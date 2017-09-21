“Mad Pooper” Jogger In Colorado Is Terrorizing A Neighborhood With Her Bowel Movements

There's a really sh*tty situation happening in Colorado Springs right now. An unidentified woman has been using the streets as her personal toilet, and it's (understandably) grossing residents out. If you feel like you have heard it all at this point, I can safely say that you haven't heard about the mad pooper in Colorado.

It all began when some kids caught a female jogger pooping in their front yard, The Washington Post reported. They went inside and grabbed their mother Cathy Budde, who immediately confronted the woman. "Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids?” she asked. The woman apologized, and confirmed that yes, that was exactly what she was doing.

Budde told KKTV that she assumed the woman was super embarrassed, and wouldn't ever do it again. “It's not like it's private,” Budde added. “People can see you. I mean, we're seeing her.”

Unfortunately, it wasn't a one time thing. Instead, the runner proceeded to poop outside of the Budde home once a week, for the next seven weeks. She left behind uh, soiled napkins in her wake, as well.

The whole thing has been very baffling for the whole family, who have now caught the woman in the act three times. They have started referring to her as the "Mad Pooper" – which is probably the least flattering nickname you could ever be given.

Police are looking for the "Mad Pooper," a jogger they say has been repeatedly defecating in one neighborhood https://t.co/xIyvsfJ8zR pic.twitter.com/tdyeys16pL — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 20, 2017

Despite the truly bizarre nature of this woman's bathroom habits, you gotta give her credit for being crafty. She has now tried to time her poops for when she thinks the family won't be around to catch her. Budde told KKTV,

Two other times we've caught her -- caught her yesterday -- she changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching.

And it's not like the family hasn't tried to stop her.

Budde snapped a picture of the woman for the police, and posted a personal plea to the woman herself.

"I put a sign on the wall that's like 'please, I'm begging you, please stop.' ... She ran by it like 15 times yesterday, and she still pooped," Budde complained."There's plenty of public restrooms less than a block away from where she's targeting. This is intentional."

Budde added that there is literally a bathroom across the street, porta-potties in the park and also gas station very nearby.

The Budde family can rest easy, though, knowing that the Mad Pooper is not specifically using just their front yard as a public restroom. Apparently neighbors have reported seeing the jogger pooping in back yards and at Walgreens.

This is an unprecedented case for the Colorado Springs Police Department. Lt. Howard Black, who has been with the department for 35 years, told The Washington Post,

This has been comical, but I also don't want to be flip about it. If it's a mental health issue, she'll still be held accountable, but we would want to get her help.

Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti affirmed that this whole mad pooper situation is definitely a first. He told KKTV,

It's abnormal, it's not something I've seen in my career. For someone to repeatedly do such a thing ... it's uncharted territory for me."

If the jogger is caught, she could be slapped with charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.

Meanwhile people on Twitter were having something of a field day with the whole public pooping situation.

On the serious side. A woman is pooping on sidewalks of Colorado Springs. — SoldierGirl*n*Xfiles (@LisaHauser8) September 18, 2017

All we know about her is she's in excellent shape and eats a lot of fiber... we need more clues! — Trump's Psychosis (@TrumpsPsychosis) September 20, 2017

"Mad Pooper?" More like "Defe Kate!" — Kevin Kelleher (@KevinKfkelleher) September 20, 2017

The #MadPooper is inspiring. Truly giving a whole new meaning to not giving a fuck. 💩 https://t.co/5rx93Dm0nq — Samantha Monaghan (@sam_monaghan17) September 21, 2017

In the slim, slim chance you happen to have information on the Mad Pooper's identity, you can contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7240. In the meantime, here's hoping that the Budde family get their poop-free sidewalk back, and the Mad Pooper gets any and all of the help she needs.

