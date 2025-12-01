Taylor Swift’s Go-To Red Lip Is On Sale For Cyber Monday

You can’t find a chronically online person these days who doesn’t get some shopping inspo from TikTok. The app is not only the epicenter of pop culture for Gen Z — it’s become one of the most influential predictors of the next fashion, beauty, and lifestyle trends. Practically every week, there’s a new item everyone can’t get enough of, from cozy boy shorts to aesthetic alarm clocks to collectible lip oils in every color. Be honest — would you even know about the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balms if you hadn’t seen the it girls singing their praises all over the app?

If you, too, have a growing list of things you want to buy because TikTok told you they were life-changing, you’re in good company. The good news is that there’s no better time to try them than during holiday sale season, when you can snag a bargain that makes splurging a little easier to justify.

Below, find a list of 13 viral products that are discounted for Cyber Monday, in case you want to pick them up for your loved ones (or, be real, for yourself). Go ahead and add to cart before your algorithm finds you something else to obsess over.

20% Off A Long-Wear Brown Liner

TikTok reviewers says this pencil is the one product you need for a flawless everyday look. It pulls double duty as an eyeliner and lip liner, in a cool-toned soft brown color that looks great on pretty much anyone. Add it to your collection for just $20 during this sale day, when it’s 20% off full price (along with everything else on Make Up For Ever’s website).

Buy 2 Of These Ultimate See-Through Shirts & Get The Third 50%

This boatneck top from Intimissimi has gone viral several times over. The chic shirt is made from delicate cashmere that's ultra-soft and slightly sheer — it’s the ideal going-out top for any winter date nights or GNOs. Right now, the tops are on sale: If you buy two, you can get the third at 50% off. Plus, you can stock up on some of Intimissimi’s other sale items.

20% Off A Special-Edition Lip Balm Flavor

If you, like every proper beauty lover, are obsessed with the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balms, you’re going to want to pick up the limited-edition Hot Cocoa flavor in time for the holidays. Grab it (plus any other flavor you want) for 20% off, plus a gift with purchase if you spend $75 or more.

25% Off A Sultry Fragrance Duo

Phlur fragrances are all over TikTok — specifically Vanilla Skin, which gets called a “compliment magnet in a bottle” by online reviewers. Heavy Cream is often touted as the fragrance to layer on top, so much so that Phlur made them available as a duo. Snag them for 25% off on Cyber Monday, and check out the brand’s other viral scents like Missing Person and Father Figure while you’re at it.

$35 Off An Aesthetic Alarm Clock

If there’s a chic lifestyle influencer you’re obsessed with, chances are she swears by this alarm clock. It gives you the freedom to stop relying on your phone at night, playing sleep sounds to help you get some shut-eye and a gentle sunrise alarm to wake you up. It’s a splurge that can be hard to justify if you’re accustomed to using your free alarm app — but Cyber Monday is the day to grab it, while it’s $35 off full price.

30% Off The Boy Shorts Seen ‘Round The World

The SKIMS boy shorts became a TikTok phenomenon when Iris Kendall wore them constantly on Season 7 of Love Island USA. (Elite Daily’s staff tried them out to rave reviews.) They’re super soft and have a cheeky cut that makes practically everyone’s butt look amazing — and now’s the time to try them, while they’re 30% off.

Save Big On Taylor Swift’s Go-To Red Lip

Pat McGrath Labs put their lipsticks on the map when the world found out that Taylor Swift wears them on tour and in her music videos. This liner is one-half of the brand’s “Taylor-Made Lip Kit,” which is currently sold out (but you can still grab the product individually). Get it in shade Elson to match the Life of a Showgirl singer. The brand is offering 30% off $50, 35% off $150, and 40% off $250 or more.

15% Off A Onesie From A Trendy Athleisure Brand

Alix Earle has been spotted multiple times at Dancing with the Stars rehearsals sporting influencer-loved activewear brand 437. The classic pieces come in every neutral shade imaginable, with cute contrasting trim to upgrade your gym ‘fits. Snag a onesie or matching set on sale for all of Cyber Monday weekend.

20% Off The Sunscreen Touted As A Holy Grail

It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t swear by this sunscreen at this point. The brand has a new-and-improved formula that provides even more SPF coverage, with the same clear finish and weightless feel that doesn’t break you out. Stock up while it’s 20% off, along with the other SPF products from Supergoop.

Discounts On Cashmere Sweaters You’ll Live In

Gone are the days of borrowing your aunt’s cashmere sweaters because you can’t splurge on your own. Quince is a hit on TikTok for its classic yet affordable staples, and the Cyber Monday sale (up to 30% off popular items) makes it even more tempting to grab some sweaters while they’re on sale.

33% Off A Lip Stain That Lasts

No TikTok GRWM is complete without a shot of Sacheu’s viral lip stain. The long-lasting, smudge-proof formula has earned itself plenty of fans (including Billie Eilish) — plus, peeling off the stain makes for an oh-so-satisfying shot. Now, it’s available for only $10.

25% Off A Foolproof Self-Tanning Set

Created by Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, this beauty brand has all your self-tanning needs covered. Plus, TikTok loves the mousse for depositing natural-looking color that’s never orange. Now, the brand is offering major discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — the starter kit is 25% off, but other discounts (up to 50% off) are available on the other bundles.

30% Off A Gloss Fit For Nights Out

Fenty Gloss Bombs have developed a loyal fan base for their high-shine, non-sticky finish, and now the brand is introducing a lip gloss/lip oil hybrid that nourishes your pout while still bringing the drama — plus a coconut vanilla scent to make you practically irresistible on a date. Add one (or several) to cart for 30% off for the shopping holiday.