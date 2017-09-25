Little Girl Can't Figure Out How To Use Game Boy Color & The Reason Is Too Funny

Ah, the good 'ol days. Before people lost their cool over the iPhone 8 (which has practically been forgotten, thanks to the iPhone X), there was a simpler form of technology. iTunes, FaceTime, apps, and WiFi were once unheard of — all anyone needed for a bit of entertainment was a game of Frogger on their favorite portable Nintendo console. Thanks to a Reddit post, we get to witness an adorable little girl trying to figure out the Game Boy Color, and it's too pure for words.

The video posted by user chippewaChris on Saturday, Sept. 23, has since gone viral. The tiny tot is hard at work trying to decipher this technological witchcraft. She can't seem to grasp why pressing the screen isn't amounting to anything. What are those pesky things on the bottom of the device? Buttons? Uh, who the heck has time for those?

The sweet little lady continues to press in hopes that something will happen. Her tiny pointer finger is hard at work, trying to get the screen to respond to her commands. Judging from the yellow cartridge, it's safe to assume she's possibly trying to play a game of Pokémon (another classic, though arguably not as enjoyable as Frogger).

The clip, titled "My daughter attempting to play a Game Boy Color in the age of touchscreen interfaces," is certainly worth a look (if you want to feel like an old bag).

Chris Cohoon on YouTube

The Game Boy Color was discontinued in 2003, according to the Huffington Post, and it certainly feels like a lifetime ago. I was in the seventh grade, wearing clothes from the mini Abercrombie and Fitch, trying to convince my mom I needed Steve Madden platform sneakers, all while watching ABC Family in between new adventures on my Game Boy. This — along with N64, PS2, and Dreamcast from Sega — was the toy of my youth. It celebrates everything I used to know.

Nostalgia is certainly powerful, and if there's one thing that takes us back to the early days, it's reminiscing about our favorite gadgets. But this feeling represents so much more than games. According to a report from Alan R. Hirsch titled, “Nostalgia: A Neuropsychiatric Understanding,” the sensation is a yearning for an idealized past. He said,

[Nostalgia is] a longing for a sanitized impression of the past, what in psychoanalysis is referred to as a screen memory — not a true recreation of the past, but rather a combination of many different memories, all integrated together, and in the process all negative emotions filtered out.

I guess it's safe to say one day people will look back at Apple's iPhone 8 and X (and iOS 11) and think that they're antiquated. Augmented reality will be a thing of the past... but for 2017, it's totally in. For those with an iPhone 6S or older, they can enjoy living in this new take on the real world. For those who aren't quite sure what that entails, Apple explained:

iOS 11 introduces ARKit, a new framework that allows you to easily create unparalleled augmented reality experiences for iPhone and iPad. By blending digital objects and information with the environment around you, ARKit takes apps beyond the screen, freeing them to interact with the real world in entirely new ways.

Crazy, right? In the future, a little girl is going to be confused if an old device can't accommodate her augmented reality needs, making the Game Boy seem like something our country's founders used in their downtime. The evolution of these devices has come a long way.

Hopefully Cohoon's little girl figured out how to get her game up and running. If not, she'll surely master the augmented reality apps in no time.

