I know I'm not the only one still mourning the end of Big Little Lies Season 2, and though I'm still waiting for a Season 3 announcement, Zoë Kravitz just gave fans the next best thing. On New Year's Eve 2019, the actor took to Instagram to share some never-before-seen photos from her June wedding with Karl Glusman, and one of those beauteous pics includes a snapshot of the Monterey Five. I'm pretty sure the only thing that could make Zoë Kravitz's Big Little Lies reunion photo from her wedding even better would be the inclusion of Meryl Streep, but whatever. It's still pretty awesome.

Kravitz is positioned in the center of the black-and-white shot (which is the first in a series of photos, meaning it's the most important one, obvi). Surrounding her are her BLL costars Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern, who are seen embracing the bride in an adorable group hug. Dern commented, "The most special day," and Witherspoon added, "Top moment of 2019!" The women may have their differences onscreen, but if this pic proves anything, it's that the ladies of Monterey have nothing but love for one another when the cameras aren't rolling. Check out the photo for yourself on Kravitz's Instagram.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

During a September 2018 conversation with Reese Witherspoon, which was published in Harper's Bazaar, Kravitz gushed about her relationship with her BLL family. "Our crew right now, on Big Little Lies, is great," she said. "There are so many women on our set — it's so cool. I feel a different kind of energy, this feminine energy."

Kravitz has also spoke about the support her cast members have given her over the years. During an InStyle interview published a month before her wedding, Kravitz said, "I have amazing people in my life who support me — my friends, my family, my fiancé, and all the women on Big Little Lies, They have my back, and I know if I was doing some weird, crazy sh*t, someone would set me straight. They help whenever I have a moment of panic and confusion, which happens quite often."

The Monterey Five are total friendship goals, and it warms my heart to know that — even if we never see BLL Season 3 — these ladies will likely remain friends for life.