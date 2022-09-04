It’s that special time of year again when people all across the United States celebrate worker’s rights by absconding to beaches and pools. While you take in the last long weekend of summer and raise a glass to OSHA, you can celebrate your own hard work by treating yourself to some of the amazing Labor Day 2022 sales happening this weekend. A ton of brands are showing their support of the late 1800s labor movement with steep discounts, which means you can say hello to a whole new makeup and skin care routine without breaking the bank.
When Grover Cleveland signed Labor Day into law in 1894, could he have known he was creating one of the best shopping holidays of the 21st century? Probably not, but that didn’t stop him from creating this monumental event. Starting on Friday, Sept. 2, brands you love are taking 10%, 20%, and even 40% off products you love even more. Some brands are even offering mystery gifts with purchase, depending on how much you spend. Most of these deals run until Tuesday, Sept. 6, so you have plenty of time to pick out all your skin care and makeup favorites.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.