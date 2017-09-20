How To Get Free Queso At Moe's On Free Queso Day, Because Yum

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, I'm not talking about the holidays (which aren't too far away); I'm talking about Free Queso Day. Just like the name implies, Free Queso Day is the one day of the year that we are given to basque in the glory and the beauty that is queso -- and the best part is, of course, that the queso is free. To commemorate this special day, Moe's is reclaiming the title of Queso King and offering free queso. Here's how to get free queso at Moe's on Free Queso Day (because I know you're curious).

On Thursday, Sept. 21, Moe's is offering customers free queso all day long, so there is no need to purchase a regular menu item to get yourself a free cup of the goods. All you have to do is show up, and that's it! You'll get a free 6-ounce cup of queso, along with a bag of delicious chips for dipping. But if you think free queso on Free Queso Day is all Moe's is offering, boy are you mistaken.

Starting on Free Queso Day, Moe's is also offering customers a 24-hour Queso Hotline, where queso lovers can call and share their queso confessions, love stories, and even weird foods you put queso on. If you want to express your love of queso to a supportive ear, simply call 1-855-440-6337 and share all of your crazy queso stories.

Queso seems to be having a serious moment right now. However, Chipotle recently released its own version of queso — which has been in the works for a long time — and it has been met with a lot of criticism from fans of the restaurant. Customers aren't too crazy about Chipotle's queso texture or flavor.

The best way to eat chipotle queso.. pic.twitter.com/Jdv9YHFS7G — Nate McGovney (@domiNATE43) September 17, 2017

A spokesperson for Chipotle told Elite Daily that the queso's criticism stems from people being used to queso with artificial ingredients, saying:

Much of the criticism of our queso stems from elements that make ours different than others (its texture, for example). We decidedly made our queso different than others in that most queso is made with a bunch of artificial ingredients (stabilizers, preservatives, and artificial flavors, for example) and that is not something we do.

So, Chipotle's queso is allegedly more natural than the queso found at other restaurants. (That seems like a jab toward Moe's, if you ask me). Well, IDK if Chipotle's queso in more natural, but I do know that there are some Chipotle purists out there who seem to like their dip. They don't understand all the hate.

chipotle queso is actually good af — the feds twatching (@TrippyAssGoblin) September 18, 2017

I guess there really is a queso out there for everyone. Like Chipotle, Wendy's also wanted a piece of the queso pie and released a menu of queso items earlier this summer. The menu included a Bacon Queso Burger, Bacon Queso Chicken Sandwich, and Bacon Queso Fries -- and Wendy's customers were really impressed by the menu.

Queso burger from @Wendys is amazing — Colin Poole (@PolinCoole) July 5, 2017

That new queso chicken sandwich at @Wendys is heaven sent. — dennis (@NoRibsNoRice_) July 6, 2017

Earlier this month, Moe's launched a Free Queso For Life sweepstakes, where one lucky winner would receive free queso for life just by entering. The winner will be announced tomorrow via Facebook live. As of right now, it seems like Moe's is the only restaurant celebrating Free Queso Day, and it honestly makes me love them even more.

So, if you want to celebrate Free Queso Day in style, make sure to visit a Moe's near you and pick up your free queso on Sept. 21. Tell your co-workers, friends, neighbors, and anyone who loves queso so that everyone can enjoy this special day. Who knows, maybe Free Queso Day will have such a fantastic turnout that Moe's will decide to make it a twice-a-year event.

Happy Free Queso Day!