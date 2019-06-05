When it comes to Zendaya's very versatile and ever-changing beauty beat, the actress can do no wrong. Case in point: Zendaya's new bangs that she debuted at the premiere of her new TV drama series, Euphoria.

We've seen the 22-year-old rock quite a range of hair styles from faux dreads, to afros, to braids, to pixies, to her natural curls, and even baby bangs. Well, her latest style that features a ponytail and curtain bangs might be one of the hottest hair trends of the summer, so of course, leave it to Zendaya to be totally on-trend.

The actress made her debut on the red carpet of HBO's Euphoria on Tuesday, June 4 in Los Angeles rocking the newly styled curtain bangs with a high-slung, wavy ponytail all colored a honey shade of light brown. She paired her new mane with peach-toned eyeshadow, an icy highlight, and a peachy nude lip gloss. And as always, her complexion was glowing.

As far as her ensemble went, Zendaya rocked a white, strapless, mini dress with ruffles that lined the dress, along with white pumps. She managed to keep her jewelry and accessories pretty minimal while only rocking stud diamond earrings to accompany the stunning look.

While it hasn't been confirmed if Zendaya committed to this new fringe or if it's simply a hair piece that she rocked for the night of the premiere, one thing is for sure and that is the fact that we're seeing bangs pop up on literally everyone this summer.

Just last week, Hilary Duff took the plunge and got bangs, and we've seen stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid rock their own versions of fringe. And now, Zendaya joined in on the trend.

But the refreshed bangs trend for the summer of 2019 is not a one-size-fits-all sort of trend. In fact, the we've seen quite a range of different types of bangs surface on the faces of celebrities the past few months.

If you need details about the different types of bangs that you can rock, let me break it down for you.

For starters, Zendaya's new style is known as curtain bangs as they are shorter in the middle, longer on the sides framing the face, and have wispy ends.

There's also blunt bangs, which are a thicker section of hair and cut straight across the forehead. Then there's choppy bangs, which are cut straight across the forehead but layered and more textured than blunt bangs.

There's baby bangs which are a shorter fringe cut above the eyebrows that give off a dramatic look. And finally, there's arched bangs, which are cut into an arch shape across the forehead.

So if you're looking to take part in one of this season's biggest hair trends, look no further as Zendaya's new look is all of the inspiration you need to properly channel the bangs craze. And if you're afraid of commitment (same here), then you can also opt to wear bang extensions as a way to change up your look without committing to chopping your hair.