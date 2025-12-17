Holiday gift-giving is my Super Bowl. I’ve been known to ignore price limits and go a little OTT — but life is too short for lackluster presents. One of the best perks of my job working in media is getting the tea on new products and testing some of them out. It’s especially helpful around the holidays, when I can use my firsthand knowledge to pick the perfect gifts for loved ones. Call it market research or call me Santa, but it’s all in the name of making other people happy.

This year, some of my fave items include a 12-piece cookware set, the most comforting gourmand candle, and a Kate Spade bag you can wear in four different ways — so I had to spread the love. Here’s everything I’m giving family (and myself) this holiday.

For My Sister-In-Law

Having a sister-in-law is so fun for a million reasons. One of them? I finally can buy someone all the girly items I’m obsessing over. This year, I’m gifting her this super versatile Kate Spade bag I’ve been loving, these adorable mini water bottles my daughter keeps stealing from me, and the perfect blush stick.

For My Brother

My brother runs an Italian food account across social media platforms, so I had to fill up his kitchen with some classic snacks and this pizza oil from Brightland I’ve been loving. (He also makes his own pizza, so this is a gift for everyone who eats it.) I’ve also been obsessed with these super sleek Samsung earbuds, and I know they’ll come in handy when he’s editing his videos.

For My Husband

My husband’s suitcase broke earlier this year, and he’s been traveling for trips with backpacks for the last six months (what are men?). To put an end to the madness (and prevent him from stealing my suitcase again), he’s getting the ultimate luggage gift: Away’s Bigger Carry-On Flex. Come to think of it, maybe my current suitcase should go missing... Aside from that, he’s also getting these Ugg slippers. I have the same ones and haven’t taken them off my feet in months. I know he’s been curious about them, and to me, a perpetually cold person, there’s no greater gift than the gift of warm feet in the winter.

For My Parents

In January, my parents are moving out of the home they’ve had for the last 38 years, so my Christmas presents to them are a mix of housewarming and don’t-forget-about-us gifts. For the latter, I’m giving them this Aura frame stacked with photos of our family. To christen their new kitchen in North Carolina, I’m gifting them this cookware collection from Caraway that comes with a storage organizer. It’s one of my favorite products I’ve tried this year, and it’s more than $300 off right now. Oh, and speaking of storage — I’m getting them a battery storage system for their new place. Who doesn’t need that in a new home?

For My Mother-In-Law

Like me, my mother-in-law appreciates a cozy seasonal gift. Nest’s Winter Chai candle is a staple in my house — I’ve already had to reorder it three times this season! What’s a cheerful candle without a comfy fit and luxe moisturizer to match?

For My Almost-2-Year-Old

While I can’t say I tried any of these items out this year, the gifts I’m giving my toddler are all from brands I love for kids. My daughter’s in her art girl era, so an easel (that’s Magna-Tiles-friendly!) is a must. She’s also on a cleaning kick (and stealing my broom), so this bestselling set from Melissa & Doug is a must. I love Native Shoes for kids, so these cute winter boots are a no-brainer now that snow season is officially here. Lastly, she’s getting a fuzzy set to match her mama’s impending cozy ’fits.

For Me

If you haven’t guessed by now, I’m in my cozy, tired, and pregnant era at the moment. If it’s not keeping me warm and comfy, I don’t want it! I love Paige DeSorbo’s new loungewear line, Daphne — and her holiday collection is full of effortlessly elevated pieces you can wear from bed to party, which is exactly what I’ll be doing. I’m also obsessed with Garage’s new cayenne colorway — I’ve been trying to name this gorgeous color forever, and not only is its name better than “an orange, red, pink mix,” but Garage created an entire collection around it, and the hoodie is calling my name. Normani’s new collection at Shein is so chic, and this coat is a way for me to be both comfortable and stylish this winter (when I do leave the house). My final way to stay warm is this oversized teddy from Fabletics. I already have it in navy blue, but I’ve recently decided that everpine green is my color this season and absolutely need my go-to jacket to match my new vibe.