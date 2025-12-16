I have a habit of being overly organized when it comes to my holiday wish list. I send my mom a spreadsheet — complete with products, sizing, links, and promo codes — all by late November (just in time for Black Friday deals). It probably goes without saying that I’m an only child. To be fair, I do *always* add the caveat that any one item from the list is more than enough.

As an admitted perfectionist, I put a lot of care into crafting the ultimate wish list. The goal is to put together a collection of gift ideas with a wide range of price tags. I make a point to focus on items that I’ve been eying throughout the year — things I’ve mulled over enough to know I *actually* want them and not those trendy items that I’ll use once and never again. It’s not a perfect system (that’s what gift receipts are for!), but it is definitely more effective than playing a guessing game every December.

From major splurges to affordable stocking stuffers, here is every link I’ve sent my mom this Christmas.

A Celeb-Approved Self-Tanning Spray

My self-tan routine is how I keep the “winter uglies” at bay, and Dolce Glow’s tanning water has been popping up on my FYP since October. I’ve heard about the brand for much longer — Miley Cyrus is a huge fan — but wasn’t convinced until I saw The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Miranda McWhorter post about the face mist, which she used to boost glow post-makeup. That is my all-time favorite type of application for facial tanner, so I was sold.

An Affordable Lip Mask

There is no shortage of lip balms and masks on the market, but finding a price-friendly product you love can be tricky. For me, this option from Revlon is the ultimate stocking stuffer. It’s made with hydrating peptides (plus, it comes in a variety of shades and scents), and it’s affordable enough to stock up on. That means I can re-stock after the holiday season guilt-free — plus, I can spend a little more money to make sure I have a lip balm everywhere I might need it (aka my purse, nightstand, and glove compartment).

A Hydrating Facial Mist

I kept seeing Evian’s facial mists on TikTok this summer, and now, the brand has three types of sprays to target for whatever your complexion needs most. The idea is simple: Choose between calm, protect, or glow and add the spray to your daily skincare routine for a one-step way to boost hydration. Keep in mind, Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty used this same mist before running into Conrad at the opening of Susannah’s garden in Season 3 — do with that what you will.

A Non-Clumping Mascara

After trying Tower 28 mascara, I feel pretty confident I’ll never go back to another lash product. This mascara adds major length to my lashes — plus, I can apply as many coats as I need without any clumping. Paired with my go-to lash curler, it’s a match made in heaven. Plus, I no longer feel tempted by eyelash extensions.

A Fruit-Forward Deodorant

Aluminum-free deodorant often gets a bad rep for being ineffective, but Curie is an exception to that rule. This deodorant — especially in the Peach Soleil fragrance — is my tried-and-true, and I’m due for a restock. It’s long-lasting, leaves no white streaks, and keeps any B.O. at bay.

A Warm Blush For Sunkissed Skin

Months ago, I was scrolling on TikTok and saw a comment about Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy — according to the commenter, several people asked her if she’d gotten Botox after she started using it. No, it doesn’t make wrinkles disappear, but a healthy dose of color does give a youthful appearance. The terracotta-hued blush has a satin finish, blendable formula, and plenty of fans.

A Refill Of My Go-To Fragrance

In most cases, I’m down to try new beauty products. Fragrance is the one area where I tend to stay pretty loyal to one scent: DedCool’s Xtra Milk. With notes of bergamot and amber, this fragrance gets constant compliments every time I wear it. Plus, it’s light enough to layer with other scents, but strong enough to wear by itself with a few extra spritzes.

A Neutral Push-Up Bra

I’ve heard from all of my friends that SKIMS’ Ultimate Teardrop Push-Up Bra is a gamechanger. Essentially, it’s the grown-up version of getting your first Victoria’s Secret push-up from the mall in high school. The bra is smoothing and supportive, making it the perfect piece to add to any holiday wish list.

An On-The-Go Foundation Stick

No-makeup makeup sounds easy, but it can be hard to find products that leave a skin-like finish. This foundation and concealer stick from Well People is the best of both worlds. It’s perfect for on-the-go touchups, leaving behind light-to-medium coverage while brightening and mattifying the skin.

A Classic Leather Belt

One of the biggest gaps in my wardrobe is my lack of belts — I literally have zero. This black belt from Madewell is a classic piece that I think will pair with just about every outfit in my closet. I’m hopeful that the combination of distressed leather and a gold buckle will elevate every look.

A Splurge-Worthy Purse

Almost everything on my wish list is under $100, but this Ralph Lauren bag is the one true splurge I’ve added. This bag has been on my mental wish list for years. I tried to forget about it, but like an unrequited crush, it just kept coming back to haunt me. So, yes, I’ve added it to this year’s list.

A Geometric Swimsuit

I usually add at least one swimsuit to my Christmas wish list — I consider it my way of manifesting warm weather (and/or a vacation somewhere tropical). When this bikini from Monday Swim caught my eye on TikTok, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. The neutral colors, geometric pattern, and pop of gold were all missing from my current swimwear collection — so it’s the perfect ‘kini to add to cart now.

Rollers For The Perfect Blowout

No matter what I do, my hair falls flat — even the highest-rated curling iron doesn’t stand a chance. I’ve learned to lower my expectations, and now, my blowouts are more about bounce than shape. But having volume that lasts is still a challenge, which is why I’ve been eying hair rollers like this affordable set from Amazon.