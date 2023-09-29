These days, when the topic of dating is brought up to the average Zillennial, it’s often met with groans, eye-rolls, and a story of their most recent 90-day situationship that took them twice as long to recover from. Dating successfully is no easy feat in 2023 — you not only have to consider the astrological compatibility between you and your newest talking stage, but you also have to decide whether or not you want to date them while *also* keeping your options open.

In the age of “rotational dating,” the hopeless romantics of the world (aka those with Taurus and/or Cancer placements) are struggling. Dating multiple people at once might sound overwhelming for the lover girls of the zodiac, but for Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius, being involved in a love triangle is an easy way to keep their dating lives from having a dull moment.

The chaos of getting stuck in a romantic entanglement isn’t for everyone, but these three signs enjoy the stimulation. For them, dating tends to be more about exploring their options, rather than settling down with someone right away. While some may consider them indecisive, they don’t rush into making the decision to cut off all of their potential suitors. Instead, Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius prefer to date around until they find someone who really grabs their attention. Lover girls, take notes.

Here’s why this trio of signs often find themselves in a love triangle.

Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images

Gemini Zodiac Signs: You’re Just Bored, Babe

As the mutable air sign of the zodiac, your curiosity tends to take the lead in your romantic affairs. As a result, you may find yourself engaging in multiple relationships at a time. In love, you try not to take yourself too seriously, and as someone who loves to engage in stimulating conversations, you can easily talk yourself into (or out of) relationships without much effort. This can be a blessing and a curse, because others may not take your flirty demeanor as lightly as you do.

Enjoy the fun of having an exciting dating life, but make sure you’re using your top-tier communication skills to eliminate any confusion or misunderstandings between lovers.

Libra Zodiac Signs: Yes, Decision-Making Is Hard

You may be surprised to find yourself on this list, Libra, considering that you’re the Venus-ruled air sign of the zodiac. However, while you enjoy a good old-fashioned romance, you may find it hard to sift through all of your potential dating partners. You hardly ever shy away from the commitment that comes with partnership, but it can be difficult for you to decide who to settle down with. As the social butterfly you are, you’ve got more options than most people, so you may unintentionally find yourself torn between two lovers.

Letting people down is also not something you enjoy, which may cause your love triangle to get a little messy. Just keep in mind that avoiding making a decision may create even more confusion.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs: Dating Is A Never-Ending Adventure

As the free-spirited sign of the zodiac, you prefer a love life that keeps you on your toes, which is why you may often find yourself with multiple partners at a time. You’re always eagerly looking for your next adventure, and it’s imperative that your partners are able to keep up. As a result, you may find it easier to keep your dating life open-ended, so you’re not putting too much pressure on one person to always embark on spontaneous ventures with you.

Feeling too tied down or restricted can also give you the ick, so it’s important to have a love life that allows you to be yourself without consequence.