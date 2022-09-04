It’s that special time of year again when people all across the United States celebrate worker’s rights by absconding to beaches and pools. While you take in the last long weekend of summer and raise a glass to OSHA, you can celebrate your own hard work by treating yourself to some of the amazing Labor Day 2022 sales happening this weekend. A ton of brands are showing their support of the late 1800s labor movement with steep discounts, which means you can say hello to a whole new makeup and skin care routine without breaking the bank.

When Grover Cleveland signed Labor Day into law in 1894, could he have known he was creating one of the best shopping holidays of the 21st century? Probably not, but that didn’t stop him from creating this monumental event. Starting on Friday, Sept. 2, brands you love are taking 10%, 20%, and even 40% off products you love even more. Some brands are even offering mystery gifts with purchase, depending on how much you spend. Most of these deals run until Tuesday, Sept. 6, so you have plenty of time to pick out all your skin care and makeup favorites.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ColourPop 2022 Labor Day Sale Matte About Hue Shadow Palette ColourPop $34 See on ColourPop ColourPop is going all out for its Labor Day (or, should I say Labour Day) 2022 sale. Starting on Thursday, Sept. 1 and going all the way until Thursday, Sept. 7th, ColourPop’s entire site is a 30% off. That means you can get any and ALL of your beauty faves, including the brand’s new Graphix Ink eyeliners, when you shop online at ColourPop.com.

Neutrogena 2022 Labor Day Sale Rapid Firming™ Peptide Contour Lift Face Cream Neutrogena $40 See on Neutrogena No matter where you like to go to get your Neutrogena fix, the brand’s Rapid Firming™ products are $5 off at every retailer. Get ready to up your skin’s elasticity and firmness while hydrating it to the gods. And, this deal lasts for the next two weeks, so you can save $5 until Sept. 14.

Truly Beauty 2022 Labor Day Sale Black Jelly Blemish Body Serum Truly Beauty $28 See on Truly Beauty Truly Beauty has developed a cult-like following on social media due to its ultra-moisturizing formulas, and it too is getting in on the Labor Day party with a mysterious deal. From Sept. 2 until Sept. 4, if you spend $175 dollars, you’ll get a gift bag with $75 worth of full-sized products. If that entices you, definitely make sure you come back to Truly Beauty on Sept. 5, because for that one day, if you spend $200, you’ll get a mystery bag filled with $100 worth of full-sized products.

Danessa Myricks Beauty 2022 Labor Day Sale Lightwork III Experience Palette Danessa Myricks Beauty $85 See on Danessa Myricks Beauty Maker of viral chrome flakes and other awesome makeup products, Danessa Myricks Beauty’s products are all multi-functional and high-performance. In other words, you’ll want to shop its 2022 Labor Day sale. Launching on Sept. 2 at 12 a.m. EST, Danessa Myricks’ entire site will be 30% off until Sept. 6.

Mario Badescu 2022 Labor Day Sale Drying Lotion Mario Badescu $17 See on Mario Badescu You have until Sept. 6 to shop Mario Badescu’s site-wide Labor Day sale. For the holiday weekend, the skin care brand is offering a whole 25% off everything, and you don’t even need a code to get in on the action.

Bliss 2022 Labor Day Sale Youth Got This Moisturizer Bliss $28 See on Bliss At Bliss, you’re part of the family or, at least, a friend of the family because for Labor Day, the skin care company is giving everyone a Friends & Family deal. All of its cute, effective products are 30% off until Sept. 6.

Bubble Skincare 2022 Labor Day Sale Deep Dive AHA + PHA Exfoliating Mask Bubble Skincare $18 See on Bubble Skincare Bubble Skincare isn’t mincing any words with its Labor Day sale. By using the code “SUMMERSOVER” (and holding back your tears as you type that in) from Sept. 3 through the 5, you can unlock 20% off all of its products.

Kopari 2022 Labor Day Sale Moisture Whipped Ceramide Cream Kopari $42 See on Kopari Kopari is offering deals on deals this Labor Day. First up: its entire website is 20% off. And, if you spend over $70, you also get a free full-sized product. That’s two massive Labor Day wins.

Alleyoop 2022 Labor Day Sale Pen Pal 4-in-1 Touchup Pen Alleyoop $25 See on Alleyoop Alleyoop is having its biggest sale of all time right now, and it’s only lasting until Sept. 6. The viral beauty brand is offering 40% off and a mystery gift with purchases over $50.

Fleur And Bee 2022 Labor Day Sale Rose Water Toner Rose and Shine Fleur and Bee $20 See on Fleur and Bee You have until midnight on Sept. 5 to shop Fleur and Bee’s 2022 Labor Day sale. The brand is giving a whopping 40% off on everything. You just need the code SAVE40LABOR.