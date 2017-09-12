Tweets About The iPhone X Are Lit, Because Everyone Is Freaking Out About It

Tim Cook knows how to break the internet. After much speculation, Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus today — but that's not all. The tech juggernaut took it one step further, dropping a bomb about an entirely different phone called the iPhone X (pronounced ten). Tweets about the iPhone X are literally taking over the internet, bringing out the best in everyone's cunning, creative, and meme-full minds.

The surprise new iPhone X comes with extra-strong glass on both the front and back, which Apple says makes it the Most. Durable. Smartphone. Ever. Aesthetic snobs will be pleased to hear it comes in two surgical-grade steel finishes, silver and something called "space gray" that in photos appears as simple black. Out of this world!

It's the first iPhone iteration to eschew the Home Button, and for a mind-blowing reason: the technology recognizes your face. That's right, the new iPhone X comes equipped with Face ID, so your phone will unlock automatically when the front-facing camera senses its master, open sesame-style. But what if your sister kinda resembles you? Can she access your texts, photos, and social media accounts with a mere smile? Apple says go ahead and try, sneaky siblings, because the chances that someone can trick Face ID and break into your phone are one in a million. Since there is no need for a home button, the entire front surface of the phone is a screen. Users can wake up their phone by swiping literally anywhere on the front of their phones or by picking it up.

The whole enchilada will set your wallet back a cool $999 (and up), and it is available for pre-order on Oct. 27. Orders will start shipping on Nov. 3, just in time to get us all in the spirit for an undoubtedly insane holiday season. Now, let's all bask in the collective humor of Twitter.

Some Tweets are calling out the $1K price as cruel and unusual.

Got excited about the iPhone X, but then I saw the $1,000 price. #iPhoneX #ummm pic.twitter.com/Y8zHfTIdpW — don't ask (@vegahhhh) September 12, 2017

#Apple is expecting me to spend 999$ on the #iPhoneX when I'm trying to pay for college tuition... Seriously fam? pic.twitter.com/WCKRzhZa5k — TheForeCast (@_TheForecast_) September 12, 2017

1k for this Iphone X? Scammers unite! pic.twitter.com/ddTVgDOtp9 — YD (@AbsoluteDomo) September 12, 2017

Others highlight the disastrous potential for Face ID, in terms of operation and its impact on relationships.

My main concern with the new face ID on the iPhone X is how in the world is John Cena going to unlock his phone — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) September 12, 2017

Me trying to unlock my iPhone X pic.twitter.com/iwNdvPGf5l — Starlos💖 (@Florida_Karlos) September 12, 2017

iPhone X got "Face ID" y'all gonna set it up with hella makeup on & be locked out ya shit the next morning 😂😂😂😂 — Appie (@AppieTweets) September 12, 2017

How you gotta sleep next to your girl after you cop the new #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/SVZKVsmm9u — Tukach Shakur 🇳🇬 (@its_kachi) September 12, 2017

Me unlocking my friend's iPhone X with Face ID so I can get to their Apple Pay #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZZnL0lYWEl — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2017

Fellas, don't let her take selfies with your iPhone X. She's really setting up Face ID for her access to your phone. Stay woke. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/iCCMoPyA7R — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) September 12, 2017

Me in public looking like an idiot trying to get my phone to unlock. #iPhoneX #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/RqT3LbYC9z — Chief ◉‿◉ (@TopFlightChief) September 12, 2017

Trying to unlock your friend's iPhone X with Face ID #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/dJdaV8GawC — Dailybreak (@takeaDailybreak) September 12, 2017

And others are just plain in awe of Apple's unexpected device, claiming it's causing everything from soul-loss to orgasms.

the iphone x just made me nut omg — 🍷 (@sehunsflor) September 12, 2017

A walking iPhone X. pic.twitter.com/rKViS9bhKh — 👑 Lamoun M 👑 (@Prince_virgo914) September 12, 2017

iPhone X ist sexy af. — Piet (@PietSmiet) September 12, 2017

Plenty of tweets focus on the announcement of the iPhone X alongside the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. How could Apple let X steal the spotlight?

yo' ma guys i'm bonfused, is it called the iPhone 8 or the iPhone X ? pic.twitter.com/al3549jHAx — Nombasa. (@NombasaMazwai) September 12, 2017

IPhone X talking to IPhone 8. pic.twitter.com/Cw1yU6guSS — Zee G.O.A.T (@NickiGOAT) September 12, 2017

Music fans are taking this opportunity to plug their favorite songs.

iPhone

iPhone 3G

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 4

iPhone 4S

iPhone 5

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6S

iPhone 7

iPhone 8

iPhone X

iPhone XO TOUR Llif3 Lil Uzi — Scampi (@lmScampi) September 12, 2017

iPhone

iPhone 3G

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 4

iPhone 4S

iPhone 5

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6S

iPhone 7

iPhone 8

iPhone X

iPhone X GON GIV IT TO YA — Nicholas🃏 (@NoPedroNoParty) September 12, 2017

When Apple announced two more hours of battery life for iPhone X. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NZuQDOeT4i — Hardys Closet (@HardysMedia) September 12, 2017

A tiny portion of the internet seems nonplussed about the new phones, but still cares enough to tweet, amiright?

We were promised the future and we got talking poop... pic.twitter.com/zfgTkCkq7i — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) September 12, 2017

iPhone 7s , iPhone 8 and iPhone X . #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/nuuUVndZJF — Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) September 12, 2017

me when they announced the iphone 8 vs me when they announced the iphone x pic.twitter.com/dO81LmbBS2 — mak. (@Makula06) September 12, 2017

Overall, the Twitterverse is rife with mostly positive references. But do the concerned memes about Face ID have any merit?

In terms of if the feature works on a sleeping person, it appears your significant other won't be able to unlock your phone with your sleeping face and snoop to their heart's desire. Apple has already clapped back, stating that Face ID "only unlocks iPhone X when customers look at it" and is "designed to prevent spoofing by photos or masks." So unless you sleep with your eyes open, sounds like you've got no reason to worry. Just keep 'em shut, and if that actually made you nervous, you should probably reevaluate your relationship anyway.

How about the talking poop capability? Apparently, it's called Animoji and not only can your most-used emojis now dance around and talk, they speak in your voice. According to Apple's website, "the TrueDepth camera brings emoji to life in a fun new way with Animoji. The TrueDepth camera captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements, then animates those expressions in a dozen different Animoji, including a panda, unicorn, and robot. Available as an iMessage app pre-installed on iPhone X, customers can record and send Animoji messages with their voice that can smile, frown, and more." Imagine the possibilities: You can send a talking, dancing, eggplant Animoji to a babe.

The future is here, and it seems creepy AF.