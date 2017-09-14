How To Record 3-D Bitmojis For Snapchat World Lenses

Snapchat joined the world of augmented reality (AR) by incorporating 3-D Bitmojis into their already popular social media app. The new 3-D Bitmojis will allow users to take their Snapchat experience up a notch by using personalized avatars to make the room they're in a little more amusing. If you're a Snapchat user, you're probably wondering how to record 3-D Bitmojis on Snapchat. Lucky for you, I've got answers.

Before recording, make sure you have a personalized avatar on the Bitmoji app and that your Snapchat app is updated to the latest version. For the latter, just visit the app store and check if there are any updates available for Snapchat. Once your Bitmoji and Snapchat are up-to-date, you're ready to start recording using your 3-D Bitmoji.

Hop onto your Snapchat app and tap to reveal the rear-facing camera and unlock the world lenses available in the lens carousel. The carousel pops up after you press the screen (like you would when using a face filter) and 3-D Bitmoji lenses will show up alongside the regular World Lens options. The new feature features five different Bitmoji lenses that include a guitar playing, yoga, and water cooler Bitmoji.

Snap Inc.

Point your camera in any direction you want and put your Bitmoji on any surface you want, then press record. Once recording, your interactive avatar will do everything from play guitar to do yoga moves — depending on which lens you choose to film with. While recording, you can make your Bitmoji walk around or grow and shrink just by pinching the screen.

If you're an iOS user, you can use the Multi-Snap feature while filming with your Bitmoji. The Multi-Snap feature, which was introduced earlier this summer, allows Snapchatters to record longer videos instead of the 10-second Snaps we were subjected to for so long. It works by recording seamless mini 10-second video bursts for up to a minute, and if you don't like a certain frame, you can simply trash it. Pretty cool right?

If you don't want to record an award-winning Snapchat film, you can use your rear-facing camera and just Snap photos of your 3-D Bitmoji doing its thing. Once you're done recording your movie (or taking your pictures), you can send your masterpiece privately to your friends or send to your story for the world to see.

Snapchat isn't alone in its quest to join the AR trend, though. Apple just announced that they too will be joining the bandwagon by releasing Animojis along with the iPhone X later this fall. This news came during the long-awaited Apple keynote in Cupertino, California on Sept. 12. During the event, they also announced the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

If you aren't too keen spending the big bucks to enjoy AR, then go the budget-friendly route and just download Snapchat and Bitmoji. After all, Snapchat did spend $100 million to acquire Bitmoji from Bitstrips in 2016. They must've had this project in mind all along and I know it's going to pay off.

World Lenses were first introduced into Snapchat in April of 2017, and aside from bringing puking rainbows and clouds into the rooms we're in, World Lenses has brought us the hilarious dancing hot dog lens that has become so popular.

I know that hot dog lens got me excited about using Snapchat again, as I'm sure using AR 3-D Bitmojis will get a lot of users back on the popular social media app. Instagram's filter can't compete with these, and they might lose a few users after this update. They better watch out because Snapchat is looking to be number one again.