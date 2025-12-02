Every year, months before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I start making a mental list of all the things I’m waiting to buy when Cyber Week deals drop. Yet, when the time comes, and my inbox is flooded with promotions, I get totally overwhelmed and start to second-guess my plan. Am I even getting the best deal? Are there cheaper deals out there for the same thing? Should I look around and compare first? Should I just buy nothing instead?!

This year, I made that list into a physical one and took note of the original prices before they started fluctuating, so when the deals started to roll out, I’d know how much I was saving. I also went in with a simple strategy for my Cyber Monday purchases: tried and true items I’ve used and loved this year — either to gift to a family member or stock up on for myself. If you need inspo, here’s everything from candles to cozy clogs I’m buying on Cyber Monday this year.

25% Off The Coziest Winter Candle

I’ve gone through three of these gourmand candles since it started getting cold outside in September, so I had no choice but to stock up on more to usher me into the Christmas season. Luckily, this festive candle (that feels like a warm hug) is 25% off with the code CYBER25.

15% Off A Portable Speaker With Up To 14 Hours Of Playtime

For the music lover on your list, this portable JBL speaker — that’s perfect for playing DJ on the go (and looking cute while you do so) — is 15% off right now. Even better, it’s dropproof (along with dustproof and waterproof) if you’re a clumsy girlie like me.

47% Off A Trending Cookware Set

I’ve been obsessed with Caraway cookware before I even had it. And once I got my hands on the viral 12-piece set, my kitchen hasn’t been the same. Not only are the pots and pans pleasing to look at (I have them in Sage), but they’re easy to use, clean, and store — thanks to the storage organizer that comes with the set. I recommend this set to everyone, but now that it’s over $300 off, I’m gifting it to my parents, who are about to move.

50% Off This Iconic Stanley Cup

I have this Stanley in a few different winter colors — including the festive Holiday Botanical. I love how easy it is to transport and the accessibility of the flip straw feature, too (believe it or not, I’ve lost Stanley straws before, thanks to my toddler). Select colors have major discounts this Cyber Monday, and you can get this mood-boosting coral shade for half off.

40% Off A Festive Fleece

I love a good pullover in the winter, and this one is both cozy and chic, pairing well with athlesiure or jeans. I have it in green, but I’m loving the Fair Isle pattern for something more festive, and it’s 40% off right now for Cyber Monday, along with everything else on VS Pink.

20% Off These Comfy Clogs

I have the Burro clogs on the neoprene footbed, and they’re so comfortable and supportive, but I can only imagine the level of coziness the brand’s shearling footbed contains. I’m grabbing them for myself and my husband (who is already jealous of my current pair) while they’re 20% off for Cyber Monday.

$60 Off Pixel Buds Pro 2

I’ve tried so many pairs of earbuds, but nothing comes close to Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are both so light you forget you’re wearing them and actually stay in your ear while you’re running — my ideal combo. I have them in Moonstone, but now that they’re $60 off for Cyber Monday, I’m grabbing a pair in Hazel for my husband (who has been trying to steal them from me for months).