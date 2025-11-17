The Best Holiday Gifts Of 2025 For As Low As $2

Sure, the holidays aren’t just about gifts, but you have to admit, finding the perfect present for a loved one (including yourself) brings so much joy. Even better? Watching their real-time reaction when they unwrap your Perfect Gift. This holiday season, the Elite Daily team curated a list of cheer-sparking gifts based on our favorite products of the year.

With prices starting as low as $2, you’ll see gifts for your favorite fashionistas, glam girlies, tech lovers, foodies, jet-setters, and more. You’ll find everything from a $50 Tommy Hilfiger Classic Rugby Polo for the well-dressed bestie on your list to a $35 MagSafe wallet stand from Moft that makes watching anything on your phone a hands-free experience — a multitasker’s dream. While most of our gifts are under $200, you’ll see a couple of splurges in there for when you’re going in on a group gift with others.

Below, enjoy our 54 most-loved picks of the year — and go on, treat yourself while you’re at it. Spread that joy all around! — Michelle Toglia, executive editor

Fashion Gifts For The On-Trend It Girls

It’s layering szn, which means it’s the perfect time to stock up on winter staples for every person in your life. Buy your homebody bestie a matching loungewear set, your Pilates-loving BFF a burgundy workout onesie, and your friend who never gets cold a pair of cow-print dad shorts (perfect to pair with Dr. Martens and a hoodie). Can’t decide on the right vibe? You’ll never go wrong with accessories — consider this statement-making checkered bag or chunky silver hoop earrings. — Sarah Ellis, contributing editor

Beauty Gifts That’ll Last Way Beyond The Holidays

IMO, there are two types of *great* beauty gifts. The first is a gift set; a hydrating trio from Drunk Elephant, glow-giving minis from Tatcha, and a lip bundle from Fenty are just a few offerings that’d make the perfect stocking stuffers. The second is the splurge; a celeb-beloved red light mask or the viral Dyson Airstrait may be more $$$ than you’d typically spend on your loved ones (or yourself), but they can be used every day, making them practically free, right? Girl math. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor, experiences and style

Tech & Accessories To Match Any Vibe

This season, you can say goodbye to stressing over what to get for the person who’s impossible to shop for — these days, just about anyone can appreciate a good tech gift. While aesthetically pleasing tech and accessories are nothing new, this year’s offerings take it to another level. If you’re splitting a gift for someone in their Showgirl era, look no further than the iPhone 17 Pro in cosmic orange. If you’re shopping for a silver jewelry girlie, add to her collection with a chic ring that also happens to include health and wellness tracking. And you don’t have to break the bank, either. A minimalist MagSafe wallet that doubles as a stand makes your life so much easier, whether you’re following a recipe in the kitchen or watching TikToks while you’re at your desk (guilty!). — Michelle Toglia, executive editor

Travel Gifts For Jet-Setting In Comfort & Style

Traveling isn’t just about the destination; it’s about the journey, too. And when that journey includes hours at the airport or on a plane? It’s all about the cozy vibes. Think: stretchable (yet super cute) wide-leg pants and slip-on shoes. Convenience is also key, which is why bags should have pockets on pockets so everything has a dedicated spot. My personal fave is the BÉIS Micro Roller Charm, which has compartments for your lip balm, hair ties, credit cards — the small things you need within arm’s reach. The travel lovers in your life will thank you for all of it. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor, experiences and style

Delicious Finds For A Certified Foodie

Some say the key to a loved one’s heart is through their stomach. For any foodie friends in your life, you’ll definitely want to get them something delicious or trendy for their kitchen this holiday season. Celebrity brands that deserve to be tried include Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic Bero beer, Glen Powell’s hot honey ketchup, and Khloe Kardashian’s protein-packed popcorn. Inspired by TikTok, you could also pick up a press for fresh juices and a viral Stanley water bottle. Even a gift card to Crumbl for a Benson Boone cookie or a Dubai Chocolate Brownie works for any budget. — Rachel Chapman, staff writer