35 Gifts Elite Daily’s Deputy Editor Is Giving (& Getting) This Year

I remember being so proud of myself last year — I had basically all of my Christmas shopping done before the end of November. Now, it’s less than a week until the big day, and my holiday card order is still “on its way” and I’m scrambling for last-minute gifts for my family and friends. I’m giving myself a little bit of grace, though, since I had a baby this past spring and “mom brain” is very real. In my case, at least.

Fortunately, as the deputy editor of experiences and style at Elite Daily, I’ve come across a wide range of items worthy of gifting my loved ones, so I didn’t need to do all the heavy lifting on my own. Over the past year, I’ve swatched dozens of beauty products, perused many a lookbook, and done my fair share of taste-tests. Below, you’ll find a few of my favorite things I’ve selected for my favorite people.

For My Besties

My friends *love* that I work in beauty. It means that I can tell them what’s new, what’s worth buying, what’s overrated — and, most importantly, give them the best makeup, hair, and skin care finds on the market. As per usual, Rare and Rhode made the cut, but I also have to dole out a couple of little somethings from my favorite makeup artists, Hung Vanngo (who’s responsible for Selena Gomez’s glam) and Patrick Ta (Gigi Hadid’s MUA).

For My Parents

My mom likes to be a comfortable queen, especially in the winter. In recent weeks, she’s made it clear that she wouldn’t mind fluffy shoewear she could easily slip on, a puffer jacket, a thick throw (and a place to store it in), among other cold-weather commodities. My dad, on the other hand, always says my presence is enough of a present — so a portable tire pump it is.

For My Husband

If there’s one thing my husband and I frequently bond over, it’s food. We’re both foodies in our own ways: He likes to cook; I like to eat. To make it a win-win, I’m giving him all the ingredients he needs for some great dinners. I’m salivating already.

For My Little Ones

I’m a firm believer in experiences over things. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, I took my kids to all kinds of festive events including Pillsbury’s “Let It Dough” Suite at Club Wyndham and Universal Orlando to see all the bedecked attractions. Buttt that doesn’t mean I could let Dec. 25 come and go without getting them some material things I know will put smiles on their faces.

For my 5-year-old son, I copped a selection of toy vehicles, his No. 1 obsession; a replica of the cutie Aquilops from Jurassic World; his first-ever Build-A-Bear; and a set of PJs themed to Polar Express. For my 7-month-old daughter, it’s all about exploratory gifts in the form of books, music, texture cards... plus a Disney ‘fit because I couldn’t help myself.

For Myself

It’s very rare for me to splurge. Around the holidays, though? My outlook changes slightly. For my cozy self, I kept things simple with a set of sweatpants and a compression sock + cooling cream bundle. For my OK-I’ll-head-into-the-office alter ego, I opted for stylish bags that fit my laptop; a work-appropriate, wine-colored dress; some meaningful jewelry with my birthstone or my family’s initials; and some other bits and bobs along the way.