Starbucks’ New Menu Boards Celebrate Their Coffee Farmers & We're Here For It

With National Coffee Day right around the corner, many popular national coffee chains (and local ones alike) are planning on giving away free coffee to all their loyal customers. One company not taking part in the caffeine giveaway is Starbucks. Instead of giving away free coffee, they'll be doing something a little different. The beloved coffee chain will replace their menu boards with new panels that'll make you appreciate coffee even more. Why? Because Starbucks' new menu boards will celebrate their coffee farmers, and we're totally here for it.

According to a press release sent to Elite Daily, Starbucks has only changed the look and feel of their menus a few times in the company's history. This time around, customers will see a change in Starbucks' menu boards starting Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1 at participating Starbucks locations. Why is this change happening? It is quite simple: Giving away free menu items is great, but rarely do you see companies showing their customers just how much good they are doing with each purchase.

Starbucks customers are probably unaware that 99 percent of Starbucks coffee is ethically sourced. This means the company actually knows where their coffee is grown and how it is grown, which is kind of a big deal. Starbucks also claims in a press release that they aim to provide 100 million coffee trees to farmers who need to replace old or diseased ones. In addition to all of the good they are doing, Starbucks is also a founding member of the Sustainable Coffee Challenge, which works to ensure all of the coffee their customers are purchasing is delicious and sustainable. See a photo of how the boards will look, below.

Starbucks

OK, that is pretty cute. But how will you know what to order if you don't have a go-to order? You can simply log onto Starbucks website or check out their app to see what you might want to order at the 'Bucks during your weekend visit. You can also just ask your barista and see what they might recommend you.

Director of ethical sourcing for Starbucks, Kelly Goodejohn, had this to say about Starbucks newest initiative:

We want our customers to know that they can feel good about their Starbucks purchase, which is positively impacting coffee growing communities around the world. This year, we want to share the incredible milestones that each coffee purchase is helping us realize. Making these investments today will help ensure the success of the next generation of coffee farmers and their families.

Starbucks

But wait, there is more. This National Coffee Day, Starbucks is also featuring a new coffee which originates from Guatemala Huehuetenango. What's special about this brew is that it has a single origin, and that the farmers from this region benefit from Starbucks' 100 million tree commitment. Philanthropy aside, this coffee is also very delicious. Farmers let the coffee beans grow until it reaches a deep ruby color, which results in a smooth, yet balanced cup of delicious Guatemalan-grown coffee.

So you are not only seeing where your coffee comes from (and appreciating the farmers who grow it), but you're also getting the opportunity to enjoy a yummy, sustainably-grown cup of coffee. I'm sold! How can National Coffee Day get any better? In the air of benevolence, Starbucks Foundation is working to strengthen the Guatemalan communities responsible for growing such delicious coffee beans by offering a $500,000 grant. This grant will be given with the hopes to help improve financial security and access to food, clean water, and healthcare.

Looks like Starbucks really outdid themselves this National Coffee Day, huh? Now that I know all the good a $4 dollar cup of coffee can do, I am no longer interested in a free one.

