Now that dating apps are universally loathed, Instagram DMs have become the latest go-to for hopeful flirters everywhere. Fortunately, there’s now a viral way to make your intentions crystal clear when messaging your crush. TikTok is loving a bold new Instagram DM flirting hack, where you use the “love” theme to make sure your DMs are sending the right message (literally and metaphorically).

Though this feature was first introduced in November 2020, it only recently gained traction on TikTok as a flirting technique, as more and more accounts jumped on the trend of sharing their flirty, love-themed DM convos. While the trend hasn’t been collected under a single hashtag (yet), the most viral videos trying it have millions of likes and views.

The premise is simple. If you start a DM conversation with the person you’re into and want to make sure they know you’re interested, change your DM theme to “love.”

To do so, just tap the desired conversation in your IG inbox, tap the chat name at the top, then tap “theme” to see all the possible options. (Other themes include “Olivia Rodrigo,” “astrology,” and “chill.”) Scroll down until you find “love,” then select it. Afterwards, the person you’re chatting with will be notified that the theme changed to “love,” and the background of your chat will be filled with hearts.

On TikTok, people who used the feature to up their flirting game had great results — or, at the very least, it helped them show their crushes their sense of humor.

Most of the videos show the conversation from the beginning, with someone sending a question to assess their maybe-love interest’s potential. Once their response confirms they are, in fact, crush-worthy, the DMer updates the conversation theme to reflect their own amorous feelings. “LOOOOL,” one responded to the theme change. “Brooo,” another wrote.

Just keep in mind that the person on the other end of the chat will, in fact, see what theme you set. One TikToker made that mistake, switching her DM theme to “love” for someone she barely knew. “me after changing our insta chat wallpaper to the ‘love’ themed one thinking only I will be able to see it (i’ve known him for like 3 minutes),” the TikToker (@tiziana.mariaa) explained. She only realized her mistake hours later.

With that in mind, just make sure that you’re ready to express your “love” before making any drastic changes in the DMs.