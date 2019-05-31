When I think of Hilary Duff's mane, I think (very fondly) of the crimped tresses dotted with butterfly hair clips that she used to rock during her Lizzie McGuire days. But fast forward a solid 15 years (yes, the last episode of Lizzie McGuire aired in 2004), and the mom-of-two has traded in her crimped hair and blunt bangs for a new look that is actually a pretty trendy throwback. Hilary Duff's new bangs are a trendy, fringey, take on the feathery bangs that were seen everywhere in the '70s.

The actress debuted her new look on Instagram ahead of a press event for her role in the TV showYounger and credited celebrity hair stylist Nikki Lee for the new cut. "Well @nikkilee901 came thru with these fly 70s summer bangers and @allanface face painted me up right and @highheelprncess got me this gorgeous flowing dress with some sassy ass boots. Mama feeling good," read the caption.

Lee also took to her Instagram account to show off Duff's fresh fringe with a caption that read "70’s summer banger!✨✌🏼@hilaryduff Killin it today for @youngertv press!" And '70s summer bang-ers is probably the most appropriate (and punniest) name for this trendy summer look.

The actress also took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Lee trimming her bangs, which she paired with the text "she loves me. I give her so much stress and she's still willing to give me a bang."

The hair stylist then went on to share in an email with Elite Daily that she first tried to ignore Duff's request for bangs, thinking that it was just a phase. "Hilary [has] been toying around with the idea of bangs for a few weeks. I just ignored her hoping she would forget about them," says the stylist. "But today we just went for it and we're so glad we did. Instead of doing a full-on bang we opted for more of a curtain bang that sweeps to both sides. The vibe is very '70s and a perfect way to switch up her look!"

In case you're wondering how Duff's new feathery bangs differ from other bangs that we've seen on the actress, along with a slew of other celebrities I'll give you a breakdown.

Like Lee noted, Duff's new style is known as curtain bangs as they are longer, parted down the middle, and swept to the sides of the face. There's also blunt bangs, which are a thicker section of hair and cut straight across the forehead. Then there's choppy bangs, which are cut straight across the forehead but layered and more textured than blunt bangs. And finally, there's arched bangs, which are cut into an arch shape across the forehead.

Duff isn't the only celebrity to debut a fresh new set of bangs recently, in fact, the return of bangs has been noted as one of the major spring 2019 hair trends with stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid also rocking fringe.

If you find yourself wanting to take part in the bangs craze and going for the chop, be sure to look at Duff, Jenner, and Hadid for some major style inspo.