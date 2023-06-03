Cool Things Under $35 On Amazon You Never Knew Existed

This electric water pump makes any home or office setup feel instantly more elevated — and it saves you from having to get up to refill your glass throughout the day. And while it’s compatible with smaller bottles, it works perfectly with water cooler jugs — that means you don’t have to flip the jug upside down to install it on the dispenser (genius). The USB-rechargeable unit can be hooked up to any large water bottle with the included silicone hose. Once it’s all set up, you can easily adjust the pumping level using the keypad on the base.

Available colors: 6