow scissors. A secure zippered case ensures that you don't lose the pieces everywhere.

07 This Mini Hair Remover That's Painless Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See on Amazon This handy little gadget quickly and painlessly removes facial hair from your face without nicks or pain. This hair remover looks like a lipstick tube, so it's small enough to take on trips, and it's gentle enough to use every day. This hair remover is available in six colors and requires one AA battery.

08 This Derma-Planing Tool That Shapes Eyebrows & Exfoliates Schick Silk Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See on Amazon This derma-planing tool shapes your eyebrows, removes fine hairs, and gently exfoliates your skin all at the same time. It even has an extra attachment for eyebrow shaping, and there’s no need to worry about cuts and scratches as mini guards are there to help protect your skin. Its slim portable size means you can take it anywhere, and with over 10,000 reviews, this has quite a loyal following.

09 This Clipper With A Built-In Nail Catcher GLAMFIELDS Nail Clipper with Catcher Amazon $11 See On Amazon Designed with a handy catcher, this fingernail clipper prevents nails from flying everywhere when you cut them. Hand-sharpened stainless steel blades will not tear or break nails, and the slide-out file can smooth rough edges and corners. This fingernail clipper even has a cute leather case for safe storage.

10 This Cult-Favorite, Unscented Hand Cream For Dry Hands O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon This concentrated hand cream is a favorite for healing and repairing dry, cracked skin and has won a 4.7-star rating after more than 5,000 reviews. One user wrote: "I had thumbs that were cracked open at the cuticles, and no other products or interventions were of any use. Once I got this hand cream it only took a few days to see a major difference and [i]mprovement overall. My skin on my hands healed up within a week."

11 This Water-Resistant, Cordless Trimmer That's Less Than $15 Cleanfly Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you want to remove hair from ears, noses, and other hard-to-get-to spots, this cordless ear and nose hair trimmer removes unwanted hair without any pulling and tugging. The USB-rechargeable grooming tool comes with three trimming heads and operates quietly. Plus, it’s waterproof so you can even use it in the shower.

12 This Tongue Scraper That Helps With Bad Breath & Bacteria Mastermedi Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with medical-grade stainless steel, this tongue scraper gets rid of germs and bacteria to curb bad breath. Stronger than plastic, the U-shaped scraping head is curved to fit your tongue perfectly, and the comfort grip handle ensures ease of use. Each set includes two scrapers with individual travel cases.

13 These Spa-Grade Towel Face Masks That Feel *So* Soothing ProCIV Reusable Facial Steamer Towel Amazon $20 See On Amazon Recreate a professional facial experience in your own bathroom with these towel face masks. These super-soft compresses can be used as steamers to open your pores (ideal for pre-face mask application), or cold compresses for soothing red or irritated skin. Just soak them in either hot or cold water to achieve your desired temperature, then throw them in the laundry with the rest of your towels when you're done.

14 A Manual Water Flosser That Doubles As A Nasal Irrigator iHealthia Manual Water Flosser with Nasal Wash Amazon $14 See On Amazon Yes, it's a strange combo, but this manual water flosser doubles as a nasal irrigation system, which means you can practice good oral hygiene and give your sinuses a good rinse. To use as a flosser, just fill the tank with water and press the button to pump a steady stream of water at your teeth to rinse away plaque and food debris. As a nasal irrigator, it works the same way, but you'll want to fill it with a little salt water and pop on the included nasal tip first.

15 This Nail Drill Set With 11 Bits To Smooths Out All The Edges Airsee Portable Electric Nail Drill Amazon $23 See On Amazon This professional nail drill set is perfect for smoothing nails as well as removing acrylic nails, gel nail polish, and even tough calluses. This 11-piece nail drill set includes 56 sanding bands, and it operates with low noise, low vibration, and low heat. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews, customers seem to agree that it works.

16 These Reusable "Cotton" Swabs That Are More Eco-Friendly LastSwab Reusable Cotton Ear Swab Amazon $12 See On Amazon Trade in your one-use cotton swabs for these more eco-friendly swabs. They're made of medical-grade silicone that you can wash with warm soap and water (or rubbing alcohol, if you prefer a stronger disinfectant), so you can keep reusing a single swab and cut down on unnecessary waste. Each swab also comes with a biodegradable protective case to keep everything hygienic.

17 These Compression Arch Sleeves For All-Day Support SB SOX Compression Arch Sleeves Amazon $11 See On Amazon Relieve pain caused by fallen arches, flat feet, plantar fasciitis, and over-exertion with these arch support sleeves. Providing a snug and flexible fit, they provide all day support by speeding up muscle recovery and promoting circulation. They're machine-washable and moisture wicking, so your feet won't get hot when you wear them. Choose from eight colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

18 This Cream That Gets Rid Of Nail Fungus Arishine Nail Repair Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon With this nail repair cream, a little nail fungus is no big deal. After filing the top surface of your nails, just apply a little cream and let soak in. Repeat twice a day until yellowness, spots, and cracking disappear. Reviewers rave about the results, writing that it's a "miracle product" that "really works!"

19 This Blackhead Remover With Hundreds Of 5-Star Reviews POPPYO Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum Amazon $30 See on Amazon This blackhead remover uses the power of suction to deep clean your skin and remove stubborn blackheads. With five adjustable suction levels and four attachments, it's easy to get the perfect strength. The convenient LED display lets you see the suction level and monitor the power level. This blackhead remover has a rechargeable battery that lasts more than 150 minutes on each charge.

20 These Silicone Facial Scrubbers That Exfoliate Your Skin INNERNEED Silicone Facial Scrubbers (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See on Amazon These silicone facial scrubbers make it easy to clean and exfoliate skin, thanks to the hundred of tiny flexible bristles. They're soft enough for even the most sensitive skin, and they're quick-drying, so they won't harbor bacterial growth. Plus, the scrubbers have tiny finger sleeves on the back, making them easy to use.

21 This Silicone Body Brush That Massages & Improves Circulation INNERNEED Soft Silicone Body Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from 100% food-grade silicone, this silicone body brush cleans easily and dries quickly so you won’t have to worry about mold or mildew. Suitable for all skin types, it's a comfortable way to apply body wash while boosting circulation. Three finger grips keep the body brush securely in your hand, and this body brush is available in a fun assortment of styles and colors.

22 These Moisturizing Socks That Will Restore Softness To Your Feet EMILYSTORES Moisturizing Socks Amazon $12 See on Amazon Wear your way to softer feet with these ingenious moisturizing socks. The fuzzy socks are infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E to add deep hydration, and the treads on the bottom keep you from slipping around when you wear them around the house. They're washable and reusable up to 40 times.

23 These Body Cleansing Cloths That Are Biodegradable Bar-D Mountain Gear Biodegradable Cleansing Body Wipes, 30 Ct. (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These on-the-go shower wipes are perfect when you don’t have a shower or running water readily accessible like during trips or after a workout. A refreshing blend of tea tree oil and aloe vera quickly rids your body of sweat and dirt, and since each of these body are large, you won't need a lot to freshen up. They clean without leaving a sticky residue and won’t dry out your skin. Each pack has 30 and you get three packs with an order.

24 A Wet Brush For Easy, Painless Detangling Wet Brush Original Detangler Amazon $8 See On Amazon Boasting super soft and flexible bristles, this detangling brush glides through hair to gently work out knots — instead of ripping through them and causing breakage. The brush earns consistently high ratings, with one reviewer writing, "With this new brush, at first I couldn't believe it was actually brushing my hair (no pain) by the end of a few minutes, ALL of my knots were gone and my hair felt silky and smooth! WOW!" It's suitable for all hair types and comes in dozens of color options.

25 This Body Cream That Smells Great & Absorbs Quickly Hempz Herbal Body Moisturizer with Pure Hemp Seed Oil Amazon $5 See on Amazon Blended with vitamins A, C, E, and B5, this hemp seed oil body cream is rich in omega-6 and omega-3, making it perfect for soothing everything from super dry skin to flaking. Lightly fragranced with green tea and pears, fans love that it’s lightweight, non-greasy, and absorbs quickly.

26 This Ice Roller That's A Cold Compress In Your Cosmetic Case ESARORA Ice Roller for Face Amazon $15 See on Amazon This ice roller is essentially a cold compress to reduce eye puffiness, shrink pores, and can even help with a headache. With more than 3,000 reviews, users love this ice roller, and one user even noted that she liked to use this ice roller to calm her skin after a facial. Store the roller head in the freezer and pop it on to the handle when you need.

27 These Gold Eye Masks That Reduce Puffiness & Diminish Dark Circles SWISSÖKOLAB Under Eye Gold Mask (12-Pairs) Amazon $15 See on Amazon These collagen eye masks are infused with nano-active gold, HA, vitamin C, and natural plant extracts to reduce eye puffiness, hydrate, and help with dark circles. Store them in the fridge for an extra refreshing experience.

28 This Haircutting Tool For Perfect Bangs Every Time CreaProducts Original Hair Cutting Tool Amazon $30 See on Amazon Finally master the art of the DIY haircut with this haircutting tool that makes uneven bangs and layers a thing of the past. Perfect for all hair types and most lengths, the teeth and lock holds your hair in place for the perfect trim — just clip, slide, and cut.

29 This Exfoliating Peel That'll Make Your Feet *So* Soft Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel Amazon $25 See on Amazon The most effortless way to get smooth, soft feet, this exfoliating foot peel is made with a blend of 16 natural extracts, like chamomile, sage, and burdock root, all of which work together to provide a gentle — but effective — chemical exfoliation. Just slip the booties on your feet and wear for about an hour; within four to seven days, the outer rough layers of skin will begin falling off.